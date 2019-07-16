Menlo Advisors Continues to Hold Position in Howard Hughes (HHC); Biogen Idec (BIIB) Holder Gabelli Funds Has Trimmed Holding by $637,200

Gabelli Funds Llc decreased its stake in Biogen Idec Inc (BIIB) by 14.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gabelli Funds Llc sold 2,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 28.29% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 16,000 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.78 million, down from 18,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gabelli Funds Llc who had been investing in Biogen Idec Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $44.98B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.71% or $1.66 during the last trading session, reaching $231.96. About 939,984 shares traded. Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) has declined 18.33% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.76% the S&P500. Some Historical BIIB News: 12/03/2018 – BIOGEN DEAL INCL UP TO $515M ADDED MILESTONE PAYMENTS; 05/04/2018 – BIOGEN INC – COMPANIES HAVE AGREED TO DISMISS ALL PENDING PATENT LITIGATION; 24/04/2018 – BIOGEN INC – QTRLY AVONEX REVENUE OF $451 MLN VS $537 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 05/03/2018 VP McKenzie Disposes 110 Of Biogen Inc; 17/04/2018 – Biogen Builds on Its 40-Year Legacy in Neuroscience with Presentation of Research from Its Portfolio of Medicines and Investigational Programs for Neurodegenerative Diseases; 16/04/2018 – Biogen’s Tecfidera Rises After 2-Wk Fall, Avonex Advances: MS; 24/04/2018 – STAT Plus: Biogen’s rain-making rare-disease drug hits a sales slump; 24/04/2018 – BIOGEN INC – QTRLY PLEGRIDY REVENUE OF $100 MLN VS. $112 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 05/04/2018 – BIOGEN EXPECTS TO LAUNCH IMRALDI IN EUROPE ON OCT. 16, 2018; 23/04/2018 – Biogen at American Academy of Neurology Meeting Tomorrow

Menlo Advisors Llc increased its stake in Howard Hughes Corp (HHC) by 12.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Menlo Advisors Llc bought 5,911 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.39% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 52,694 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.80 million, up from 46,783 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Menlo Advisors Llc who had been investing in Howard Hughes Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.61B market cap company. The stock increased 0.29% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $129.99. About 143,780 shares traded. The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC) has declined 17.76% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.19% the S&P500. Some Historical HHC News: 27/03/2018 – iStar Announces New Senior Executive Hire and Change in Chief Financial Officer Position; 21/03/2018 – Live Nation To Program Concerts For New York City’s Newest Outdoor Venue At The Seaport District; 01/05/2018 – Howard Hughes 1Q Core FFO/Shr $1.02; 03/05/2018 – Is Howard Hughes 2.0 Running TSLA?; 15/05/2018 – PERSHING SQUARE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 14/05/2018 – Seaport District Unveils Full Artist Lineup For Inaugural Pier 17 Rooftop Concert Series; 25/04/2018 – The Howard Hughes Corporation® Issues Letter To Shareholders; 30/04/2018 – The Howard Hughes Corporation® And Governor Hogan Celebrate Transformation Of Downtown Columbia Into Hub Of Technology And Inn; 09/04/2018 – DAVID R. WEINREB, CEO OF HOWARD HUGHES SELLS SHRS TO SATISFY TA; 09/04/2018 – DAVID R. WEINREB, CEO OF HOWARD HUGHES SELLS SHRS TO SATISFY

Menlo Advisors Llc, which manages about $236.63 million and $140.45 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Coupa Software Incorpora by 7,000 shares to 2,596 shares, valued at $236,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.35 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.36, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 15 investors sold HHC shares while 62 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 73 raised stakes. 38.85 million shares or 13.10% more from 34.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pershing Square Cap Ltd Partnership has 1.96% invested in The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC). Regions Fincl owns 3,372 shares. Monarch Prtnrs Asset Management Ltd Liability Corp reported 126,425 shares. Tower Research Cap Limited Liability Company (Trc) reported 0% in The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC). State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owns 0.18% invested in The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC) for 426,500 shares. Bessemer Grp Inc invested in 30 shares. Harris Associates Lp reported 1.66 million shares stake. Independent Invsts holds 1.46% in The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC) or 34,080 shares. Shine Investment Advisory Serv, Colorado-based fund reported 997 shares. Seabridge Invest Advisors Ltd Liability Company owns 1.7% invested in The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC) for 46,102 shares. Glenmede Tru Co Na owns 32 shares. Moreover, Locust Wood Cap Advisers Lc has 1.98% invested in The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC) for 231,038 shares. Renaissance Technologies Lc reported 0% stake. Tci Wealth Advsrs reported 0% in The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC). Moreover, Gotham Asset Management Limited Com has 0% invested in The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC) for 2,186 shares.

Gabelli Funds Llc, which manages about $25.90B and $15.90 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Anthem Inc Com (NYSE:ANTM) by 4,000 shares to 34,500 shares, valued at $9.90 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Churchill Downs Inc Com (NASDAQ:CHDN) by 150,100 shares in the quarter, for a total of 227,200 shares, and has risen its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd Sponsor (NYSE:BABA).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 99 investors sold BIIB shares while 304 reduced holdings. 92 funds opened positions while 263 raised stakes. 163.29 million shares or 9.87% less from 181.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Invesco Limited reported 0.26% of its portfolio in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Waddell & Reed Financial Inc holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) for 93,232 shares. Forbes J M And Llp owns 3,009 shares. 453,664 are owned by Robeco Institutional Asset Mngmt Bv. Thrivent For Lutherans, a Minnesota-based fund reported 270,959 shares. 1832 Asset Management Limited Partnership has 27 shares. New York-based Oppenheimer Asset has invested 0.12% in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Hudock Cap Gru Ltd Co invested 0.01% in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Moreover, Silvercrest Asset Mngmt Gru Lc has 0.01% invested in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Tudor Corp Et Al owns 40,311 shares for 0.39% of their portfolio. 61,760 were reported by Artemis Investment Management Limited Liability Partnership. Pzena Investment Management Ltd reported 2,451 shares. Sandy Spring National Bank holds 0% or 115 shares in its portfolio. Cypress Group owns 2,471 shares. Ashfield Ltd Com stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB).

Analysts await Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) to report earnings on July, 23. They expect $7.47 EPS, up 28.79% or $1.67 from last year’s $5.8 per share. BIIB’s profit will be $1.45B for 7.76 P/E if the $7.47 EPS becomes a reality. After $6.98 actual EPS reported by Biogen Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.02% EPS growth.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $47.78 million activity.