Mengis Capital Management Lifted Its Intel Com (INTC) Holding; Gardner Lewis Asset Management LP Has Lowered By $2.81 Million Its Citigroup (C) Holding

Mengis Capital Management Inc increased Intel Corp Com (INTC) stake by 420.16% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Mengis Capital Management Inc acquired 102,566 shares as Intel Corp Com (INTC)’s stock declined 0.41%. The Mengis Capital Management Inc holds 126,977 shares with $6.08M value, up from 24,411 last quarter. Intel Corp Com now has $224.96B valuation. The stock decreased 0.27% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $50.78. About 14.85 million shares traded. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has risen 6.00% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.00% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 16/04/2018 – RAVE Computer named Intel Partner of the Year; 26/04/2018 – INTEL CFO SWAN SPEAKS IN TELEPHONE INTERVIEW; 20/04/2018 – House Intel Dems: Intel Ranking Member Schiff Statement on Comey Memos; 07/03/2018 – KLA-Tencor Receives Intel’s Preferred Quality Supplier Award; 26/04/2018 – Intel Sees 2Q Tax Rate About 14%; 08/05/2018 – Australian Gov: WIPO PUBLISHES PATENT OF INTEL FOR “LOCAL INTERCONNECT FOR GROUP IV SOURCE/DRAIN REGIONS” (AMERICAN INVENTORS); 12/03/2018 – Fox News: BREAKING: GOP-led House Intel finds no evidence of collusion between #Trump campaign and Russia; 19/03/2018 – INTEL ELECTS RISA LAVIZZO-MOUREY TO BOARD; 17/05/2018 – FTC: 20181163: TPG Partners VII, L.P.; Intel Corporation; 30/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Breakingviews TV: Barr brawl

Gardner Lewis Asset Management LP decreased Citigroup Inc. (C) stake by 33.55% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Gardner Lewis Asset Management LP sold 40,075 shares as Citigroup Inc. (C)’s stock rose 1.72%. The Gardner Lewis Asset Management LP holds 79,373 shares with $5.56 million value, down from 119,448 last quarter. Citigroup Inc. now has $156.91 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.51% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $69.46. About 11.56 million shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 16/03/2018 – CFA Society NY: Saudi Arabia picks Citi, Goldman, HSBC, Morgan Stanley for new bond; 13/04/2018 – Follow Citigroup’s Analyst Conference Call in Real Time: TOPLive; 21/03/2018 – CITI HIRES HSBC’S MASKELL FOR EMEA ALTERNATIVE ASSETS GRP: MEMO; 08/05/2018 – MEDIA-SoFi said to plan credit card with help from former Citi executive – Bloomberg; 05/04/2018 – UNITY BIOTECHNOLOGY INC SAYS GOLDMAN SACHS & CO. LLC, MORGAN STANLEY, CITIGROUP ARE AMONG UNDERWRITERS TO IPO; 20/04/2018 – GLOBAL CHEMICALS : CITIGROUP SAYS TOP PICKS IN EUROPE ARE BASF, EVK, AKE, LXS AND DSM; 24/04/2018 – CITIGROUP SAYS ALL DIRECTOR CANDIDATES ELECTED WITH AT LEAST 97.9 PCT OF VOTES CAST; 25/04/2018 – POPULAR INC BPOP.O : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $55 FROM $53; 30/05/2018 – CITIGROUP CEO MIKE CORBAT ENDS COMMENTS AT INVESTOR CONFERENCE; 13/04/2018 – CITIGROUP 1Q EPS $1.68, EST. $1.61

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.8 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.06, from 0.86 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 78 investors sold INTC shares while 717 reduced holdings. 111 funds opened positions while 523 raised stakes. 2.79 billion shares or 1.66% less from 2.84 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Lederer Assocs Invest Counsel Ca holds 7,180 shares or 0.32% of its portfolio. New Jersey-based Raab And Moskowitz Asset Mgmt Limited Company has invested 0.55% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Cordasco holds 0.29% or 6,299 shares in its portfolio. Asset Of Georgia Ga Adv accumulated 25,343 shares. Td Cap Mgmt Lc invested in 1,331 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Neville Rodie And Shaw invested in 259,285 shares or 1.31% of the stock. Lincoln Cap Limited Liability invested in 0.13% or 5,845 shares. Bedell Frazier Invest Counseling Ltd Liability owns 5,667 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Anchor Cap Advisors Limited Liability Com reported 0.08% stake. Armstrong Henry H Assocs Inc has 3.4% invested in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Marathon Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Partnership has invested 2.18% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Aspen Investment Management owns 28,461 shares for 0.9% of their portfolio. Lazard Asset Management Limited owns 4.53M shares. Annex Advisory Serv Limited has 0.32% invested in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Triangle Securities Wealth Mgmt, a North Carolina-based fund reported 33,478 shares.

Among 10 analysts covering Intel (NASDAQ:INTC), 6 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Intel has $65 highest and $37.5000 lowest target. $55.49’s average target is 9.28% above currents $50.78 stock price. Intel had 23 analyst reports since April 3, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Mizuho maintained Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) on Friday, July 26 with “Buy” rating. The stock of Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) earned “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Friday, April 26. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Friday, July 26 by Morgan Stanley. The stock of Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) earned “Buy” rating by Deutsche Bank on Thursday, May 9. Wedbush maintained it with “Underperform” rating and $42.9000 target in Friday, July 26 report. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Friday, July 26 by Robert W. Baird. The company was maintained on Friday, May 10 by Mizuho. The company was maintained on Monday, July 22 by Bank of America. As per Friday, April 5, the company rating was downgraded by Wells Fargo. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of INTC in report on Monday, June 10 with “Overweight” rating.

More notable recent Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Could Intel Corporation’s (NASDAQ:INTC) Investor Composition Influence The Stock Price? – Yahoo Finance” on September 26, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “Itâ€™s Finally the Right Time to Buy INTC Stock – Investorplace.com” published on September 20, 2019, Fool.com published: “Is Alibaba’s Chipmaking Business a Long-Term Threat to Intel? – Motley Fool” on September 27, 2019. More interesting news about Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Continually Eroding Market Share Is a Core Problem with Intel Stock – Yahoo Finance” published on September 24, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Intel: Don’t Chase This Yield – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 16, 2019.

Gardner Lewis Asset Management LP increased Tribune Media Company stake by 202,101 shares to 1.09M valued at $50.30 million in 2019Q2. It also upped Red Hat Inc. (NYSE:RHT) stake by 155,028 shares and now owns 258,335 shares. Nxp Semiconductors Nv (NASDAQ:NXPI) was raised too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.12, from 0.94 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 46 investors sold C shares while 485 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 336 raised stakes. 1.66 billion shares or 6.33% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Skba Mngmt Limited Liability invested 3.02% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Heritage Wealth Advsrs holds 0% or 6,287 shares. Colrain Cap Ltd Liability Com accumulated 67,481 shares. Lakewood Cap Mngmt Ltd Partnership accumulated 8.62% or 4.04M shares. Jane Street Grp Inc Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 721,403 shares stake. Armstrong Shaw Assoc Ct reported 42,824 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & owns 29.42 million shares. Baldwin Brothers Ma owns 863 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Invesco Ltd holds 0.8% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) or 48.10 million shares. Sol Mgmt Communication invested 0.78% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Ulysses Mgmt Lc holds 399,900 shares or 2.5% of its portfolio. Qs Llc has 0.03% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 42,763 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board accumulated 192,726 shares or 0.59% of the stock. Aperio Grp Inc Ltd Co holds 0.45% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 1.56M shares. Moreover, Alps Advisors has 0% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 6,095 shares.

Among 3 analysts covering Citigroup (NYSE:C), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Citigroup has $93 highest and $7400 lowest target. $82.75’s average target is 19.13% above currents $69.46 stock price. Citigroup had 7 analyst reports since April 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Tuesday, April 16 the stock rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Outperform”. As per Tuesday, April 16, the company rating was maintained by UBS. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Tuesday, April 16.