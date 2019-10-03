Mengis Capital Management Stake in Novartis A G Sponsored Adr (NVS) Increased by $3.89 Million; Intuit (INTU) Stock Value Rose While Baxter Bros Has Cut Stake by $458,316

Baxter Bros Inc decreased its stake in Intuit Inc (INTU) by 2% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baxter Bros Inc sold 1,756 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.72% . The institutional investor held 86,021 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $22.48M, down from 87,777 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baxter Bros Inc who had been investing in Intuit Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $68.59 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.22% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $261.01. About 285,441 shares traded. Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) has risen 36.82% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.82% the S&P500. Some Historical INTU News: 22/05/2018 – Intuit 3Q Adj EPS $4.82; 22/05/2018 – INTUIT SEES 4Q ADJ EPS 22C TO 24C, EST. 21C; 07/03/2018 Intuit Launches QuickBooks Accountant Apps Program; 22/05/2018 – Intuit Third Quarter Revenue Growth Tops 15 Percent; Company Raises Full-Year Guidance; 22/05/2018 – INTUIT INC – QTRLY REVENUE $2.925 BLN, UP 15 PERCENT; 27/03/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Intuit Senior Unsecured To A3; Outlook Stable; 25/04/2018 – INTUIT REPORTS 6 PERCENT INCREASE IN TURBOTAX ONLINE UNITS: RAISES FULL-YEAR CONSUMER GROUP GUIDANCE RANGE; 22/05/2018 – Intuit Sees Revenue Growth, Higher Profit — Earnings Review; 22/05/2018 – INTUIT 3Q ADJ EPS $4.82, EST. $4.67; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Independence Adds Intuit, Exits Caterpillar

Mengis Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Novartis A G Sponsored Adr (NVS) by 163.01% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mengis Capital Management Inc bought 42,773 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.81% . The institutional investor held 69,013 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.30M, up from 26,240 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Novartis A G Sponsored Adr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $195.90B market cap company. The stock increased 0.85% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $85.07. About 1.22 million shares traded. Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) has risen 22.04% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.04% the S&P500. Some Historical NVS News: 09/04/2018 – Novartis To Acquire AxeXis For $8.7 Billion In Cash — MarketWatch; 09/04/2018 – Novartis to Acquire AveXis Inc. for $8.7B; 10/05/2018 – ADRs End Slightly Higher; BT Group, Randgold and Novartis Trade Actively; 11/04/2018 – MYLAN, BIOCON SEEK TO ACCELERATE INTRODUCTION OF ADALIMUMAB BIOSIMILAR IN EU; 01/05/2018 – Kymriah® (tisagenlecleucel), first-in-class CAR-T therapy from Novartis, receives second FDA approval to treat appropriate r/r; 17/05/2018 – ROCHE, NOVARTIS PROBED BY FDA OVER HINDERING GENERICS: AWP; 11/05/2018 – FOSUN PHARMA IS SAID TO VIE FOR $2B NOVARTIS GENERICS PORTFOLIO; 12/03/2018 – Novartis Appoints Executive Committee Members; President of Operations to Leave; 22/03/2018 – Novartis: FDA Approval Expands Indication for Tasigna; 28/03/2018 – MOODY’S: NOVARTIS’S SALE OF JV STAKE COULD BE CREDIT POSITIVE,

Analysts await Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) to report earnings on November, 18. They expect $-0.07 earnings per share, down 133.33% or $0.04 from last year’s $-0.03 per share. After $-0.38 actual earnings per share reported by Intuit Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -81.58% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.25, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 35 investors sold INTU shares while 243 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 260 raised stakes. 219.23 million shares or 0.86% less from 221.14 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Colorado-based Centurylink Mgmt has invested 0.71% in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU). Fincl Advantage accumulated 100 shares. Suntrust Banks holds 0.05% in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) or 33,553 shares. Zebra Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.17% in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU). Bridgeway Cap Mgmt Inc holds 33,430 shares. National Asset Management owns 2,535 shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio. Mawer Investment Management Limited accumulated 403,334 shares or 0.68% of the stock. Globeflex Lp holds 0% or 6 shares in its portfolio. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Management Ltd Liability Com has invested 0% in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU). Gideon Capital Advsr Incorporated holds 0.18% or 1,967 shares in its portfolio. Cwm Ltd Liability Co has 296 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Moreover, Duncker Streett And Inc has 0.25% invested in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) for 4,292 shares. Carnegie Asset Mngmt Llc holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) for 975 shares. Fiduciary Trust has 2,494 shares. Panagora Asset Mngmt accumulated 585,343 shares.

Baxter Bros Inc, which manages about $372.05 million and $437.68 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sherwin Williams (NYSE:SHW) by 1,625 shares to 14,631 shares, valued at $6.71 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 13,349 shares in the quarter, for a total of 27,298 shares, and has risen its stake in Boeing (NYSE:BA).

