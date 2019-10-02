Mengis Capital Management Holding in Apple (AAPL) Has Upped by $7.56 Million; Lenox Wealth Management Holding in Starbucks (SBUX) Cut by $740,028 as Market Valuation Rose

Lenox Wealth Management Inc decreased its stake in Starbucks Corp (SBUX) by 79.08% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lenox Wealth Management Inc sold 8,916 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.15% . The institutional investor held 2,358 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $197,000, down from 11,274 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc who had been investing in Starbucks Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $101.76 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.73% or $1.5 during the last trading session, reaching $85.01. About 3.80M shares traded. Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has risen 82.45% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 82.45% the S&P500. Some Historical SBUX News: 07/05/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: Starbucks’ Agrmnt With Nestle Has No Rtg Impact; 29/03/2018 – Starbucks must put cancer warning on California coffee -judge; 18/04/2018 – Starbucks `Third Place’ Strategy Undercut by Racial Inequality; 15/05/2018 – STARBUCKS: CITY OF SEATTLE IS SPENDING `WITHOUT ACCOUNTABILITY’; 17/04/2018 – WFMY News 2: BREAKING | Starbucks to close all stores on May 29 for racial bias education; 29/03/2018 – New York Post: Starbucks forced to put cancer warning on products; 17/04/2018 – This innovation comes as Starbucks has struggled over several quarters with weak sales in the U.S; 19/04/2018 – Philadelphia Police Chief Apologizes for Starbucks Incident; 29/05/2018 – It’s Starbucks’ own fault that it will lose money due to closing of thousands of its locations for anti-racial bias trading, according to the former McDonald’s CEO; 07/05/2018 – STARBUCKS FOUNDER SAYS MILAN ROASTERY WILL OPEN IN SEPTEMBER

Mengis Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 93.11% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mengis Capital Management Inc bought 38,358 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 79,554 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $15.75M, up from 41,196 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $989.88 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.47% or $5.55 during the last trading session, reaching $219.04. About 15.99 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 27/03/2018 – Apple reveals new iPad at education-themed event; 29/03/2018 – APPLE TO REVAMP PRIVACY CONTROLS TO COMPLY WITH NEW EU LAW; 04/05/2018 – Apple’s Quiet Boost From Google May Slow; 04/05/2018 – Apple’s Eddy Cue to Be Deposed in Qualcomm Patent Battle; 01/05/2018 – Last week, Bernstein analyst Toni Sacconaghi cut his fiscal year earnings per share estimate for Apple based on his team’s analysis of supply chain companies that “increasingly point[ed] to weakness.”; 26/05/2018 – AppleInsider: Rumor: Apple working on new device family under codename ‘Star’ [u]; 20/04/2018 – Apple hit by fears of smartphones slowdown; 22/05/2018 – APPLE ANNOUNCES JUNE 4 WWDC KEYNOTE; 07/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS “THE NUMBER ONE PROBLEM OF MANKIND IS WEAPONS OF MASS DESTRUCTION”; 27/03/2018 – Apple aims to claw back education market from Google in Chicago event

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.79 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.19, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 43 investors sold SBUX shares while 536 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 338 raised stakes. 807.59 million shares or 2.16% less from 825.46 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Force Cap Mgmt Limited Liability reported 1.86% of its portfolio in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). 32,393 were reported by Meiji Yasuda Life Ins. Freestone Llc stated it has 0.06% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Motley Fool Asset Management Limited Company reported 215,921 shares stake. Btc Cap has invested 0.54% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Barbara Oil stated it has 0.72% of its portfolio in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Palisade Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company reported 10,000 shares. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh has 0.48% invested in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) for 73,513 shares. Moreover, Thrivent For Lutherans has 0.31% invested in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Private Advisor Gp Llc holds 0.1% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) or 65,413 shares. Beaumont Fincl Prtnrs Limited Liability has invested 0.03% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Alberta Management stated it has 13,300 shares. Boston Private Wealth Ltd Co invested in 114,929 shares or 0.32% of the stock. Stonebridge Cap Advsrs Ltd Company holds 26,025 shares or 0.39% of its portfolio. Bp Public Limited Co holds 0.33% of its portfolio in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) for 107,000 shares.

Analysts await Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.70 earnings per share, up 12.90% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.62 per share. SBUX’s profit will be $837.90M for 30.36 P/E if the $0.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.78 actual earnings per share reported by Starbucks Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.26% negative EPS growth.

Lenox Wealth Management Inc, which manages about $693.17 million and $334.54M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr Sh Tr Crport Etf (CSJ) by 88,254 shares to 130,788 shares, valued at $6.99 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Ftse Emerging Markets Etf (VWO) by 8,363 shares in the quarter, for a total of 10,975 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Etf (BND).

Mengis Capital Management Inc, which manages about $163.94M and $326.93M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Schwab Sht Tm Us Tres (SCHO) by 8,125 shares to 59,660 shares, valued at $3.02 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.72 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.24, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 60 investors sold AAPL shares while 954 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 596 raised stakes. 2.54 billion shares or 1.94% less from 2.60 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Boyar Asset Management holds 0.18% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 1,219 shares. Martingale Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership owns 0.36% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 174,339 shares. Dana Inv Advsr has invested 1.95% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Alesco Advisors Ltd reported 0.07% stake. The Connecticut-based Aqr Mngmt Limited Liability Corp has invested 1.57% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). 38,084 were accumulated by First Heartland Consultants Inc. Partnervest Advisory Svcs Ltd Liability Co holds 1.48% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) or 18,960 shares. Seizert Cap Ltd Co stated it has 2.79% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Shell Asset stated it has 2.24% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Great Lakes Advisors Limited Liability Company stated it has 366,968 shares. National Bank Of Mellon owns 2.27% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 42.07M shares. Spears Abacus Advisors Limited Company invested in 156,763 shares or 3.64% of the stock. Northside Cap Mngmt Ltd Company, a Oregon-based fund reported 2,214 shares. The Vermont-based Rock Point Advisors Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 5.32% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Iberiabank accumulated 77,097 shares.