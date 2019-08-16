Mengis Capital Management Holds Holding in Amazon Com Com (AMZN); Penobscot Investment Management Company Has Cut Stake in Cvs Health (CVS) as Stock Value Declined

Mengis Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc Com (AMZN) by 56.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mengis Capital Management Inc bought 279 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 773 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.38M, up from 494 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $886.71B market cap company. The stock increased 0.93% or $16.45 during the last trading session, reaching $1792.57. About 2.96 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 14/03/2018 – AMZN: On-site inspection on violation of antitrust law; 31/05/2018 – Amazon blocks Australian customers from its overseas websites; 15/05/2018 – NBC DFW: #BREAKING: City of Arlington “no longer moving forward” with Amazon HQ2 bid; 30/04/2018 – NBC12 WWBT Richmond: #BREAKING: Multiple fire crews are battling a blaze at the Amazon center in Dinwiddie; 27/03/2018 – CASINO’S CASP.PA MONOPRIX CEO SAYS AMAZON PARTNERSHIP COMPLEMENTS OCADO DEAL; 01/05/2018 – A tweet from Bernie Sanders shows Amazon has critics on both sides of the American political spectrum; 06/04/2018 – Trump’s battle with Amazon raises post trauma; 30/03/2018 – Eugene Kim: Scoop: Amazon employees have mixed feelings about Connections, the daily Q&A program rolled out company-wide last A; 26/04/2018 – $AMZN made $1.6 billion in profit on $51 billion in revenue last quarter:; 13/03/2018 – Cigna Enters Voice Control Space, Launching “Answers by Cigna” Skill for Amazon Alexa

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc decreased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (CVS) by 22.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc sold 14,580 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The institutional investor held 50,215 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.71M, down from 64,795 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $78.39B market cap company. The stock increased 2.45% or $1.44 during the last trading session, reaching $60.28. About 9.42 million shares traded or 10.80% up from the average. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500.

Mengis Capital Management Inc, which manages about $163.94M and $179.18 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Anheuser Busch Cos Inc Com by 6,690 shares to 4,225 shares, valued at $354,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Wetherby Asset Management has 1.72% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 7,755 shares. Voya Investment Mgmt Limited Liability holds 631,102 shares or 2.52% of its portfolio. Greenbrier Prtn Capital Mgmt Limited Co reported 11.07% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Moreover, Wills Fincl has 1.87% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Blackrock Inc has invested 2.04% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Cypress Funds Limited Liability Corporation reported 9.46% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Garde Capital Inc has 2,237 shares. Teacher Retirement Of Texas has invested 1.87% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Credit Agricole S A has 20,121 shares for 1.96% of their portfolio. Regent Invest Mgmt Ltd Co holds 4,853 shares or 2.88% of its portfolio. Boston Private Wealth invested in 2.21% or 31,425 shares. 556,710 are owned by First Tru Lp. Stanley stated it has 0.09% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Symmetry Peak Management Limited Liability Company owns 0.15% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 350 shares. Wellington Gru Ltd Liability Partnership owns 2.63 million shares.

Since March 1, 2019, it had 6 insider buys, and 0 sales for $1.68 million activity. Another trade for 10,000 shares valued at $531,800 was bought by BROWN C DAVID II. On Friday, March 8 the insider DORMAN DAVID W bought $506,016. 1,900 CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) shares with value of $101,821 were bought by AGUIRRE FERNANDO.

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc, which manages about $361.63M and $472.27M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 3,060 shares to 111,857 shares, valued at $13.19M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in American Tower (NYSE:AMT) by 4,235 shares in the quarter, for a total of 10,750 shares, and has risen its stake in Raytheon Co Com New (NYSE:RTN).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.64, from 1.89 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 120 investors sold CVS shares while 415 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 543 raised stakes. 969.19 million shares or 6.06% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Foster & Motley holds 0.4% or 51,787 shares. Sterneck Capital Management Limited has 5,504 shares. Piedmont Invest has invested 0.28% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Community Bankshares Na holds 24,118 shares. Swiss National Bank & Trust stated it has 4.54M shares. New Jersey-based Groesbeck Invest Mngmt Corp Nj has invested 1.73% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Rosenbaum Jay D reported 1.4% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Wellington Mgmt Gp Ltd Liability Partnership reported 33.25M shares or 0.41% of all its holdings. Spinnaker Tru has 0.09% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 16,944 shares. Allsquare Wealth Ltd Llc holds 1,487 shares. Legg Mason Asset (Japan) holds 0.86% or 13,500 shares in its portfolio. Mitsubishi Ufj Tru Corporation reported 0.22% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Gyroscope Gp Ltd Liability holds 125,799 shares. Leavell Mgmt Inc has 6,166 shares. Suntrust Banks holds 0.1% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 346,315 shares.