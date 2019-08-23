Mengis Capital Management Raised Its Amazon Com Com (AMZN) Stake by $496,620; Shares Declined; New Generation Advisors Position in Consolidated Communications (CNSL) Decreased by $1.15 Million

New Generation Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Consolidated Communications Inc (CNSL) by 18.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New Generation Advisors Llc sold 115,376 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.94% . The hedge fund held 519,122 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.66 million, down from 634,498 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New Generation Advisors Llc who had been investing in Consolidated Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $321.10 million market cap company. The stock decreased 3.36% or $0.155 during the last trading session, reaching $4.455. About 200,471 shares traded. Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL) has declined 62.53% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 62.53% the S&P500. Some Historical CNSL News: 03/04/2018 – MAGLAN CAPITAL LP – URGE CONSOLIDATED COMMUNICATIONS HOLDINGS, TO AUTHORIZE & COMMENCE PROGRAM TO REPURCHASE CO BONDS ON OPEN MARKET; 03/05/2018 – Consolidated Comm Hldgs 1Q Loss $11.3M; 03/05/2018 – Consolidated Comm Hldgs 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 7c; 03/05/2018 – Consolidated Comm Hldgs 1Q EBITDA $135.1M; 23/04/2018 – Consolidated Communications Launches DDoS Mitigation Solution; 06/03/2018 Kansas CC: Audit of Consolidated Communications Enterprise Services, Inc. by KUSF Administrator; 30/04/2018 – Consolidated Communications Launches SD-WAN; 16/04/2018 – Consolidated Communications to Release First-Quarter 2018 Earnings on May 3; 21/04/2018 – DJ Consolidated Communications Holding, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CNSL); 03/05/2018 – Consolidated Comm Hldgs 1Q Rev $356M

Mengis Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc Com (AMZN) by 56.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mengis Capital Management Inc bought 279 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 773 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.38 million, up from 494 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $877.03 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.81% or $32.6 during the last trading session, reaching $1773. About 1.81M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 13/03/2018 – AMAZON IS SAID TO HAVE MULLED BUYING TEXTURE BEFORE APPLE DEAL; 29/05/2018 – Progress with Amazon Web Services Offer Industry’s First Industrial IoT Self-Service Option for Anomaly Detection and; 01/05/2018 – Amazon Reveals Top 10 Most Entrepreneurial States: Utah Takes the Top Spot with California, New York, Colorado and New Jersey i; 16/03/2018 – AMAZON IS SAID TO HIRE FORMER FDA OFFICIAL FOR HEALTH UNIT:CNBC; 26/04/2018 – The NFL is streaming Thursday night games on Amazon again (which means they won’t be on YouTube); 15/03/2018 – Alibaba extends grip in emerging Asia with local data centers; 16/04/2018 – Amazon Selected One Hour Translation as Key Partner for Neural Machine Translation Based Solutions; 26/03/2018 – JPMorgan Partners With Amazon to Bring Alexa to Trading Floors (Video); 03/05/2018 – Amazon is facing a growing narrative, supported by President Donald Trump, that it has grown far too powerful. But instead of maintaining a low profile, Amazon has opted to stop, pose and flex its muscles; 12/03/2018 – Sen. Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) says the world would be a ‘worse place’ without Amazon

Mengis Capital Management Inc, which manages about $163.94 million and $179.18M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Anheuser Busch Cos Inc Com by 6,690 shares to 4,225 shares, valued at $354,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Arizona-based Ironwood Invest Counsel Llc has invested 0.34% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Fiduciary Of The Southwest Tx invested 2.57% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). 200 were reported by Stanley. Markel holds 2.78% or 93,237 shares in its portfolio. Cornerstone Capital reported 2,571 shares. Jag Mgmt Limited Liability Co has 13,785 shares. Mitchell Mngmt Com has invested 4.51% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Lazard Asset Management Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.16% or 55,175 shares in its portfolio. Novare Cap Mgmt Llc holds 3,595 shares or 1% of its portfolio. Primecap Mngmt Ca has invested 0.42% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Van Hulzen Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corp has 1.35% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 2,817 shares. Ironwood Fincl Llc accumulated 139 shares or 0.13% of the stock. Shanda Asset Mgmt Holdg Ltd reported 4,000 shares. Moreover, Somerville Kurt F has 0.84% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 2,378 shares. Signalpoint Asset Ltd holds 1.31% or 1,687 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.13, from 1.28 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 19 investors sold CNSL shares while 42 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 53.46 million shares or 7.30% more from 49.83 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Ontario – Canada-based Bank Of Montreal Can has invested 0% in Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL). Trexquant Inv LP owns 0.01% invested in Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL) for 10,418 shares. Thrivent Finance For Lutherans owns 54,429 shares. Geode Capital Mgmt Llc invested 0% of its portfolio in Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL). Envestnet Asset Management stated it has 29,973 shares. Aperio Gru Limited reported 42,657 shares stake. Ameritas Inv Ptnrs Incorporated has 5,584 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Wells Fargo & Mn holds 0% in Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL) or 213,966 shares. Prudential Financial Incorporated has invested 0% of its portfolio in Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa reported 16,551 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Point72 Asset Management LP owns 76,124 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Hanson Mcclain accumulated 0.01% or 12,288 shares. Fmr Ltd Com has invested 0% of its portfolio in Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL). Guggenheim Ltd Liability Com has invested 0% in Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL). Prudential Public Limited Co stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL).

Since May 24, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $43,400 activity.

