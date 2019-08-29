Menlo Advisors Has Increased Its Howard Hughes (HHC) Position by $644,299; As Suncor Energy New (SU) Shares Declined, Element Capital Management Boosted by $1.44 Million Its Stake

Element Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Suncor Energy Inc New (SU) by 97.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Element Capital Management Llc bought 45,069 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.77% . The hedge fund held 91,314 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.96M, up from 46,245 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Element Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Suncor Energy Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.45 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.71% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $28.5. About 6.17M shares traded or 78.19% up from the average. Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) has declined 32.10% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.10% the S&P500. Some Historical SU News: 02/05/2018 – SUNCOR SAYS ONE OF THREE SYNCRUDE COKERS IS DOWN; 13/04/2018 – SUNCOR ENERGY INC SU.TO : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$56 FROM C$51; 14/03/2018 – Suncor Energy announces change to Syncrude turnaround timing and provides overall Suncor production update; 01/05/2018 – Suncor Energy 1Q Net C$789M; 14/03/2018 – SUNCOR ENERGY INC – ON MARCH 15, SYNCRUDE PLANS TO BEGIN AN EIGHT-WEEK TURNAROUND, WHICH WAS ORIGINALLY SCHEDULED TO BEGIN IN APRIL; 02/05/2018 – SUNCOR WILL FACTOR DIFFERENTIAL EXPOSURE INTO MNA OPPORTUNITIES; 02/05/2018 – SUNCOR NOT SEEING MUCH COST PRESSURE; 01/05/2018 – Suncor Ramping Up Megaprojects as Refining Unit Protects Prices; 19/04/2018 – $SU.CA: Suncor oil refinery spews 8.5 tons a year of cyanide gas over low-income north Denver neighborhoods, state records show; 06/03/2018 CERAWEEK SUNCOR COO MARK LITTLE SAYS SEVERAL PIPELINES THAT HAVE BEEN DELAYED SHOULD GO AHEAD

Menlo Advisors Llc increased its stake in Howard Hughes Corp (HHC) by 12.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Menlo Advisors Llc bought 5,911 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.64% . The hedge fund held 52,694 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.80 million, up from 46,783 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Menlo Advisors Llc who had been investing in Howard Hughes Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.46 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.37% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $126.6. About 105,611 shares traded. The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC) has risen 2.43% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.43% the S&P500.

Menlo Advisors Llc, which manages about $236.63 million and $140.45M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Coupa Software Incorpora by 7,000 shares to 2,596 shares, valued at $236,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.35 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.36, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 15 investors sold HHC shares while 62 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 73 raised stakes. 38.85 million shares or 13.10% more from 34.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Monarch Prns Asset Mgmt invested in 126,425 shares. Morgan Stanley owns 37,100 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Caledonia (Private) Invests Pty Limited has invested 3.08% in The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC). Trust Of Vermont invested in 3,660 shares or 0.03% of the stock. California Pub Employees Retirement holds 0.01% or 80,062 shares. Schroder Investment Mngmt reported 247,901 shares. 303,013 were accumulated by Sarbit Advisory Svcs. Shine Inv Advisory Ser Incorporated reported 0.05% in The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC). Balyasny Asset Management Ltd holds 0.07% or 91,555 shares. Sei reported 70,206 shares stake. Lederer And Associates Investment Counsel Ca owns 0.93% invested in The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC) for 9,060 shares. Carroll Finance Associate holds 0% or 56 shares. Northern Trust holds 244,709 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Swiss Bank & Trust has 0.01% invested in The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC) for 74,500 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has 0% invested in The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC).