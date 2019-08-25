Menlo Advisors Has Increased Position in Walt Disney Co (DIS) by $1.85 Million as Stock Rose; Comcast New (CMCSA) Market Valuation Declined While Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Has Upped Position

Menlo Advisors Llc increased its stake in Walt Disney Co (DIS) by 50.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Menlo Advisors Llc bought 16,645 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The hedge fund held 49,915 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.54 million, up from 33,270 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Menlo Advisors Llc who had been investing in Walt Disney Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $237.19 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.24% or $4.41 during the last trading session, reaching $131.67. About 10.20M shares traded or 12.89% up from the average. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 30/05/2018 – Trump wades into furor over racist Roseanne Barr tweet; 30/05/2018 – Variety: `High School Musical’ Series at Disney Streaming Service Enlists `Ferdinand’ Writer; 14/03/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: Walt Disney Co. announces reorganization, names parks chief to take over consumer products, names Kevin; 29/05/2018 – Jeffrey C. McCracken: Disney lines up financing in case Fox board demands cash; 02/04/2018 – ESPN SAYS ITS DIRECT-TO-CONSUMER SUBSCRIPTION STREAMING SERVICE ESPN+ WILL LAUNCH ON APRIL 12 FOR A SUBSCRIPTION PRICE OF $4.99/MONTH; 27/04/2018 – DISNEY IS SAID EYEING JPMORGAN AS ADVISER FOR SKY BIDS: FOX; 05/05/2018 – Alaska Airlines gets ‘animated’ with newly themed plane featuring artwork from Disney•Pixar’s lncredibles 2; 30/05/2018 – 21st Century Fox Sets July 10, 2018 Special Meeting For Vote On Merger Agreement With The Walt Disney Company; 18/04/2018 – Fox Reveals That Comcast Made Higher Bid Before Deal With Disney; 25/04/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO DIS.N : BMO RAISES TO MARKET PERFORM FROM UNDERPERFORM

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in Comcast Corp New (CMCSA) by 16.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought 606,352 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.58% . The institutional investor held 4.21M shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $168.49 million, up from 3.61 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board who had been investing in Comcast Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $192.84B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.06% or $1.34 during the last trading session, reaching $42.43. About 18.20M shares traded. Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has risen 21.74% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.74% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCSA News: 04/05/2018 – Mackenzie Canadian All Cap Dividend Adds Comcast; 08/05/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: US intends to withdraw from Iran nuclear deal – NBC News; 21/05/2018 – MEDIA-Comcast website bug leaks Xfinity customer data – ZDNet; 08/05/2018 – Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: CMCSA, FOXA, DIS, DF, DISH, IT & more; 23/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Comcast prepares to top Disney’s $50 billion bid for Fox; 08/05/2018 – COMCAST CORP CMCSA.O – ADOPTION OF POST-OFFER UNDERTAKINGS AND COMCAST COMMITMENTS BY WAY OF DEED POLL; 25/04/2018 – 21st Century Fox Makes Announcement Regarding Offer From Comcast Corp for Sky Plc; 25/04/2018 – Sky withdraws Fox bid recommendation after Comcast makes offer; 21/03/2018 – Tom Winter: NBC News: Former FBI Deputy Director Andy McCabe authorized perjury investigation into Sessions, but sources say Se; 25/04/2018 – Statement from 21st Century Fox regarding offer announcement made by Comcast Corporation for Sky Plc

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board, which manages about $51.87B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Invitation Homes Inc by 52,567 shares to 133 shares, valued at $3,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hyatt Hotels Corp (NYSE:H) by 346,721 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 107,123 shares, and cut its stake in Encompass Health Corp.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.06, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 69 investors sold CMCSA shares while 452 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 3.63 billion shares or 0.18% less from 3.64 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mastrapasqua Asset Mgmt reported 1.23% stake. Washington-based Coldstream Capital Management has invested 0.31% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Moreover, Fin Advantage has 0.05% invested in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) for 1,752 shares. British Columbia Mgmt Corp holds 1.07 million shares. Bailard invested in 14,224 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Lincoln National has 0.03% invested in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). West Family reported 1.2% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). 41,686 are held by Fulton Fincl Bank Na. Btr Cap Management has 0.07% invested in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Fukoku Mutual Life Ins Co accumulated 21,280 shares or 0.11% of the stock. Lazard Asset Management Lc owns 2.76M shares. Moreover, Comgest Global Invsts Sas has 0.17% invested in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) for 198,200 shares. Northstar Grp, a New York-based fund reported 9,457 shares. Odey Asset Grp Limited owns 931,042 shares for 3.01% of their portfolio. Crawford Investment Counsel reported 0.3% stake.

Menlo Advisors Llc, which manages about $236.63 million and $140.45 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Coupa Software Incorpora by 7,000 shares to 2,596 shares, valued at $236,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

