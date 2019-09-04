Mengis Capital Management Increased Its Stake in Amazon Com Com (AMZN) by $496,620; Telos Capital Management Increased Its Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Holding by $3.04 Million as Share Price Rose

Telos Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 133.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Telos Capital Management Inc bought 30,078 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 52,595 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.32M, up from 22,517 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $337.45 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.18% or $1.3 during the last trading session, reaching $108.56. About 9.85M shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 11/05/2018 – TTM Tech Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 17; 09/05/2018 – BRAZIL BRL COULD REACH 3.65/USD BY ELECTION: JPMORGAN; 14/05/2018 – Paycom Software Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 18/05/2018 – GRIFOLS GRFS.O : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $26.30 FROM $25; 03/05/2018 – Dolby Labs Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 25/04/2018 – EVO PAYMENTS INC SAYS J.P. MORGAN, BOFA MERRILL LYNCH, CITIGROUP ARE AMONG UNDERWRITERS TO IPO; 27/03/2018 – DINO POLSKA SA DNP.WA : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO PLN 105 FROM PLN 103; 02/05/2018 – JPMorgan Says U.S. Fiscal Boost Not Here Yet But It’s On Its Way; 29/03/2018 – Gunmaker Gets Loan From JPMorgan, Franklin After Others Said No; 26/04/2018 – LAS VEGAS SANDS CORP LVS.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $76 FROM $74

Mengis Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc Com (AMZN) by 56.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mengis Capital Management Inc bought 279 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 773 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.38M, up from 494 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $879.35 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.76% or $13.55 during the last trading session, reaching $1789.84. About 3.24M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 20/03/2018 – Ottawa Citizen: Amazon to limit single, low-priced purchases in effort to cut shipping costs; 01/05/2018 – Jeff Bezos plays games “here and there” but the CEO of Twitch wouldn’t call him a gamer; 19/03/2018 – AMAZON.COM INC – ANNOUNCED AMAZON GAMEON, A CROSS-PLATFORM, COMPETITIVE GAMING SERVICE FOR DEVELOPERS; 23/04/2018 – XPO Logistics Names Former Amazon Executive as COO; 18/04/2018 – AMAZON & BEST BUY TO OFFER NEW FIRE TV EDITION SMART TVS; 07/03/2018 – Evening Standard: Amazon Echo customers claims devices ‘randomly laugh’ at them and ‘refuse to obey orders’; 19/04/2018 – Jeff Bezos’ belief in the power of training and educating employees is reflected in one of the company’s biggest employee initiatives – career choice. via @CNBCMakeIt; 07/05/2018 – Transgender show ‘Transparent’ to end after one more season; 07/03/2018 – Amazon is showing its commitment to growing its grocery business, accounting experts say; 02/04/2018 – The S&P 500 fell back into correction Monday as technology led the market lower, with names like Amazon and Netflix both down more than 5 percent

Mengis Capital Management Inc, which manages about $163.94 million and $179.18 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Anheuser Busch Cos Inc Com by 6,690 shares to 4,225 shares, valued at $354,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Obermeyer Wood Counsel Lllp, Colorado-based fund reported 7,249 shares. Ar Asset holds 0.25% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 376 shares. Beaumont Financial Prtnrs Limited Liability Com has invested 0.81% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Bankshares Hapoalim Bm invested 2.11% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Overbrook Management invested in 0.05% or 140 shares. Mycio Wealth Prns Ltd Liability holds 2,850 shares. Tributary Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Com holds 525 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Philadelphia Tru Company holds 1,141 shares. Vanguard Group accumulated 2.16% or 30.93 million shares. Claar Advisors Ltd holds 5,088 shares or 4.36% of its portfolio. American Insur Communication Tx invested in 29,070 shares. 1,363 were accumulated by Vestor Cap Ltd Liability Com. Chicago Equity Prns Limited Liability stated it has 1.51% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). The Colorado-based Noven Financial has invested 0.17% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Calamos Wealth Management reported 2.12% stake.

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Notable Wednesday Option Activity: AMZN, BKNG, OLLI – Nasdaq” on August 28, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “What The Truck?!? â€“ Headhaul: Dow Is Down – Benzinga” published on August 06, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Amazon acquiring stake in India’s Future Coupons – Seeking Alpha” on August 22, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: BKNG, AMZN, AAPL – Nasdaq” published on August 21, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “The Scariest Risks Facing Amazon Stock – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 22, 2019.

Telos Capital Management Inc, which manages about $270.47M and $320.83M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 14,861 shares to 23,770 shares, valued at $745,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Welltower Inc by 13,321 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 14,497 shares, and cut its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. M Kraus & Com reported 0.34% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). General Amer Investors Commerce holds 182,300 shares. Baskin Financial Service Inc stated it has 177,508 shares or 3.34% of all its holdings. 10 stated it has 138,271 shares or 3.01% of all its holdings. 12,053 were accumulated by Orca Inv Mgmt Lc. Sabal holds 2.24% or 248,475 shares. Consulate holds 4,965 shares. 12,064 were reported by Accredited Invsts Incorporated. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors Llc holds 5,244 shares. Perritt Capital Management, Illinois-based fund reported 7,659 shares. Quadrant Mgmt Ltd Com accumulated 23,283 shares. 3,600 are owned by Kidder Stephen W. Oakworth Capital has invested 2.4% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Barbara Oil Company has 67,000 shares for 4.02% of their portfolio. Amica Mutual Insur reported 160,715 shares or 2.03% of all its holdings.

More notable recent JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “Multinational bank taps local veteran to lead advance into Triad – Triad Business Journal” on August 20, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Is A Dividend Rockstar – Yahoo Finance” published on August 31, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “Editor’s Notebook: JPMorgan’s entry could change banking landscape – Triangle Business Journal” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon says investing in people is key to winning – Columbus Business First” published on August 09, 2019 as well as Cnbc.com‘s news article titled: “JP Morgan: Don’t buy the dip until September – CNBC” with publication date: August 19, 2019.

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $4.19 million activity.