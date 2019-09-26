Mengis Capital Management Raised Intel Com (INTC) Holding by $4.82 Million; Shares Declined; Dana Investment Advisors Trimmed Waste Mgmt Del (WM) Stake by $5.00 Million as Valuation Rose

Mengis Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Intel Corp Com (INTC) by 420.16% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mengis Capital Management Inc bought 102,566 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.41% . The institutional investor held 126,977 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.08 million, up from 24,411 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Intel Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $223.27B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.22% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $50.4. About 2.04 million shares traded. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has risen 6.00% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.00% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Fund Adds Intel, Exits Philip Morris, Cuts Apple; 09/03/2018 – Intel downplays report of interest in Broadcom; 27/04/2018 – House Intel Dems: Intel Committee Ranking Member Schiff Statement on Release of Majority’s Russia Report; 17/05/2018 – Arias Intel’s SportXction® to Take Advantage of Huge Opportunity After Supreme Court Ruling to Allow States to Legalize Spor; 02/04/2018 – APPLE PLANS TO USE ITS OWN CHIPS IN MACS FROM 2020, REPLACING INTEL – BLOOMBERG; 18/04/2018 – MEDIA-Intel plans to shut down smart glasses group – The Information; 12/03/2018 – BREAKING: GOP-led House Intel Committee finds ‘no evidence of collusion’ between Trump campaign and Russia; 26/03/2018 – Tom Winter: BREAKING: U.S. set to expel 60 Russian diplomats (Intel agents with diplomatic cover) and close Russia’s consulate; 15/03/2018 – Asetek Announces Ongoing Collaboration with Intel on Liquid Cooling for Servers and Datacenters; 09/04/2018 – Hard OCP: Intel Rumors – Kaby Lake-X – Skylake-X and Cascade Lake

Dana Investment Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Waste Mgmt Inc Del (WM) by 13.13% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dana Investment Advisors Inc sold 43,448 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.33% . The institutional investor held 287,416 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $33.16 million, down from 330,864 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc who had been investing in Waste Mgmt Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $48.44B market cap company. The stock increased 0.22% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $114.17. About 226,698 shares traded. Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) has risen 31.65% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.65% the S&P500. Some Historical WM News: 17/05/2018 – Waste Management Board of Directors Elects Thomas Weidemeyer New Chairman of the Board; 06/04/2018 – Moody’s Updates Its Rating Methodology For Environmental Services And Waste Management Companies; 19/03/2018 – Waste Management Acquires Anderson Rubbish Disposal And Moorpark Rubbish Disposal; 03/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Waste Management – 04/03/2018 04:25 PM; 09/04/2018 – Greg Groogan: Breaking: International Paper & a subsidiary of Waste Management agree w/ #EPA to pay $115 Million for removal of; 10/04/2018 – WASTE MANAGEMENT SAYS BRADBURY ANDERSON NOTIFIED CO OF HIS DECISION TO RESIGN FROM HIS POSITION AS CHAIRMAN OF BOARD – SEC FILING; 07/03/2018 – Gabelli & Company’s Annual Waste Conference; 29/03/2018 – DOE-EM: Waste Management Showcases Robots That Could Support EM’s Cleanup; 15/03/2018 – Global Medical Waste Management Market to Reach Over US$ 22 Billion by 2025; Increasing Medical Waste Generation is Fueling Market Growth, Observes TMR; 11/05/2018 – Cargotec: Hiab bundles its expertise and offering for the Waste Management & Recycling segment – Showcase at IFAT, 14-18 May in Munich, Germany

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.8 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.86 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 78 investors sold INTC shares while 717 reduced holdings. 111 funds opened positions while 523 raised stakes. 2.79 billion shares or 1.66% less from 2.84 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Nokota Mgmt Ltd Partnership invested in 0.08% or 46,432 shares. Glenview National Bank & Trust Dept invested 2.72% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Blue Chip Prtnrs stated it has 0.17% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Hemenway Tru holds 202,590 shares. Laurion Management Lp has 0% invested in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Bollard Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) for 33,547 shares. Bernzott Cap Advsr holds 1.33% or 230,895 shares. Moreover, Ny State Common Retirement Fund has 0.66% invested in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Alpha Windward Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 5,904 shares stake. Godshalk Welsh Capital Mgmt holds 11,824 shares or 0.52% of its portfolio. Moreover, Ims Cap Management has 1.32% invested in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) for 37,168 shares. 17,714 were reported by Benin Management. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc Ks accumulated 1.35M shares. Stifel Fincl Corp holds 0.52% or 4.22 million shares in its portfolio. Whittier Tru reported 389,027 shares.

Mengis Capital Management Inc, which manages about $163.94 million and $326.93M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Qualcomm Inc Com (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 49,427 shares to 62,657 shares, valued at $4.77 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Dana Investment Advisors Inc, which manages about $4.48B and $2.02B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co (NYSE:BDX) by 9,545 shares to 41,501 shares, valued at $10.46M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Biotelemetry Inc (NASDAQ:BEAT) by 13,136 shares in the quarter, for a total of 42,330 shares, and has risen its stake in Propetro Hldg Corp.

