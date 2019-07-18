Menlo Advisors Continues to Hold Holding in Walt Disney Co (DIS); Nucor (NUE) Market Value Declined While First Financial Bank – Trust Division Lowered Position

First Financial Bank – Trust Division decreased its stake in Nucor Corporation (NUE) by 66.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Financial Bank – Trust Division sold 55,369 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.42% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 28,255 shares of the steel and iron ore company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.65 million, down from 83,624 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Financial Bank – Trust Division who had been investing in Nucor Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.64 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $54.6. About 1.72M shares traded. Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE) has declined 12.57% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.00% the S&P500. Some Historical NUE News: 11/05/2018 – NUCOR CORP – ALSO EVALUATING BUILDING ADDITIONAL GALVANIZING LINES AT ITS OTHER SHEET MILLS; 19/04/2018 – Nucor 1Q EPS $1.10; 23/04/2018 – S&PGR Rates Nucor Corp’s Senior Unsecured Debt ‘A-‘; 19/04/2018 – NUCOR 1Q EPS $1.10, EST. $1.12; 01/05/2018 – NUCOR CEO: QUOTAS OR TARIFFS WILL BE DETERMINED BY NAFTA TALKS; 16/03/2018 – Navarro’s Ties to Nucor Highlight Trump Advisers’ Steel-Industry Connections; 01/05/2018 – NUCOR: TARIFF EXEMPTION EXTENSION EXTENDS CLIENT UNCERTAINTY; 19/04/2018 – Nucor Benefits from Steel Tariffs, Price Increases; 11/05/2018 – NUCOR: NEW GALVANIZING LINE IS A $240M INVESTMENT; 14/03/2018 – Nucor chief on Trump and the case for protection

Menlo Advisors Llc increased its stake in Walt Disney Co (DIS) by 50.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Menlo Advisors Llc bought 16,645 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.21% with the market. The hedge fund held 49,915 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.54M, up from 33,270 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Menlo Advisors Llc who had been investing in Walt Disney Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $254.44 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.83% or $1.19 during the last trading session, reaching $141.38. About 5.70 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 31.47% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.04% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 20/05/2018 – As Disney Moves Forward With Fox, Comcast Continues Plotting; 08/03/2018 – DISNEY: ALL DISNEY DIRECTORS ELECTED TO BOARD; 22/03/2018 – Citizen to Become Official Timepiece of Walt Disney World® Resort, Disneyland® Resort and Marvel New Media’s Creative Space; 08/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Day Ahead: Super Hero predicted to boost Disney; 07/03/2018 – Forbes: Exclusive: Disney To Give Magic Touch To French Entertainment Complex; 08/05/2018 – Disney 2Q Media Networks Rev $6.14B; 29/05/2018 – Robert Iger, chairman and chief executive of The Walt Disney Company, on the cancellation of ‘Roseanne’ on the company’s ABC network: “There was only one thing to do here, and that was the right thing; 23/05/2018 – Fortune: Comcast Is Preparing an All-Cash Bid to Break Up the Disney-Fox Marriage; 23/05/2018 – COMCAST CORP – CO CONSIDERING AND IS IN ADVANCED STAGES OF PREPARING AN OFFER FOR BUSINESSES THAT FOX HAS AGREED TO SELL TO DISNEY; 07/05/2018 – The Edge Markets: M&A: Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal – sources – The Edge Markets

Since January 31, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $5.29 million activity.

First Financial Bank – Trust Division, which manages about $649.80 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares (IVV) by 5,278 shares to 21,624 shares, valued at $6.15 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares (IJR) by 12,999 shares in the quarter, for a total of 70,509 shares, and has risen its stake in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.35, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 27 investors sold NUE shares while 204 reduced holdings. 82 funds opened positions while 199 raised stakes. 227.36 million shares or 3.09% less from 234.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Cambridge Research Advsrs has 0.03% invested in Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE). Qci Asset Management New York has 0% invested in Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE) for 320 shares. Los Angeles Cap Mngmt Equity Inc, a California-based fund reported 14,190 shares. Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky holds 0.02% or 32,150 shares. Wells Fargo & Company Mn reported 2.32M shares. Gulf International Savings Bank (Uk) Limited reported 0.08% in Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE). Victory Mngmt has 107,900 shares. Ftb Advsrs Incorporated has invested 0% of its portfolio in Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE). Manufacturers Life Company The invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE). United Fincl Advisers Ltd Liability Company invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE). Employees Retirement Systems Of Texas reported 0.01% in Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE). Buckhead Ltd Com stated it has 5,515 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Moreover, Heritage Wealth has 0% invested in Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE) for 2,127 shares. E&G Advsrs Limited Partnership holds 0.29% of its portfolio in Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE) for 11,400 shares. California Pub Employees Retirement System stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE).

Menlo Advisors Llc, which manages about $236.63M and $140.45M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Coupa Software Incorpora by 7,000 shares to 2,596 shares, valued at $236,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $227,200 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Miller LP has invested 0.1% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Somerville Kurt F holds 63,962 shares. Mitchell Capital Mgmt owns 13,232 shares. 542,000 were accumulated by Cincinnati Fin. Merriman Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability invested 0.09% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Cambridge Trust has 0.21% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Arrowstreet Capital Lp accumulated 0.05% or 204,628 shares. Fred Alger Mngmt accumulated 904,486 shares. Bowling Port Mngmt Limited Liability owns 7,813 shares. Carlton Hofferkamp Jenks Wealth Management Limited Co reported 18,259 shares or 1.27% of all its holdings. Merian Global (Uk) Ltd holds 1.62% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) or 1.58 million shares. Moody Bank & Trust Trust Division invested in 0.43% or 140,075 shares. Mutual Of Omaha Bancorporation Wealth Mgmt holds 0.08% or 2,487 shares. Godsey And Gibb Assoc stated it has 2.33% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Rodgers Brothers stated it has 0.78% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).