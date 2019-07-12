Mengis Capital Management Lifted Its Amazon Com Com (AMZN) Holding by $496,620; Wells Fargo Co New Com (WFC) Holder Endurance Wealth Management Has Lowered Its Stake by $804,000

Mengis Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc Com (AMZN) by 56.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mengis Capital Management Inc bought 279 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 773 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.38M, up from 494 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.29% or $5.79 during the last trading session, reaching $2006.86. About 750,617 shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 06/04/2018 – Don’t count on Amazon winning the $10 billion Defense Department deal — it’s still wide open; 02/04/2018 – To Trump, It’s the `Amazon Washington Post.’ To Its Editor, That’s Baloney; 16/03/2018 – Matt Rosoff: Scoop from @chrissyfarr here – Amazon $AMZN has hired former FDA CTO Taha Kass-Hout, as per a source – tip; 27/03/2018 – SAINSBURY CEO: CO. TO IMPROVE EFFICIENCY TO COMPETE WITH AMAZON; 10/05/2018 – Vapor Group, Inc. Announces Its Subsidiary, Royal CBD, to Introduce Extensive New Line of Hemp-Derived CBD Products; 13/03/2018 – Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos, J.P. Morgan CEO Jamie Dimon and Berkshire Hathaway CEO Warren Buffett have even joined the health-care space; 18/04/2018 – The rocket company founded by Jeff Bezos is quickly headed toward commercial operations; 15/03/2018 – THIEL: U.S. CORPORATIONS SHOULD BE MOST CONCERED WITH AMAZON; 03/04/2018 – Trump has reinforced his assessment that Amazon’s business is costing taxpayers “many billions of dollars” through subsidized rates at the US Post Office; 23/04/2018 – Pymnts.com: Amazon Ramps Up Robotics Efforts

Endurance Wealth Management Inc decreased its stake in Wells Fargo Co New Com (WFC) by 38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Endurance Wealth Management Inc sold 16,750 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.49% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 27,329 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.32M, down from 44,079 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc who had been investing in Wells Fargo Co New Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $208.54 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $47.07. About 2.21M shares traded. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 15.86% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.29% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 05/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS THERE ARE NOT ‘UNUSUAL PROFITS’ IN BEING A REAL ESTATE AGENT; NOT TRUE FOR INVESTMENT PROFESSIONALS; 13/04/2018 – WELLS FARGO CFO:`TOUGH TO SAY’ IF FEDS’ SETTLEMENT ASK CAN SLIM; 25/05/2018 – AVROBIO SAYS MORGAN STANLEY, COWEN, WELLS FARGO SECURITIES, WEDBUSH PACGROW ARE UNDERWRITERS TO THE IPO; 13/04/2018 – WELLS FARGO – IN DISCUSSIONS WITH CFPB & OCC TO RESOLVE MATTERS ON CERTAIN MORTGAGE INTEREST RATE LOCK EXTENSIONS; 10/05/2018 – Wells Fargo: Growth on Hold — Barrons.com; 11/04/2018 – April 16th Deadline Alert: The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Wells Fargo & Company (WFC); 01/05/2018 – WELLS FARGO CEO TIM SLOAN SPEAKS TO FOX BUSINESS NEWS; 11/04/2018 – Wells Fargo & Co expected to post earnings of $1.06 a share – Earnings Preview; 12/04/2018 – Wells Fargo Sued by FX Trader Claiming Wrongful Termination; 05/05/2018 – HIGHLIGHTS-‘Oracle of Omaha’ Buffett comments on China, healthcare, deals

Mengis Capital Management Inc, which manages about $163.94 million and $179.18M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Anheuser Busch Cos Inc Com by 6,690 shares to 4,225 shares, valued at $354,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. General Invsts stated it has 3.18% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Summit Asset Ltd Company holds 0.56% or 635 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Cypress Funds Lc has 9.46% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). The North Carolina-based Carroll Fincl has invested 0.23% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Raab And Moskowitz Asset Management Limited Co has invested 1.04% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Wellington Management Grp Llp reported 2.63 million shares. 143 were accumulated by Paragon Cap Management Ltd Liability Company. Moreover, Nikko Asset Mngmt Americas has 4.59% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 97,646 shares. Tompkins Corp holds 0.7% or 1,708 shares. Headinvest Ltd has invested 0.17% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Avalon Advsr Lc reported 1.26% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Bessemer Gp reported 3% stake. Millennium Ltd, New York-based fund reported 167,645 shares. Barometer Cap Mngmt reported 138 shares. Bp Public Limited stated it has 2.69% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Analysts await Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) to report earnings on July, 16 before the open. They expect $1.16 EPS, up 7.41% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.08 per share. WFC’s profit will be $5.14B for 10.14 P/E if the $1.16 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.20 actual EPS reported by Wells Fargo & Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.33% negative EPS growth.

Endurance Wealth Management Inc, which manages about $847.31 million and $610.81M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Manulife Finl Corp Com (NYSE:MFC) by 42,525 shares to 382,923 shares, valued at $6.48 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Jacobs Engr Group Inc Com (NYSE:JEC) by 5,649 shares in the quarter, for a total of 71,627 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Core S&P U.S. Value Etf (IUSV).