Mengis Capital Management Position in Universal Display Com (OLED) Has Trimmed by $559,300 as Stock Value Rose; Bislett Management Boosted Its Holding in Mobile Mini (MINI) by $1.26 Million as Stock Value Declined

Bislett Management Llc increased its stake in Mobile Mini Inc (MINI) by 7.23% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bislett Management Llc bought 42,118 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.32% . The institutional investor held 625,000 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $19.02 million, up from 582,882 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bislett Management Llc who had been investing in Mobile Mini Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.59B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.88% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $35.58. About 118,999 shares traded. Mobile Mini, Inc. (NASDAQ:MINI) has declined 18.56% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.56% the S&P500. Some Historical MINI News: 20/04/2018 – MOBILE MINI 1Q ADJ EPS 33C, EST. 34C; 19/04/2018 – DJ Mobile Mini Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MINI); 20/04/2018 – Mobile Mini 1Q Rev $140.7M; 20/04/2018 – Mobile Mini 1Q Adj EPS 33c; 13/03/2018 – Mobile Mini at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 20/04/2018 – MOBILE MINI INC – EXPECT TO SEE STRONG YEAR-OVER-YEAR TOP LINE GROWTH AND EXPANDED MARGINS FOR REMAINDER OF 2018; 20/04/2018 – MOBILE MINI 1Q REV. $140.7M, EST. $133.2M; 06/03/2018 Mobile Mini Non-Deal Roadshow Set By SunTrust for Mar. 13-14; 20/04/2018 – Mobile Mini 1Q EPS 33c; 20/04/2018 – MOBILE MINI SEES STRONG YEAR-OVER-YEAR TOP LINE GROWTH

Mengis Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Universal Display Corp Com (OLED) by 21.21% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mengis Capital Management Inc sold 2,975 shares as the company’s stock rose 34.16% . The institutional investor held 11,050 shares of the electrical products company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.08M, down from 14,025 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Universal Display Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.58 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.51% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $160.96. About 211,249 shares traded. Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ:OLED) has risen 119.08% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 119.08% the S&P500. Some Historical OLED News: 29/05/2018 – Universal Display Duel: J.P. Morgan Says Wait, Goldman Sees Nice Setup — Barron’s Blog; 03/05/2018 – UNIVERSAL DISPLAY 1Q EPS 13C, EST. 13C; 15/05/2018 – Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. Exits Universal Display; 18/04/2018 – Universal Display Corporation Honored with Governor’s Annual Occupational Safety & Health Award; 22/05/2018 – Universal Display at Goldman Sachs TechNet Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – UNIVERSAL DISPLAY 1Q REV. $43.6M, EST. $51.9M; 05/03/2018 Adesis, Inc. Holds Expansion Ceremony to Celebrate Investment and Manufacturing Growth in Delaware; 07/03/2018 – Universal Display Corporation Achieves ISO 14001:2015 Certification; 10/05/2018 – Universal Display at Goldman Sachs TechNet Conference May 23; 03/05/2018 – UNIVERSAL DISPLAY – FIRST HALF OF YEAR BEING IMPACTED BY SOFT PREMIUM SMARTPHONE MARKET; IN SECOND HALF, EXPECT TO SEE PICK-UP IN OLED PANEL DEMAND

Investors sentiment increased to 1.87 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.54, from 1.33 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 14 investors sold MINI shares while 33 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 67 raised stakes. 41.80 million shares or 3.78% less from 43.45 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Louisiana State Employees Retirement has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Mobile Mini, Inc. (NASDAQ:MINI). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue invested 0.01% in Mobile Mini, Inc. (NASDAQ:MINI). Strs Ohio has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Mobile Mini, Inc. (NASDAQ:MINI). Quantitative Systematic Strategies Limited Liability holds 14,290 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Retail Bank Of America De has 306,293 shares. Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership reported 83,744 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Tci Wealth Incorporated reported 77 shares. Us Bancorp De invested in 15,227 shares or 0% of the stock. Friess Associate Llc reported 0.34% stake. Parametric Port Associates Limited Liability holds 122,231 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Renaissance Techs Limited Liability Company has invested 0.01% in Mobile Mini, Inc. (NASDAQ:MINI). Thompson Inv Inc holds 0.08% or 14,165 shares in its portfolio. Ingalls And Snyder Lc reported 8,640 shares. 420,986 were accumulated by Citadel Advsrs Ltd Llc. Arizona State Retirement reported 0.02% stake.

More notable recent Mobile Mini, Inc. (NASDAQ:MINI) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “BRAVEN Launches Undeniably Rugged BRV Speaker Collection – GlobeNewswire” on September 17, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Stocks gain on hopes of central bank stimulus – Nasdaq” published on September 09, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Apple’s mini LED switch benefits LG, says analyst – Seeking Alpha” on September 30, 2019. More interesting news about Mobile Mini, Inc. (NASDAQ:MINI) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “CME to launch E-mini S&P 500 ESG index futures – Seeking Alpha” published on October 03, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “E-mini NASDAQ-100 Index (NQ) Futures Technical Analysis â€“ Weakens Under 7685.75, Strengthens Over 7696.25 – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: October 02, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.1 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.04, from 1.14 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 28 investors sold OLED shares while 100 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 31.72 million shares or 8.85% less from 34.81 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Vanguard holds 0.03% or 3.94 million shares. The New York-based Tower Research Lc (Trc) has invested 0.02% in Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ:OLED). Us Fincl Bank De holds 0% in Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ:OLED) or 94 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund reported 28,836 shares stake. Ny State Common Retirement Fund has invested 0.02% in Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ:OLED). Plante Moran Fincl Advsr Ltd Liability Corp invested 0% of its portfolio in Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ:OLED). Great West Life Assurance Communication Can invested in 25,019 shares. Nottingham Advisors holds 0.21% or 6,600 shares in its portfolio. First Republic Investment Management accumulated 2,991 shares. Eaton Vance Mngmt has invested 0.01% in Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ:OLED). Northern Corporation holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ:OLED) for 350,591 shares. Shelton Capital Mgmt has invested 0.12% in Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ:OLED). Valley Advisers reported 59 shares. Markston International Ltd Com has 0% invested in Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ:OLED) for 35 shares. Scout, a Missouri-based fund reported 75,160 shares.

More notable recent Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ:OLED) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “13 Technology Stocks Moving In Thursday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” on September 12, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Universal Display Corporation (OLED) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 13, 2018 – Nasdaq” published on December 12, 2018, Benzinga.com published: “50 Stocks Moving In Tuesday’s Mid-Day Session – Benzinga” on September 10, 2019. More interesting news about Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ:OLED) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “HIMX, MAXR, OLED and SOGO among tech movers – Seeking Alpha” published on September 10, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Apple’s mini LED switch benefits LG, says analyst – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 30, 2019.

Mengis Capital Management Inc, which manages about $163.94 million and $326.93M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in International Bus Mach Com (NYSE:IBM) by 25,966 shares to 27,731 shares, valued at $3.82 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Costco Whsl Corp New Com (NASDAQ:COST) by 16,785 shares in the quarter, for a total of 30,819 shares, and has risen its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Com (NYSE:BMY).

Analysts await Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ:OLED) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.57 earnings per share, up 18.75% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.48 per share. OLED’s profit will be $26.85M for 70.60 P/E if the $0.57 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.92 actual earnings per share reported by Universal Display Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -38.04% negative EPS growth.