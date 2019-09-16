Mengis Capital Management Increases Position in Schwab Charles Ne Com (SCHW); Ctrip Com Intl LTD (CTRP) Holding Boosted by Tybourne Capital Management Hk Ltd

Tybourne Capital Management Hk Ltd increased its stake in Ctrip Com Intl Ltd (CTRP) by 16.27% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tybourne Capital Management Hk Ltd bought 1.03M shares as the company’s stock declined 10.47% . The hedge fund held 7.39 million shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $272.88 million, up from 6.36M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tybourne Capital Management Hk Ltd who had been investing in Ctrip Com Intl Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.70 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.06% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $35.63. About 2.32 million shares traded. Ctrip.com International, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTRP) has declined 6.86% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.86% the S&P500. Some Historical CTRP News: 22/05/2018 – Ctrip 1Q Adj EPS 55c; 14/03/2018 – CTRIP 4Q ADJ EARNINGS PER ADS 24C, EST. 17C; 20/04/2018 – ACCORHOTELS ACCP.PA CFO SAYS GOAL REMAINS FOR NEW BUSINESSES TO BREAK EVEN BY 2019; 30/03/2018 – Ctrip Leads Travel Agency Brands in BrandZ’s 2018 Top 100 Most Valuable Chinese Brands; 14/03/2018 – CORRECT: CTRIP 4Q EARNINGS PER ADS 14C; 11/04/2018 – CEO of Ctrip Jane Sun meets the First Minister of Scotland; 14/03/2018 – Ctrip.com 4Q EPS 14c; 14/03/2018 – CTRIP 4Q EARNINGS PER ADS 14C, EST. 17C; 22/05/2018 – Ctrip.com Sees 2Q Net Revenue Growth at Year-on-Year Rate of Approximately 12%-17%; 05/05/2018 – MEDIA-Ctrip and China Eastern Airlines reprimanded by regulator over refund controversy – Xinhua

Mengis Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Schwab Charles Corp Ne Com (SCHW) by 93.26% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mengis Capital Management Inc bought 16,950 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.14% . The institutional investor held 35,125 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.41M, up from 18,175 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Schwab Charles Corp Ne Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $56.99 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.05% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $43.6. About 6.34M shares traded. The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) has declined 15.78% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.78% the S&P500. Some Historical SCHW News: 19/04/2018 – Charles Schwab’s Kathy Jones Says the Fed Has Boxed Itself In (Video); 27/03/2018 – Manager Mark Oelschlager insists on keeping a diversified portfolio, with two of the fund’s major holdings including Charles Schwab and Amazon; 14/03/2018 – Schwab Reports Monthly Activity Highlights; 23/03/2018 – Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Closes Below 200-D-MA: Technicals; 16/04/2018 – Charles Schwab 1Q Net Interest Revenue $1.26B; 11/04/2018 – Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 29/05/2018 – Hong Kong’s Rising Affluent Yearns for Information and Insights to Globally Diversify Investment Portfolio; 07/03/2018 Fitch Affirms Charles Schwab Corporation at ‘A’/’F1’; Outlook Stable; 16/04/2018 – Charles Schwab Adds Most Accounts in Quarter in Past 18 Years — Earnings Review; 17/04/2018 – CHARLES SCHWAB CORP SCHW.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $62 FROM $60

