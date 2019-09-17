Mengis Capital Management Has Upped International Bus Mach Com (IBM) Stake By $3.56 Million; Shorts at HD Supply Holdings (HDS) Lowered By 10.84%

HD Supply Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:HDS) had a decrease of 10.84% in short interest. HDS’s SI was 3.14M shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 10.84% from 3.52M shares previously. With 1.62M avg volume, 2 days are for HD Supply Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:HDS)’s short sellers to cover HDS’s short positions. The SI to HD Supply Holdings Inc’s float is 1.77%. The stock decreased 0.08% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $39.57. About 462,375 shares traded. HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS) has declined 6.47% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.47% the S&P500. Some Historical HDS News: 25/04/2018 – S&PGR RAISES HD SUPPLY TO ‘BB+’; OTLK STBL; 13/03/2018 – HD Supply Holdings 4Q EBITDA $152M; 14/03/2018 – HD SUPPLY HOLDINGS INC HDS.O : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $45 FROM $44; 13/03/2018 – HD SUPPLY – PRELIMINARY NET SALES IN FEB WERE ABOUT $391 MLN, WHICH REPRESENTS AVERAGE DAILY SALES GROWTH OF ABOUT 11.7 PCT; 25/04/2018 – S&PGR Upgrds HD Supply Inc. To ‘BB+’; Otlk Stbl; 01/05/2018 – HD Supply Title Sponsor of 2018 Shepherd’s Men Run; 19/04/2018 – HD SUPPLY HOLDINGS- ON APRIL 18, BOARD ACCEPTED BETSY S. ATKINS’S RESIGNATION AND REDUCED SIZE OF BOARD FROM 9 TO 8 EFFECTIVE WITH HER RESIGNATION; 25/04/2018 – S&P REVISES HD SUPPLY INC. TO RATING ‘BB+’ FROM ‘BB’; OUTLOOK ‘STABLE’; 13/03/2018 – HD Supply Holdings Sees 1Q Adj EPS 60c-Adj EPS 66c; 19/04/2018 – DJ HD Supply Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HDS)

Mengis Capital Management Inc increased International Bus Mach Com (IBM) stake by 1471.16% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Mengis Capital Management Inc acquired 25,966 shares as International Bus Mach Com (IBM)’s stock rose 5.46%. The Mengis Capital Management Inc holds 27,731 shares with $3.82 million value, up from 1,765 last quarter. International Bus Mach Com now has $124.09 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.86% or $1.23 during the last trading session, reaching $141.25. About 1.20M shares traded. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has risen 1.89% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.89% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 16/04/2018 – New Survey Finds Deep Consumer Anxiety over Data Privacy and Security; 29/03/2018 – IBM Provides New GAAP and Operating Results for 2016 and 2017, Reflecting Reporting Change; 20/03/2018 – IBM TO REITERATE 2018 OPERATING NON-GAAP EPS; 10/04/2018 – Defense Info: DISA grants provisional authorization at data impact level 5 to IBM; 14/03/2018 – CLOUDFLARE IN COLLABORATION PACT WITH IBM; 27/03/2018 – ShiftPixy Leverages IBM’s Watson to Better Connect and Scale; 11/04/2018 – Crossmatch Joins IBM Security App Exchange Community; 17/04/2018 – Carbon Black Expands Relationship with IBM Security; Predictive Security Cloud (PSC) Part of Newly Launched IBM X-Force Threat; 11/04/2018 – Silicon Valley Company Announces IBM General Manager as its CEO; 16/05/2018 – FINJAN HOLDINGS INC – PURSUANT TO PATENT ASSIGNMENT AGREEMENT, IBM ASSIGNED TO FINJAN BLUE 30 U.S. PATENTS, 11 RELATED INTERNATIONAL PATENTS

Among 9 analysts covering Int`l Business Machines (NYSE:IBM), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 56% are positive. Int`l Business Machines has $17500 highest and $140 lowest target. $158.56’s average target is 12.25% above currents $141.25 stock price. Int`l Business Machines had 11 analyst reports since March 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, July 18 by Nomura. The stock of International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) earned “Market Perform” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Wednesday, April 17. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Thursday, July 18 by JP Morgan. The stock of International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) earned “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Thursday, August 1. Wells Fargo maintained it with “Market Perform” rating and $14700 target in Tuesday, August 6 report. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Citigroup given on Wednesday, April 17. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, August 5 by Nomura. The rating was maintained by Bank of America with “Buy” on Monday, August 5.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.05, from 1.03 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 53 investors sold IBM shares while 532 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 460 raised stakes. 472.00 million shares or 0.21% less from 473.01 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has 0.36% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 304,723 shares. Birinyi Inc holds 0.15% or 2,662 shares in its portfolio. Homrich And Berg accumulated 9,022 shares. Court Place Limited Liability Com has 0.26% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). 58,835 are held by Decatur. Chevy Chase Trust Hldg has invested 0.43% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Wilkins Invest Counsel has 10,680 shares for 0.44% of their portfolio. Macnealy Hoover Invest Mgmt holds 5,170 shares. Penobscot Inv Mngmt Company stated it has 0.44% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Dorsey And Whitney Trust Ltd Llc reported 10,437 shares stake. Ironwood Fin Limited Liability Corp accumulated 50 shares or 0% of the stock. Gladius Mgmt Limited Partnership reported 3,780 shares. 2,201 were reported by Aspen. Augustine Asset Mgmt holds 1.03% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 10,838 shares. Peninsula Asset Mngmt holds 1.16% or 11,875 shares.

More notable recent International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Red Hat Purchase Makes IBM Stock Speculative Dividend Play – Yahoo Finance” on September 09, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “3 Reasons Why IBM Stock May Thrive – Yahoo Finance” published on September 06, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Can International Business Machines Corporation’s (NYSE:IBM) ROE Continue To Surpass The Industry Average? – Yahoo Finance” on September 02, 2019. More interesting news about International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “IBM Stock Can’t Take a Ninth Year of More-of-the-Same – Yahoo Finance” published on September 12, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Primerica Taps IBM to Modernize Applications in a Hybrid Cloud Environment – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 13, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.08, from 1.12 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 27 investors sold HD Supply Holdings, Inc. shares while 104 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 105 raised stakes. 158.66 million shares or 2.23% more from 155.21 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 405,684 are held by Axa. Brown Brothers Harriman And holds 0% of its portfolio in HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS) for 15 shares. 34,465 are held by British Columbia Inv Mngmt. Lazard Asset Management Ltd Liability owns 95,723 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas has invested 0% in HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS). Canada Pension Plan Invest Board stated it has 0.01% in HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS). Manchester Management holds 0.12% of its portfolio in HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS) for 22,308 shares. Wells Fargo & Communication Mn stated it has 0% of its portfolio in HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS). Moreover, Geode Capital Management Limited Liability Company has 0.02% invested in HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS) for 1.91M shares. Barclays Public Lc holds 235,692 shares. Stanley reported 0.28% stake. Comerica Bancorporation accumulated 7,042 shares or 0% of the stock. Amer Century Cos reported 0.01% of its portfolio in HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS). Ifrah invested in 11,882 shares. Signaturefd Llc owns 2,397 shares.

More notable recent HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “HD Supply (HDS) Meets Q2 Earnings Estimates – Nasdaq” on September 10, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “HD Supply Holdings, Inc. Announces Fiscal 2019 Second-Quarter Results – Nasdaq” published on September 10, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “HD Supply Is Still Attractive – Seeking Alpha” on September 12, 2019. More interesting news about HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “HD Supply completes Presto acquisition – Seeking Alpha” published on September 03, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “HD Supply Holdings EPS in-line, misses on revenue – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 10, 2019.

Among 5 analysts covering HD Supply Holdings (NASDAQ:HDS), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. HD Supply Holdings has $46 highest and $4000 lowest target. $43.80’s average target is 10.69% above currents $39.57 stock price. HD Supply Holdings had 10 analyst reports since March 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Barclays Capital maintained HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS) rating on Wednesday, September 11. Barclays Capital has “Overweight” rating and $4400 target. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, March 20 by Barclays Capital. Robert W. Baird downgraded the shares of HDS in report on Wednesday, September 11 to “Neutral” rating. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, March 20 by RBC Capital Markets. Wells Fargo maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $4500 target in Wednesday, September 11 report. The firm has “Buy” rating by SunTrust given on Thursday, March 21.

HD Supply Holdings, Inc. operates as an industrial distributor in North America. The company has market cap of $6.56 billion. The companyÂ’s Facilities Maintenance segment offers electrical and lighting items, plumbing, appliances, janitorial supplies, hardware, kitchen and bath cabinets, window coverings, textiles and guest amenities, healthcare maintenance, and water and wastewater treatment products, as well as heating, ventilating, and air conditioning products. It has a 16.65 P/E ratio. The Company’s Waterworks segment provides pipes, fittings, valves, hydrants, and meters for use in the construction, maintenance, and repair of water and waste-water systems, as well as fire-protection systems; and smart meters, fusible piping solutions, and engineered treatment plant services and products.