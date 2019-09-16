Menlo Advisors Decreased Cisco Systems (CSCO) Stake by $2.43 Million as Share Value Declined; Nicholas Investment Partners LP Has Upped Fiserv (FISV) Stake by $534,625; Share Price Rose

Menlo Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO) by 32.36% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Menlo Advisors Llc sold 44,965 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The hedge fund held 93,988 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.14 million, down from 138,953 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Menlo Advisors Llc who had been investing in Cisco Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $212.39B market cap company. The stock increased 0.20% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $50.03. About 15.87M shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 09/04/2018 – Cisco Continues To Evolve Its Routing Portfolio for Mass-Scale Networking to Meet Carriers’ Needs; 17/04/2018 – ‘If you connect everything, anything is going to be possible,’ Cisco executive says; 16/05/2018 – Cisco: Provision for Income Taxes Includes $11.1B Charge Related to Tax Cuts and Jobs Act for 9 Mos Ended April 28; 22/05/2018 – Lumos Data Centers Launches Suite of laaS Solutions; 16/04/2018 – Cisco Systems, Inc. vs Uniloc USA, Inc. | FWD Entered | 04/16/2018; 16/04/2018 – Cisco Doubles Down on Security Innovation and Investment to Protect the Endpoint and Email; 04/04/2018 – CSCO: Cisco said to bid to buy Zscaler before IPO, Bloomberg say; 08/03/2018 – Cisco Disrupts Optical Transport with Innovative Modular Platforms; 17/04/2018 – Internet networking company Cisco is looking toward a world powered by the 5G wireless standard; 17/05/2018 – Cisco Slides After Forecasts Fall Short of Most Optimistic Views

Nicholas Investment Partners Lp increased its stake in Fiserv Inc (FISV) by 8.79% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nicholas Investment Partners Lp bought 5,875 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.69% . The institutional investor held 72,716 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.63 million, up from 66,841 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners Lp who had been investing in Fiserv Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $69.74B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.24% or $1.29 during the last trading session, reaching $102.6. About 2.86M shares traded. Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) has risen 41.59% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.59% the S&P500. Some Historical FISV News: 01/05/2018 – Fiserv 1Q EPS $1.00; 01/05/2018 – Fiserv Sees FY Adj EPS $3.02-Adj EPS $3.15 in Split-Adjusted Range; 01/05/2018 – Fiserv Completed Two-For-One Stk Split on March 19; 03/04/2018 – Consumer Perspective is Key to Building Financial Institution Mobile Payments Strategy Says New Fiserv White Paper; 14/05/2018 – Troy Asset Cuts Fiserv: 13F; 06/03/2018 – MGIC Announces Enhancement to Fiserv Inc.’s PCLender; 19/04/2018 – SISCOOP Collaborates with Fiserv to Become First in Mexico to Enable Digital and Mobile Banking for Credit Union Members; 06/03/2018 Fiserv and Mastercard Help Financial Institutions Approve More Genuine Transactions Without Increasing Risk; 01/05/2018 – FISERV 1Q ADJ EPS 76C, EST. 74C; 07/05/2018 – Fiserv Introduces Innovation in Early Breach Detection with Rippleshot Partnership

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.10, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 32 investors sold FISV shares while 308 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 223 raised stakes. 396.87 million shares or 3.10% more from 384.95 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Exane Derivatives has 0% invested in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). 31,700 are owned by Bridgeway Cap Mgmt. Andra Ap accumulated 0.19% or 73,600 shares. 364,492 were reported by Mirae Asset Invs Limited. Cibc Ww Corp reported 118,610 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Oppenheimer & Commerce holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) for 9,773 shares. Pictet & Cie (Europe) Sa owns 0.12% invested in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) for 7,900 shares. Bailard Inc has 14,000 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Morgan Dempsey Mngmt Ltd accumulated 0.06% or 1,794 shares. 12,368 are owned by Penbrook Management Ltd Liability Co. Jones Cos Lllp holds 9,936 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale accumulated 0.21% or 456,880 shares. Glenview Commercial Bank Dept reported 0.45% in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Congress Asset Mgmt Ma accumulated 17,745 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Swiss Bank reported 0.22% stake.

Nicholas Investment Partners Lp, which manages about $1.37B and $1.09B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Everbridge Inc by 8,054 shares to 130,797 shares, valued at $11.70 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nevro Corp by 16,572 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 85,577 shares, and cut its stake in Priceline Grp Inc (Prn).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.76 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.07, from 0.83 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 39 investors sold CSCO shares while 775 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 472 raised stakes. 2.94 billion shares or 2.81% less from 3.03 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Scott & Selber stated it has 1.44% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Hrt Ltd Liability holds 6,791 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Redmond Asset Mgmt Lc holds 47,192 shares. Teacher Retirement Systems Of Texas reported 0.56% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Numerixs Inv Techs holds 1.06% or 67,044 shares in its portfolio. Stellar Cap Management Limited Liability accumulated 1.14% or 32,422 shares. Macquarie Grp Ltd has invested 1.4% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Evermay Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.34% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Barnett invested in 0.03% or 891 shares. Prudential Fincl Inc owns 11.68 million shares. Clear Harbor Asset Mgmt Ltd Llc reported 7,783 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Oak Ridge Limited Liability Com holds 0.74% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 195,119 shares. Highstreet Asset, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 371,388 shares. Ipswich Invest Management reported 13,504 shares. S&Co has invested 1.27% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Menlo Advisors Llc, which manages about $236.63M and $145.13 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Madison Square Garden Co Cl A by 1,995 shares to 18,494 shares, valued at $5.18 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on November, 13. They expect $0.74 earnings per share, up 8.82% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.68 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.14B for 16.90 P/E if the $0.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.76 actual earnings per share reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.63% negative EPS growth.