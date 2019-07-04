Mengis Capital Management Upped Its Position in Amazon Com Com (AMZN) as Valuation Rose; As Public Svc Enterprise Grp In (PEG) Stock Rose, Holder Mackay Shields Cut Its Holding by $738,739

Mengis Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc Com (AMZN) by 56.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mengis Capital Management Inc bought 279 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 773 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.38M, up from 494 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $960.65B market cap company. The stock increased 0.24% or $4.69 during the last trading session, reaching $1939. About 1.69 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 07/05/2018 – Retail: Is the beauty industry `Amazon-proof’?; 23/05/2018 – lnnerScope Hearing Technologies, Inc. Announces its Personal Sound Amplifier Products Are Now Offered to Amazon Prime Subscribers; 05/03/2018 – Amazon May Be Eyeing Checking-Account Venture (Video); 19/04/2018 – Jeff Bezos’ belief in the power of training and educating employees is reflected in one of the company’s biggest employee initiatives – career choice. via @CNBCMakeIt; 22/04/2018 – People think Amazon has the most positive impact on society out of any major tech company; 29/05/2018 – AMAZON.COM – CO HAS GOAL TO INSTALL AT LEAST 50 ROOFTOP SOLAR SYSTEMS GLOBALLY BY 2020; 24/04/2018 – Amazon CEO Faces Berlin Protest From Merkel’s Coalition Partner; 20/04/2018 – Amazon’s fast-growing cloud computing platform and its central retail business should lead to a “steady and iterative” year for the company, according to Credit Suisse; 09/03/2018 – Wealth Planning for the Rich and Amazon Checking Accounts; 09/05/2018 – Telecommunications Companies Modernize, Diversify in Face of Competition

Mackay Shields Llc decreased its stake in Public Svc Enterprise Grp In (PEG) by 7.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mackay Shields Llc sold 12,521 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.02% with the market. The institutional investor held 163,838 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.73 million, down from 176,359 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mackay Shields Llc who had been investing in Public Svc Enterprise Grp In for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $30.31B market cap company. The stock increased 1.33% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $59.58. About 2.01 million shares traded. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) has risen 16.64% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.21% the S&P500. Some Historical PEG News: 17/04/2018 – PSEG Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend For Second Quarter Of 2018; 12/04/2018 – Traffic Plan Pays It Forward With Supplier Diversity Program; 30/04/2018 – PSEG SEES FY OPER EPS $3 TO $3.20; 17/05/2018 – PSE&G Solar Storage Project in Service at Pennington DPW Building; 30/04/2018 – PSEG 1Q OPER EPS $1.10; 14/03/2018 PSEG Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/05/2018 – EXELON, PUBLIC SERVICE ENTERPRISE OWN REACTORS IN NEW JERSEY; 31/05/2018 – PSEG REPORTS MAJOR INFRASTRUCTURE INVESTMENT PROGRAM; 29/05/2018 – S&PGR AFFIRMS PSEG POWER RATING; OUTLOOK STABLE; 30/04/2018 – PSEG 1Q ADJ OPER EPS 97C, EST. 99C

Mackay Shields Llc, which manages about $81.03B and $13.79 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dave & Busters Entmt Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) by 9,800 shares to 30,800 shares, valued at $1.54 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Avangrid Inc by 11,976 shares in the quarter, for a total of 39,111 shares, and has risen its stake in Encore Wire Corp (NASDAQ:WIRE).

Since February 1, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 1 sale for $2.85 million activity. On Friday, March 29 the insider Chernick Rose M bought $159.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 0.96 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 37 investors sold PEG shares while 224 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 187 raised stakes. 335.50 million shares or 0.80% less from 338.21 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 40,567 are owned by Cambridge Inv Advsr Inc. Gateway Invest Advisers Limited Liability accumulated 0.26% or 490,817 shares. Salzhauer Michael has 8,500 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Dt Invest Prtn Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.54% in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG). First Hawaiian State Bank stated it has 0.02% in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG). Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd has 47,193 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. 153,954 are owned by Acadian Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp. Blair William & Il has 12,763 shares. Prudential Public Limited Com reported 4,500 shares. 6,576 are owned by Sigma Planning. Haverford accumulated 8,197 shares. Oakbrook Invs Ltd Liability Co reported 0.09% of its portfolio in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG). Pitcairn Company holds 0.03% or 4,434 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys owns 0.11% invested in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) for 706,924 shares. Beck Mack And Oliver Ltd Liability Corp holds 16,400 shares.

Analysts await Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $0.65 earnings per share, up 1.56% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.64 per share. PEG’s profit will be $330.66 million for 22.92 P/E if the $0.65 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.08 actual earnings per share reported by Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -39.81% negative EPS growth.

Mengis Capital Management Inc, which manages about $163.94 million and $179.18M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Anheuser Busch Cos Inc Com by 6,690 shares to 4,225 shares, valued at $354,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.