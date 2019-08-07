Menlo Advisors Has Increased Walt Disney Co (DIS) Holding; Symphony Asset Management Has Lowered Its Oneok (OKE) Holding by $347,553; Stock Price Rose

Symphony Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Oneok Inc (OKE) by 36.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Symphony Asset Management Llc sold 5,037 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.70% . The institutional investor held 8,715 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $609,000, down from 13,752 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Symphony Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Oneok Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $28.12B market cap company. The stock increased 0.64% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $68.1. About 1.71M shares traded. ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) has declined 0.71% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.71% the S&P500. Some Historical OKE News: 01/05/2018 – Oneok Backs FY Net $955M-Net $1.15B; 19/04/2018 – Oneok Raises Dividend to 79.5c; 06/04/2018 – Oneok Inc Presenting at Mizuho Energy Summit Apr 9; 19/04/2018 – OKE REAFFIRMS DIV VIEW, SEES 90-95% OF DIV AS CAPITAL RETURN; 03/04/2018 – ONEOK Natural Gas Pipelines Operating Normally; 03/04/2018 – Oneok Temporarily Disable Service With a Third-Party Electronic Data Interchange Over Security Concerns; 19/04/2018 – ONEOK BOOSTS QTRLY DIV; 03/04/2018 – Oneok Says Media Outlets Misinterpreted a Notification to Customers; 02/05/2018 – ONEOK CEO SAYS CO. MAKING PROGRESS ON GROWTH PROJECTS; 02/05/2018 – OKE IN TALKS WITH PERMIAN DRILLERS ON ADDITIONAL GAS TAKEAWAY

Menlo Advisors Llc increased its stake in Walt Disney Co (DIS) by 50.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Menlo Advisors Llc bought 16,645 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The hedge fund held 49,915 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.54 million, up from 33,270 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Menlo Advisors Llc who had been investing in Walt Disney Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $255.58B market cap company. The stock increased 2.58% or $3.57 during the last trading session, reaching $141.87. About 15.34 million shares traded or 73.30% up from the average. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 08/05/2018 – Comcast is preparing to top Disney’s bid for Fox’s assets if AT&T’s deal for Time Warner is approved on June 12; 07/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Exclusive: Comcast preparing all-cash offer to upset Disney-Fox deal; 19/04/2018 – SKY SKYB.L CEO SAYS HAS BEEN SOME INTERACTION WITH COMCAST CMCSA.O; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST CMCSA.O CHAIRMAN & CEO BRIAN L. ROBERTS SAYS COMCAST WILL BE BEST, TRUSTED OWNER OF SKY; 08/05/2018 – Report on Business: Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal; 07/05/2018 – Fox Jumps on Report That Comcast Is Mulling Counterbid to Disney; 29/05/2018 – Collider.com: Disney Unlikely to Release `Star Wars’ Movies So Close Together Again After `Solo’ Disappointment; 16/05/2018 – Lachlan Murdoch will be Fox CEO if Disney merger passes, leaving room for James Murdoch to depart; 29/05/2018 – ABC SAYS IT HAS CANCELLED THE ‘ROSEANNE’ SHOW AFTER THE STAR’S ”ABHORRENT, REPUGNANT” TWEET- CNBC; 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY – BAMTECH IS DEVELOPING DISNEY-BRANDED AND ESPN+ STREAMING PLATFORMS

Menlo Advisors Llc, which manages about $236.63M and $140.45 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Coupa Software Incorpora by 7,000 shares to 2,596 shares, valued at $236,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ally Fincl has invested 1.16% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Amf Pensionsforsakring owns 1.73% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 1.57 million shares. Northstar Asset Limited Liability accumulated 14,033 shares or 0.63% of the stock. Spinnaker Trust holds 0.38% or 34,502 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Hldgs holds 7.25 million shares or 0.74% of its portfolio. Private Tru Na has invested 0.5% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Kempen Cap Mngmt Nv owns 21,503 shares. Nuveen Asset Limited Company invested 0.15% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). First Tru Advsrs LP reported 536,367 shares. California Public Employees Retirement holds 0.6% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 4.41 million shares. 8.56 million were accumulated by Tiaa Cref Investment Management Lc. Brave Asset Management holds 1.61% or 26,053 shares. Martin Invest Mgmt Ltd has 97,719 shares for 2.83% of their portfolio. Liberty Capital Inc accumulated 29,452 shares. Jag Cap Management Limited Liability Com invested in 47,123 shares or 0.85% of the stock.

Symphony Asset Management Llc, which manages about $16.99 billion and $389.05 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Caretrust Reit Inc Com (NASDAQ:CTRE) by 26,738 shares to 42,530 shares, valued at $998,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ptc Inc Com (NASDAQ:PTC) by 5,385 shares in the quarter, for a total of 16,450 shares, and has risen its stake in Mellanox Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ:MLNX).