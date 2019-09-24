Mengis Capital Management Lowered Its Qualcomm Com (QCOM) Position; Shelton Capital Management Trimmed Amazon Com (AMZN) Position By $46.88 Million

Mengis Capital Management Inc decreased Qualcomm Inc Com (QCOM) stake by 44.1% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Mengis Capital Management Inc sold 49,427 shares as Qualcomm Inc Com (QCOM)’s stock declined 15.29%. The Mengis Capital Management Inc holds 62,657 shares with $4.77M value, down from 112,084 last quarter. Qualcomm Inc Com now has $93.90B valuation. The stock increased 1.05% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $77.24. About 5.86M shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 17.92% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.92% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 19/04/2018 – Qualcomm and NXP Agree, at MOFCOM Request, to Withdraw and Refile Application for Chinese Regulatory Approval; 08/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-U.S. to reveal winners of drone program that has attracted top companies; 05/03/2018 – Broadcom Reiterates Qualcomm Did Not lnform Its Own Stockholders or Broadcom of Its Secret, Voluntary Unilateral Request Filed on January 29, 2018; 15/03/2018 – Balancing act: Chip giant Qualcomm caught between Washington and Beíjing; 14/03/2018 – Broadcom withdraws $142bn offer for Qualcomm after Trump block; 14/03/2018 – BROADCOM LTD – “APPRECIATES” STATEMENT FROM U.S. TREASURY SECRETARY AND CFIUS CHAIR STEVEN MNUCHIN ON MARCH 12; 12/03/2018 – Broadcom Violated CFIUS Order During Qualcomm Bid Review: CFIUS Letter; 16/03/2018 – CNBC Wires: Qualcomm discussing Jacobs leaving board of directors; 13/04/2018 – Qualcomm: NXP Tender Offer Is Now Scheduled to Expire at 5:00 P.M., NYC Time, on April 20; 06/03/2018 – US security blow to Qualcomm deal

Shelton Capital Management decreased Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) stake by 40.26% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Shelton Capital Management sold 24,765 shares as Amazon Com Inc (AMZN)’s stock declined 2.34%. The Shelton Capital Management holds 36,751 shares with $69.59 million value, down from 61,516 last quarter. Amazon Com Inc now has $883.11B valuation. The stock decreased 0.49% or $8.86 during the last trading session, reaching $1785.3. About 3.14 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 05/03/2018 – Amazon’s Checking-Account Plan Sees Banks as Partners, Not Prey; 10/04/2018 – Factor Daily: Amazon ups the ante in Walmart-Flipkart deal talks with breakup fee of up to $2 billion; 24/05/2018 – CONGRESSIONAL BLACK CAUCUS WRITES LETTER TO AMAZON’S BEZOS; 13/03/2018 – Nextgov: #Breaking: Defense Agency to begin moving classified data to Amazon’s secret cloud after protest:…; 24/04/2018 – Locus Technologies to offer its EHS multi-tenant SaaS Locus Platform on Amazon Web Services; 23/04/2018 – Tech fell 0.4 percent, with Facebook, Amazon, Netflix and Alphabet all closing lower; 15/05/2018 – Matrix Adds Veeva, Exits Amazon, Cuts Netflix: 13F; 27/04/2018 – Tech Rises After Amazon Earnings – Tech Roundup; 28/03/2018 – Paul Krugman Says Amazon a ‘Bad Actor’ in Some Ways (Video); 03/04/2018 – President Trump isn’t the only one attacking Amazon

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $4.60 earnings per share, down 20.00% or $1.15 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $2.28 billion for 97.03 P/E if the $4.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual earnings per share reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.88% negative EPS growth.

Among 5 analysts covering Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Amazon has $260000 highest and $210000 lowest target. $2311.67’s average target is 29.48% above currents $1785.3 stock price. Amazon had 11 analyst reports since March 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. RBC Capital Markets maintained the shares of AMZN in report on Friday, June 21 with “Buy” rating. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Monday, September 23. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, August 2 by M Partners. As per Tuesday, March 26, the company rating was maintained by Cowen & Co. The stock of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) earned “Outperform” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Tuesday, September 3.

Shelton Capital Management increased Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) stake by 13,194 shares to 19,846 valued at $2.77M in 2019Q2. It also upped Ciena Corp (NYSE:CIEN) stake by 9,711 shares and now owns 10,088 shares. Willis Towers Watson Pub Ltd was raised too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.09, from 1.55 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 44 investors sold AMZN shares while 570 reduced holdings. 149 funds opened positions while 747 raised stakes. 266.06 million shares or 0.56% more from 264.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Nomura invested in 0.55% or 63,249 shares. The New York-based Archon Ptnrs Limited Liability has invested 5.25% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). D E Shaw Company holds 1.11% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 469,145 shares. Birinyi Inc accumulated 12.59% or 15,839 shares. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Serv Ltd Limited Liability Company has 3,692 shares. 5,610 were reported by Avalon Glob Asset Ltd Liability Co. North Star Investment Management owns 0.46% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 12,341 shares. B Riley Wealth Mngmt Incorporated holds 1.85% or 6,370 shares in its portfolio. Kdi Cap Limited Liability Company accumulated 2.97% or 4,189 shares. Nwi Mngmt Lp, a New York-based fund reported 80,000 shares. Inspirion Wealth Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 353 shares. Lsv Asset holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 5,080 shares. First Interstate Financial Bank holds 4,778 shares. Columbus Circle Investors invested in 2.12% or 41,928 shares. Atlantic Union Bank Corp, Virginia-based fund reported 3,447 shares.

Among 10 analysts covering QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. QUALCOMM has $11500 highest and $6500 lowest target. $85.70’s average target is 10.95% above currents $77.24 stock price. QUALCOMM had 24 analyst reports since April 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Barclays Capital downgraded the stock to “Equal-Weight” rating in Thursday, July 18 report. The stock of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) earned “Strong Buy” rating by Raymond James on Thursday, May 2. Citigroup maintained QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) on Thursday, May 2 with “Neutral” rating. Bank of America maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Tuesday, April 30 report. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, August 1 by Canaccord Genuity. Canaccord Genuity maintained it with “Buy” rating and $89 target in Wednesday, April 17 report. As per Tuesday, April 23, the company rating was upgraded by Morgan Stanley. The company was maintained on Thursday, June 6 by Barclays Capital. The stock of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) earned “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital on Wednesday, April 17. As per Wednesday, April 17, the company rating was maintained by Raymond James.

Analysts await QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.55 EPS, down 27.63% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.76 per share. QCOM’s profit will be $668.62 million for 35.11 P/E if the $0.55 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.64 actual EPS reported by QUALCOMM Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.06% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.85 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.08, from 0.77 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 66 investors sold QCOM shares while 468 reduced holdings. 172 funds opened positions while 281 raised stakes. 927.97 million shares or 2.98% more from 901.11 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. The Sweden-based Nordea Invest has invested 0.04% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Staley Cap Advisers reported 897,422 shares. Paradigm Asset Communication Limited Liability Company invested 0% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Howard Cap Mgmt invested 0.12% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Mcmillion Cap Mgmt has 120 shares. Kbc Nv invested 0.22% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Hightower Ltd Co owns 367,031 shares for 0.17% of their portfolio. Independent Invsts Inc holds 38,500 shares. Macroview Inv Mgmt Ltd Liability has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Baker Avenue Asset Management Ltd Partnership owns 14,736 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Pitcairn, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 10,411 shares. Arrowgrass (Us) LP reported 0% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). First Republic Investment Management has invested 0.26% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Old Dominion Mgmt, a Virginia-based fund reported 51,929 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Com reported 54,600 shares.