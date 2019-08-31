Menlo Advisors Has Boosted Its Holding in Howard Hughes (HHC) as Shares Rose; Omnicell (OMCL) Shareholder Martin & Company Trimmed Holding by $547,840 as Market Valuation Declined

Martin & Company Inc decreased its stake in Omnicell Inc. (OMCL) by 11.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Martin & Company Inc sold 6,848 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.56% . The institutional investor held 55,354 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.48M, down from 62,202 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Martin & Company Inc who had been investing in Omnicell Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.99 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.21% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $71.8. About 133,172 shares traded. Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) has risen 28.56% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.56% the S&P500. Some Historical OMCL News: 09/04/2018 – OMNICELL APPOINTS SCOTT SEIDELMANN AS CHIEF COMMERCIAL OFFICER; 26/04/2018 – OMNICELL 1Q ADJ EPS 29C, EST. 25C; 20/03/2018 – Omnicell to Showcase Industry-Leading Medication Management Automation Platform and Solutions at the European Association of Hospital Pharmacists Congress; 10/04/2018 – Omnicell’s Medication Management Automation Portfolio to Be Featured at the American Organization of Nurse Executives 2018 Conf; 31/05/2018 – Omnicell to Showcase Industry-Leading Medication Management Automation Platform at Annual ASHP Summer Meeting; 26/04/2018 – OMNICELL 1Q ADJ REV $182.6M, EST. $177.1M; 17/04/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – 65–Omnicell Supply Management System – San Jose – 9469; 20/04/2018 – Omnicell Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Menlo Advisors Llc increased its stake in Howard Hughes Corp (HHC) by 12.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Menlo Advisors Llc bought 5,911 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.64% . The hedge fund held 52,694 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.80M, up from 46,783 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Menlo Advisors Llc who had been investing in Howard Hughes Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.41 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.97% or $1.24 during the last trading session, reaching $126.27. About 128,480 shares traded. The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC) has risen 2.43% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.43% the S&P500.

More notable recent Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Bragar Eagel & Squire, PC Reminds Investors That Class Action Lawsuits Have Been Filed Against Reckitt Benckiser, Omnicell, Ideanomics, and Eagle Bancorp and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm – GlobeNewswire” on August 26, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “RLGY, NFLX, OMCL, CARB CLASS ACTION DEADLINES: Bernstein Liebhard LLP Reminds Investors in RLGY, NFLX, OMCL, and CARB of Filing Deadlines – GlobeNewswire” published on August 27, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “VERB, RBGLY & OMCL – Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Shareholders of Upcoming Class Actions – Yahoo Finance” on August 30, 2019. More interesting news about Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Omnicell’s Autonomous Pharmacy to Boost Medication Management – Nasdaq” published on August 26, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “VERB, RBGLY & OMCL Class Action Reminder – Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 30, 2019.

Analysts await Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.55 earnings per share, up 12.24% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.49 per share. OMCL’s profit will be $22.91M for 32.64 P/E if the $0.55 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.51 actual earnings per share reported by Omnicell, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.84% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 19 investors sold OMCL shares while 96 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 81 raised stakes. 37.93 million shares or 2.16% less from 38.76 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Guggenheim Capital Llc invested in 2,899 shares or 0% of the stock. 21,490 are owned by Bluemountain Ltd Liability Com. Wells Fargo Mn reported 191,582 shares. Pinebridge Limited Partnership accumulated 0.02% or 9,581 shares. Goldman Sachs Group Inc reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL). Price T Rowe Assoc Md invested 0.01% in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL). Bankshares Of Ny Mellon owns 1.05 million shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. 100,375 were reported by Rhenman And Asset Management Ab. Florida-based Camarda Fincl Advsr Lc has invested 0% in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL). Stephens Mngmt Gru Lc holds 396,023 shares. Sawgrass Asset Limited Liability has 16,115 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Piedmont Invest Advsrs accumulated 0.03% or 10,195 shares. Bogle Mngmt Lp De holds 0.76% or 122,914 shares in its portfolio. First Bank Of Omaha has 27,369 shares for 0.15% of their portfolio. The Washington-based Tradewinds Cap Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.01% in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL).

More notable recent The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “How Should Investors React To The Howard Hughes Corporation’s (NYSE:HHC) CEO Pay? – Yahoo Finance” on July 22, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Don’t Sell The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC) Before You Read This – Yahoo Finance” published on August 14, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “StreetInsider Deal Watch 08/30 – StreetInsider.com” on August 30, 2019. More interesting news about The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is The Howard Hughes Corporation’s (NYSE:HHC) Balance Sheet Strong Enough To Weather A Storm? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 20, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “The Howard Hughes Corporation (HHC): Billionaire Bill Ackman Still Believes It Is Undervalued – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 30, 2019.