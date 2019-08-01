Menlo Advisors Continues to Hold Position in Walt Disney Co (DIS); As Constellation Brands (STZ) Stock Declined, Sand Hill Global Advisors Upped Stake by $389,900

Sand Hill Global Advisors Llc increased its stake in Constellation Brands Inc (STZ) by 21.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sand Hill Global Advisors Llc bought 2,228 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.20% . The institutional investor held 12,522 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.20 million, up from 10,294 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors Llc who had been investing in Constellation Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $37.15B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.64% or $3.22 during the last trading session, reaching $193.6. About 1.31 million shares traded. Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) has declined 6.13% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.13% the S&P500. Some Historical STZ News: 30/05/2018 – Constellation, GE Team with The Home Depot to Install Largest Rooftop Solar Array in Washington, D.C; 06/04/2018 – CONSTELLATION PHARMACEUTICALS INC DISCLOSES IN FORM D WITH U.S. SEC THAT THE TOTAL OFFERING AMOUNT WAS FOR $100 MLN; 29/03/2018 – Constellation Brands Reports Fiscal 2018 Results and Fiscal 2019 Outlook; 13/03/2018 – Constellation Software Announces Resignation of Ian McKinnon and Appointment of Lori O’Neill to Its Bd of Directors; 29/03/2018 – Constellation Brands Sees FY19 Tax Rate About 19%; 25/04/2018 – CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE 1Q ADJ EPS $6.73, EST. $5.94; 27/03/2018 – Constellation Brands Inc expected to post earnings of $1.75 a share – summary; 25/04/2018 – CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE 1Q REV. $719M, EST. $687.6M; 13/03/2018 – Hughes Ships First Gateways for the Ground Network to Support OneWeb’s Low Earth Orbit Constellation; 08/05/2018 – Fitch Downgrades QGOG Constellation’s Ratings to ‘CC’

Menlo Advisors Llc increased its stake in Walt Disney Co (DIS) by 50.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Menlo Advisors Llc bought 16,645 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The hedge fund held 49,915 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.54M, up from 33,270 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Menlo Advisors Llc who had been investing in Walt Disney Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $255.29 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.81% or $1.16 during the last trading session, reaching $141.85. About 8.43 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY – NEWLY CREATED SEGMENT WILL ALSO BE COMPRISED OF CO’S OWNERSHIP STAKE IN HULU, AND ITS SOON-TO-BE-LAUNCHED ESPN+ STREAMING SERVICE; 24/05/2018 – Netflix Tussles Disney for Crown; Autonomous Uber Fail: TMT Wrap; 13/03/2018 – For Disney, the answer appears to be over the top content (OTT), an option it announced as it pulled its movies and shows from Netflix last year; 30/05/2018 – Michael Jackson Estate Sues Disney Over `Last Days’ Special; 03/04/2018 – Dealbook: Disney Offers to Buy Sky News to Aid Rupert Murdoch’s Bid for Sky; 07/05/2018 – ST Business Desk: Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gatecrash US$52b Disney-Fox deal; 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – SENIOR VP AGNES CHU WILL CONTINUE TO OVERSEE PROGRAMMING FOR UPCOMING DISNEY-BRANDED STREAMING SERVICE; 12/04/2018 – Disney must make cash bid for Sky – UK Takeover Panel; 23/05/2018 – Comcast Says It Is Prepping Superior Bid For 21st Century Fox Assets Than Disney’s — MarketWatch; 24/05/2018 – Orlando Bus Jrnl: Exclusive: Unicorp reveals new images, video of $1B Disney-area O-Town West (Video)

Investors sentiment increased to 1.73 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.70, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 86 investors sold STZ shares while 174 reduced holdings. 143 funds opened positions while 307 raised stakes. 129.74 million shares or 4.11% less from 135.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hallmark Mngmt stated it has 0.07% in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Tarbox Family Office Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) for 44 shares. South State holds 0% of its portfolio in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) for 100 shares. Skylands Limited Liability Corporation owns 4,650 shares or 0.11% of their US portfolio. State Of Wisconsin Invest Board holds 0.12% in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) or 241,281 shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec has invested 0.01% in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Quantitative Systematic Strategies Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.13% of its portfolio in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) for 3,042 shares. Farmers Merchants Invs Inc holds 0% in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) or 279 shares. Autus Asset Limited Liability Corporation owns 9,565 shares for 0.28% of their portfolio. Hanson And Doremus Invest Mngmt invested 0.01% in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Three Peaks Capital Management Limited Liability Company has 14,524 shares for 0.75% of their portfolio. St Johns Invest Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.01% in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Doheny Asset Management Ca invested in 3,920 shares. Baldwin Inv Management Lc reported 6,140 shares or 0.32% of all its holdings. Princeton Strategies Limited Liability Com holds 1.22% in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) or 26,010 shares.

Sand Hill Global Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.31B and $979.60 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 49,950 shares to 187,639 shares, valued at $5.88 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Index Fds (VTI) by 2,436 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 15,559 shares, and cut its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (NYSE:PG).

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $227,200 activity.

