Mengis Capital Management Increased Amazon Com Com (AMZN) Stake by $496,620 as Shares Declined; As Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (AUPH) Share Value Rose, Morgan Stanley Lowered Position by $327,204

Morgan Stanley decreased its stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc (AUPH) by 62.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Morgan Stanley sold 54,534 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.43% . The institutional investor held 32,794 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $214,000, down from 87,328 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Morgan Stanley who had been investing in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $532.70M market cap company. The stock increased 1.93% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $5.82. About 560,046 shares traded or 29.86% up from the average. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) has risen 19.77% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.77% the S&P500. Some Historical AUPH News: 15/03/2018 – Aurinia Pharmaceuticals: Sufficient Fincl Resources to Fund Ops Into 2020; 02/04/2018 – Aurinia Announces Participation at the H.C. Wainwright Annual Global Life Sciences Conference in Monte Carlo, Monaco on April 8-10, 2018; 15/03/2018 – Aurinia Pharmaceuticals 4Q Loss/Shr 4c

Mengis Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc Com (AMZN) by 56.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mengis Capital Management Inc bought 279 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 773 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.38M, up from 494 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $906.96B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.39% or $7.21 during the last trading session, reaching $1833.51. About 2.50M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 06/03/2018 – Target’s Comeback Bid Hurts Profit as It Chases Amazon (Correct); 26/04/2018 – Amazon, Intel Earnings Boost Tech Momentum in Post-Market Surge; 18/04/2018 – AMAZON PUBLISHES LETTER TO HOLDERS; 24/04/2018 – BERLIN – AMAZON CEO SAYS WILL WORK WITHIN ANY NEW REGULATIONS AND FIND NEW WAY TO DELIGHT CUSTOMERS; 13/04/2018 – Rocky Mountain High Brands Announces Credit Card Payments Are Now Accepted on HEMPd.Com and Updates Amazon and Consumer Outreach; 18/04/2018 – AMAZON’S BEZOS SAYS 2017 WAS BEST YEAR YET FOR HARDWARE SALES; 16/05/2018 – Walmart said it will “regularly” be adding new retail brands and products to its website, as it competes with Amazon to become a dominant player in fashion; 30/05/2018 – Honor 7C First Flash Sale Begins on 31st May, 12 Noon on Amazon; 06/03/2018 – AMAZON.COM INC SAYS PRIME MEMBERS RECEIVE TWO-HOUR DELIVERY FOR FREE AND ULTRA-FAST DELIVERY WITHIN ONE HOUR FOR $7.99 ON ORDERS OF $35 OR MORE; 10/05/2018 – Amazon Is Said to Halt Google Shopping Ads as Rivalry Heats Up

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Prudential Inc, New Jersey-based fund reported 606,660 shares. Windward Ca owns 28,100 shares. Private Asset Mgmt Incorporated reported 5,624 shares or 1.78% of all its holdings. Cwm Ltd Liability Com accumulated 3,452 shares. Trb Advisors Lp holds 6,100 shares. Luxor Capital Limited Partnership reported 2.29% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Comerica Savings Bank stated it has 1.29% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Moreover, Goldstein Munger And Assoc has 0.23% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 301 shares. Mckinley Carter Wealth Incorporated holds 0.4% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) or 791 shares. Columbia Asset Management owns 4,620 shares or 2.2% of their US portfolio. Orleans Mgmt La, a Louisiana-based fund reported 210 shares. Locust Wood Advisers Limited Liability Company owns 21,086 shares. Sigma Counselors has invested 1.17% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Alley Ltd Com invested in 4,668 shares or 2.44% of the stock. Moreover, Alpha Cubed Invs Lc has 2.05% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 9,488 shares.

Mengis Capital Management Inc, which manages about $163.94M and $179.18 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Anheuser Busch Cos Inc Com by 6,690 shares to 4,225 shares, valued at $354,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $-0.17 earnings per share, up 19.05% or $0.04 from last year’s $-0.21 per share. After $-0.17 actual earnings per share reported by Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Morgan Stanley, which manages about $60.09 billion and $353.27 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Endeavour Silver Corp (NYSE:EXK) by 1.13M shares to 2.45 million shares, valued at $6.18M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr Index Shs Fds (GNR) by 130,280 shares in the quarter, for a total of 867,697 shares, and has risen its stake in Nautilus Inc (NYSE:NLS).