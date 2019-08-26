Mengis Capital Management Has Upped Its Amazon Com Com (AMZN) Position by $496,620; Stock Price Declined; As Science Applicatns Intl Cp N (SAIC) Share Value Rose, Anchor Capital Advisors Lowered Its Position by $1.37 Million

Anchor Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Science Applicatns Intl Cp N (SAIC) by 57.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Anchor Capital Advisors Llc sold 18,054 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.51% . The hedge fund held 13,540 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.04M, down from 31,594 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Science Applicatns Intl Cp N for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.97B market cap company. The stock increased 1.11% or $0.92 during the last trading session, reaching $84.17. About 149,994 shares traded. Science Applications International Corporation (NYSE:SAIC) has risen 3.54% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.54% the S&P500. Some Historical SAIC News: 29/03/2018 – Science Applications 4Q Rev $1.13B; 29/03/2018 – SAIC 4Q EPS $1.16; 02/04/2018 – SAIC Motor is a top Chinese automaker that established a Silicon Valley innovation center in 2015; 22/04/2018 – DJ Science Applications International , Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SAIC); 28/03/2018 – CHINA RE:INVESTORS INCL YUNSHAN CAPITAL, CESC, CEAII, NCI, SAIC; 03/04/2018 – SAIC MOTOR SAYS JAN-MARCH VEHICLES SALES UP 10.06 PCT Y/Y; 29/03/2018 – SAIC 4Q REV. $1.1B, EST. $1.05B; 02/04/2018 – China’s SAIC Motor can start testing autonomous vehicles in California; 24/04/2018 – SAIC to Manage NASA’s IT Infrastructure Under New Web Services Support Task Order; 29/03/2018 – Science Applications 4Q EPS $1.16

Mengis Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc Com (AMZN) by 56.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mengis Capital Management Inc bought 279 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 773 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.38M, up from 494 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $870.88B market cap company. The stock increased 0.63% or $10.95 during the last trading session, reaching $1760.57. About 2.24 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 05/04/2018 – Trump also criticizes Amazon and says the company is not on a level playing field; 05/04/2018 – Tech helped lead the move higher, with Facebook jumping 2.4 percent while Netflix and Amazon rose more than 2 percent each; 17/04/2018 – Amazon Launches the Intl Shopping Experience in the Amazon Shopping App; 13/03/2018 – AMAZON IS SAID TO HAVE MULLED BUYING TEXTURE BEFORE APPLE DEAL; 20/03/2018 – Health Purchase: Amazon taps health information expert with Texas connection to lead health tech business; 29/03/2018 – Donald Trump Slams Amazon.com; 07/04/2018 – One of the central arguments in Trump’s attacks on Amazon is all wrong – and it’s Citigroup’s fault; 27/05/2018 – Probes, Cyberattack Distract Atlanta as It Tries to Woo Amazon; 19/04/2018 – Commvault Expands Data Protection Solutions for Government Customers through the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Marketplace; 15/03/2018 – Amazon’s Tokyo headquarters raided

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “EBAY or AMZN: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now? – Nasdaq” on August 16, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “A Foolish Take: Amazon’s Rivals Still Can’t Counter Prime Day – Nasdaq” published on July 29, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Should Amazon Remain One Company? – Seeking Alpha” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Senators question Bezos on Choice products – Seeking Alpha” published on August 12, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Amazon Offers A Rare Buying Opportunity – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

Mengis Capital Management Inc, which manages about $163.94M and $179.18 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Anheuser Busch Cos Inc Com by 6,690 shares to 4,225 shares, valued at $354,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Science Applications International Corporation (NYSE:SAIC) to report earnings on September, 9. They expect $1.27 EPS, up 12.39% or $0.14 from last year’s $1.13 per share. SAIC’s profit will be $74.96M for 16.57 P/E if the $1.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.36 actual EPS reported by Science Applications International Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.62% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Science Applications International Corporation (NYSE:SAIC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “SAIC vs. CSGP: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option? – Yahoo Finance” on May 17, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Science Applications International Corp (SAIC) Q1 2020 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on June 06, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “TransLumen Technologies Contract with Science Applications International Corp. (SAIC) provides innovative support for FAA Air Traffic Controller Training with ATCGO v1.0 Casual-Style Serious-Games Rol – StreetInsider.com” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about Science Applications International Corporation (NYSE:SAIC) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “CORRECTING and REPLACING SAIC Partners With Espressive to Bring Next Generation IT User Experience to Customers – Business Wire” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “An Intrinsic Calculation For Science Applications International Corporation (NYSE:SAIC) Suggests It’s 25% Undervalued – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 29, 2019.

Anchor Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $8.51 billion and $4.74 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Huntington Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 158,616 shares to 3.11 million shares, valued at $39.42 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dorman Products Inc (NASDAQ:DORM) by 79,052 shares in the quarter, for a total of 264,294 shares, and has risen its stake in Hooker Furniture Corp (NASDAQ:HOFT).

