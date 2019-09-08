Mengis Capital Management Stake in Amazon Com Com (AMZN) Upped as Stock Value Declined; Renaissance Investment Group Stake in Thermo Fisher Scientificinc (TMO) Has Cut as Share Value Rose

Mengis Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc Com (AMZN) by 56.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mengis Capital Management Inc bought 279 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 773 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.38M, up from 494 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $875.21 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.39% or $7.21 during the last trading session, reaching $1833.51. About 2.50M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 20/04/2018 – 35 authors have attended similar “Fishbowl” events at Amazon over the last year; 02/04/2018 – Tech Today: Trump’s Fake Amazon News, Nvidia’s Crypto Risk, Tesla’s Travails — Barron’s Blog; 01/05/2018 – Rising Biosciences Announces Official Sales and Distribution of its RSB0238 Clinical Strength Peptide Complex on Amazon®; 28/03/2018 – Tech Today: Trump vs Amazon, Facebook Bounces Back, Waymo Motors On — Barron’s Blog; 08/03/2018 – Amazon’s Stephenie Landry on Rising From Intern to Running Prime Now (Video); 29/03/2018 – Donald Trump Slams Amazon.com–4th Update; 05/04/2018 – Trump’s latest Amazon tweet storm hit The Washington Post, which is owned by Jeff Bezos; 28/03/2018 – Amazon Takes Fresh Stab at $16 Billion Housekeeping Industry; 14/03/2018 – Apple Rumors Feed: Former Apple Employees Reflect on Siris Squandered Lead Over Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant (Joe; 20/03/2018 – AMAZON, ALPHABET TRADE PLACES AS NO. 2 MOST VALUABLE COMPANY

Renaissance Investment Group Llc decreased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientificinc (TMO) by 5.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Renaissance Investment Group Llc analyzed 2,392 shares as the company's stock rose 0.43% . The institutional investor held 40,610 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.12 million, down from 43,002 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Renaissance Investment Group Llc who had been investing in Thermo Fisher Scientificinc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $115.36 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.35% or $1.03 during the last trading session, reaching $295.05. About 1.89 million shares traded or 30.61% up from the average. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) has risen 20.35% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.35% the S&P500.

Mengis Capital Management Inc, which manages about $163.94 million and $179.18 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Anheuser Busch Cos Inc Com by 6,690 shares to 4,225 shares, valued at $354,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Indiana Trust Investment Communications accumulated 374 shares or 0.34% of the stock. Mathes Co reported 3.79% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Ami Mgmt accumulated 273 shares. Timessquare Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp reported 0.12% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). North Star Inv Mgmt Corp holds 0.4% or 12,145 shares in its portfolio. Corvex Mgmt Ltd Partnership holds 26,500 shares or 3.29% of its portfolio. Paradigm Advsr Limited Liability Com reported 1,087 shares stake. Dubuque Bank invested in 1,374 shares or 0.39% of the stock. Sg Americas Ltd Liability Corp owns 72,678 shares. Picton Mahoney Asset Mgmt has invested 3.04% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Balyasny Asset Mgmt Ltd Company holds 0.34% or 28,876 shares. Windsor Cap Management Ltd Com, a Arizona-based fund reported 147 shares. Capital Financial Advisers Limited Company stated it has 0.31% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). 597 are owned by Boyd Watterson Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation Oh. Texas Yale Cap Corporation owns 4,024 shares.

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: "Amazon (AMZN) 2nd Quarter Earnings: What to Expect – Nasdaq" on July 25, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com published: "A Share Buyback Is Coming: Amazon Is A Conviction Buy – Seeking Alpha" on August 13, 2019.

Analysts await Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.88 EPS, up 9.92% or $0.26 from last year’s $2.62 per share. TMO’s profit will be $1.13 billion for 25.61 P/E if the $2.88 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.04 actual EPS reported by Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.26% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 37 investors sold TMO shares while 454 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 335 raised stakes. 337.12 million shares or 4.92% less from 354.55 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Echo Street Management Limited Liability Company reported 0.89% of its portfolio in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Perkins Coie Co invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Ingalls Snyder Limited Com reported 0.02% in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Calamos Wealth Limited Liability Co stated it has 0.03% in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). 20,907 are owned by Massmutual Tru Com Fsb Adv. Salem Invest Counselors has invested 0.01% in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Williams Jones And Associates Llc holds 1.34% or 221,779 shares in its portfolio. Greenleaf Trust has invested 0.04% in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Los Angeles Cap Mgmt & Equity owns 289,191 shares. Wesbanco Savings Bank reported 42,553 shares. Horan Capital Limited Liability Company reported 11,715 shares or 2.03% of all its holdings. Moreover, Stralem & has 2.78% invested in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) for 22,190 shares. Laffer Investments accumulated 15,035 shares or 0% of the stock. Bahl & Gaynor has 3,502 shares. Janney Ltd reported 39,180 shares or 0.56% of all its holdings.