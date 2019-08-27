Mengis Capital Management Maintains Holding in Amazon Com Com (AMZN); Arosa Capital Management LP Has Decreased Its Position in Valero Energy New (VLO) by $3.16 Million as Stock Value Declined

Mengis Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc Com (AMZN) by 56.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mengis Capital Management Inc bought 279 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 773 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.38 million, up from 494 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $874.98B market cap company. The stock increased 1.10% or $19.25 during the last trading session, reaching $1768.87. About 3.09 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 17/04/2018 – Colm Feore Performs Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s Autobiography, Common Ground, for Audible; 26/05/2018 – 1CloudRoad: Chile’s president to meet Amazon exec as region eyes cloud computing; 13/04/2018 – Saudi Crown Prince woos Amazon, Lockheed and others to build a tech hub; 16/03/2018 – Amazon warrior Margaret Mee with gun […]; 15/05/2018 – Jeff Bezos may soon call this palatial mansion his new home; 09/05/2018 – Walmart buys 77% of Flipkart as war with Amazon heats up in India; 09/03/2018 – Amazon Prime Pantry is shifting to a $5 monthly subscription; 03/04/2018 – TRUMP SAYS U.S. POST OFFICE LOSING BILLIONS BECAUSE IT DELIVERS PACKAGES FOR AMAZON AT A VERY LOW RATE; 02/04/2018 – ProfNet Experts Available on Commerce in the Amazon Age, IT Operations, More; 16/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Whole Foods new front in the grocery price war

Arosa Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Valero Energy Corp New (VLO) by 25.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arosa Capital Management Lp sold 37,581 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.04% . The institutional investor held 110,000 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.33M, down from 147,581 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arosa Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Valero Energy Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $30.55B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.63% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $73.71. About 2.78M shares traded. Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) has declined 27.30% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VLO News: 26/04/2018 – VALERO ENERGY CORP VLO.N EXPECT SECOND QUARTER REFINING CASH OPERATING EXPENSES TO BE ABOUT $3.85 PER BARREL- CONF CALL; 22/03/2018 – DIARY-U.S. refinery operations-Valero Meraux refinery restarts hydrocracker; 26/04/2018 – Valero Energy 2018 Capital Investment Plans Remain at $2.7B; 19/04/2018 – UNITS AT VALERO QUEBEC REFINERY WERE SHUT ON APRIL 10 AND COULD BE DOWN UNTIL EARLY JUNE – llR; 18/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Valero Benicia Refinery – 04/18/2018 04:02 AM; 09/05/2018 – Valero Energy at Royal Bank of Canada Conference Jun 5; 25/04/2018 – VALERO SUNRAY TEXAS MCKEE REFINERY RESTARTING HYDROCRACKER; 26/04/2018 – Valero Energy 1Q Rev $26.44B; 26/04/2018 – VALERO CONCLUDES 1Q EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 26/04/2018 – VALERO ENERGY CORP – CAPITAL INVESTMENT PLANS FOR 2018 REMAIN AT $2.7 BLN

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.35, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 58 investors sold VLO shares while 273 reduced holdings. 113 funds opened positions while 280 raised stakes. 309.77 million shares or 4.88% less from 325.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nuveen Asset Mgmt Ltd Com has invested 0.01% in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO). Foster And Motley holds 0.76% of its portfolio in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) for 61,979 shares. First Allied Advisory Ser reported 22,483 shares stake. Segment Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability reported 21,673 shares. Winch Advisory Svcs Lc has invested 1.76% in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO). Main Street Rech Limited Liability Company owns 0.08% invested in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) for 3,115 shares. Axa has invested 0.08% in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO). Bank Of New York Mellon holds 0.21% in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) or 8.66 million shares. Public Sector Pension Inv Board has 34,860 shares. Mackay Shields Ltd Liability accumulated 217,262 shares. First Personal owns 1,728 shares. Verity Asset reported 0.29% in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO). Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp holds 0% or 25,618 shares in its portfolio. Orrstown Fin reported 1.47% stake. Fiduciary Financial Of The Southwest Inc Tx accumulated 2,977 shares.

Analysts await Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.81 earnings per share, down 9.95% or $0.20 from last year’s $2.01 per share. VLO’s profit will be $750.08M for 10.18 P/E if the $1.81 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.51 actual earnings per share reported by Valero Energy Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 19.87% EPS growth.

More notable recent Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “How Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) Could Add Value To Your Portfolio – Yahoo Finance” on May 21, 2019, also 247Wallst.com with their article: “Why Low-Risk Refiners May Be the Best Way to Play Energy Now – 24/7 Wall St.” published on August 09, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Valero Energy Corporationâ€™s (NYSE:VLO) 10% ROCE Any Good? – Yahoo Finance” on June 06, 2019. More interesting news about Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Ken Heebner’s Firm Exits Zebra Technologies, Phillips 66 – Yahoo Finance” published on August 12, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Valero Energy: Not So Bad All Considered – Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

Arosa Capital Management Lp, which manages about $456.37 million and $555.60 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vivint Solar Inc (NYSE:VSLR) by 1.04M shares to 1.96M shares, valued at $9.76 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cactus Inc by 191,926 shares in the quarter, for a total of 497,782 shares, and has risen its stake in Ensco Plc (NYSE:ESV).

Mengis Capital Management Inc, which manages about $163.94M and $179.18M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Anheuser Busch Cos Inc Com by 6,690 shares to 4,225 shares, valued at $354,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.