Mengis Capital Management Raised By $5.92 Million Its Microsoft Com (MSFT) Stake; MONADELPHOUS GROUP ORDINARY SHARES AUST (MDPHF) Shorts Raised By 22.2%

MONADELPHOUS GROUP ORDINARY SHARES AUST (OTCMKTS:MDPHF) had an increase of 22.2% in short interest. MDPHF’s SI was 51,200 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 22.2% from 41,900 shares previously. With 100 avg volume, 512 days are for MONADELPHOUS GROUP ORDINARY SHARES AUST (OTCMKTS:MDPHF)’s short sellers to cover MDPHF’s short positions. It closed at $12.9 lastly. It is up 0.00% since September 30, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Mengis Capital Management Inc increased Microsoft Corp Com (MSFT) stake by 67.63% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Mengis Capital Management Inc acquired 44,504 shares as Microsoft Corp Com (MSFT)’s stock rose 6.56%. The Mengis Capital Management Inc holds 110,305 shares with $14.78M value, up from 65,801 last quarter. Microsoft Corp Com now has $ valuation. The stock increased 0.94% or $1.3 during the last trading session, reaching $139.03. About 12.53 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 27/04/2018 – The “Mad Money” host says Microsoft and Intel could rule the world again; 24/05/2018 – UniversalPegasus Takes Part in $13 Billion Worth of Oil & Gas Pipeline, Export Projects, an Industrial Info News Alert; 04/04/2018 – Microsoft Will Spend $5 Billion on Internet of Things Development; 16/05/2018 – Microsoft To Release Lower-cost Tablet That Competes With Apple’s Ipad, Says Bloomberg — MarketWatch; 14/03/2018 – Ribbon Session Border Controller Portfolio to Deliver Secure Integrated Voice Services to Microsoft Teams; 27/04/2018 – MICROSOFT MSFT.O : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $114 FROM $110; 17/04/2018 – Anomali Partners with Visa to Offer Global Payment Breach Intelligence; 16/05/2018 – Businesses still use email but are moving toward clients like Slack, Microsoft Teams and Google Hangouts; 26/04/2018 – The Joint Corp. to Host Conference Call on Thursday, May 10, to Discuss First Quarter 2018 Results; 30/05/2018 – Veritas Complements Microsoft Office 365 Environments with Enterprise-Grade Data Protection and Governance

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 664 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 2.38% less from 5.41 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Wealthtrust Axiom Ltd Co owns 38,641 shares. Hanson Mcclain holds 0.85% or 162,967 shares. Alpha Windward Limited holds 0.36% or 3,948 shares. Peak Asset Management Limited Liability Company holds 4.67% or 106,603 shares in its portfolio. Hartford Mgmt Co reported 963,031 shares. Brinker holds 0.7% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 142,389 shares. Gilder Gagnon Howe And Co Ltd Liability has invested 0.78% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Sadoff Mgmt Ltd accumulated 4,395 shares. Financial Bank Of Hawaii reported 229,185 shares stake. Karpus Inc has invested 0.03% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Cookson Peirce & reported 2.32% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 3.46% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 109,302 shares. Dana Advsrs holds 358,211 shares or 2.37% of its portfolio. Moreover, Murphy Pohlad Asset Ltd Company has 4.36% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 54,513 shares. Thomas Story And Son Ltd Liability holds 0.1% or 1,500 shares in its portfolio.

Among 15 analysts covering Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT), 13 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 87% are positive. Microsoft has $16300 highest and $90 lowest target. $149.53’s average target is 7.55% above currents $139.03 stock price. Microsoft had 24 analyst reports since April 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Friday, July 19 report. The firm has “Overweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets given on Friday, July 19. UBS maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, April 25 report. Barclays Capital maintained Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) rating on Friday, April 12. Barclays Capital has “Overweight” rating and $132 target. Wells Fargo maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Friday, July 12 report. As per Thursday, April 25, the company rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets. Raymond James maintained the shares of MSFT in report on Thursday, April 25 with “Strong Buy” rating. The stock of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) earned “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Thursday, April 25. The company was maintained on Friday, July 19 by Stifel Nicolaus. BMO Capital Markets maintained the shares of MSFT in report on Friday, July 19 with “Outperform” rating.

