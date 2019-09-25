Mengis Capital Management Has Raised Paccar Com (PCAR) Position; Myriad Genetics Has 1.08 Sentiment

Mengis Capital Management Inc increased Paccar Inc Com (PCAR) stake by 7255.67% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Mengis Capital Management Inc acquired 282,971 shares as Paccar Inc Com (PCAR)’s stock declined 1.00%. The Mengis Capital Management Inc holds 286,871 shares with $20.56M value, up from 3,900 last quarter. Paccar Inc Com now has $23.62 billion valuation. The stock decreased 3.11% or $2.19 during the last trading session, reaching $68.19. About 2.88M shares traded or 68.23% up from the average. PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) has risen 11.72% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.72% the S&P500. Some Historical PCAR News: 24/04/2018 – PACCAR 1Q ADJ EPS $1.45, EST. $1.31; 01/05/2018 – PACCAR BOOSTS REGULAR QTRLY DIV TO 28C/SHR FROM 25C, EST. 27C; 24/04/2018 – PACCAR – IN 2018, CAPEX OF $425-$475 MLN AND RESEARCH AND DEVELOPMENT EXPENSES OF $300-$320 MLN TARGETED FOR NEW TRUCK MODELS, OTHERS; 24/04/2018 – PACCAR INC – “TRUCK MARKET REFLECTS STRONG ECONOMY AND EXCELLENT FREIGHT DEMAND”; 14/05/2018 – GUIDANCE: Paccar Financial Europe EU300m WNG 3Y FRN 3mE +25/28; 02/05/2018 – MANDATE: Paccar Financial EUR 3Y Fixed or FRN Notes Roadshow; 24/04/2018 – Paccar 1Q U.S., Canada Class 8 Truck Industry Orders More Than Doubled; 01/05/2018 – Paccar Raises Dividend to 28c Vs. 25c; 19/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms A1 Long-term Rating for Paccar Financial Corp., Paccar Financial Europe and Paccar Financial PLC; 01/05/2018 – PACCAR Increases Regular Quarterly Cash Dividend

Myriad Genetics Inc (MYGN) investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q2 2019. It’s up 0.03, from 1.05 in 2019Q1. The ratio increased, as 97 institutional investors increased or opened new stock positions, while 90 reduced and sold holdings in Myriad Genetics Inc. The institutional investors in our database now possess: 77.57 million shares, up from 76.62 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Myriad Genetics Inc in top ten stock positions decreased from 3 to 0 for a decrease of 3. Sold All: 29 Reduced: 61 Increased: 75 New Position: 22.

The stock increased 11.26% or $3.13 during the last trading session, reaching $30.93. About 2.97M shares traded or 101.63% up from the average. Myriad Genetics, Inc. (MYGN) has declined 31.84% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.84% the S&P500. Some Historical MYGN News: 06/05/2018 – Kaskela Law LLC: Shareholder Class Action Filed Against Myriad Genetics, Inc. – MYGN; 02/04/2018 – MYRIAD GENETICS INC – ASTRAZENECA AND MERCK ARE SEEKING APPROVAL OF LYNPARZA IN JAPAN FOR TREATING PATIENTS WITH BRCA-MUTATED METASTATIC BREAST CANCER; 08/05/2018 – Myriad Genetics 3Q EPS 16c; 28/05/2018 – MYRIAD GENETICS SIGNS PACT TO BUY COUNSYL,; 06/03/2018 – MYRIAD GENETICS HAS IDENTIFIED ~20K BRCA VARIANTS: SPOKESMAN; 08/05/2018 – Myriad Genetics Sees FY18 EPS $1.87-EPS $1.89; 08/05/2018 – MYRIAD GENETICS INC – FOR FISCAL YEAR 2018, SEES REVENUE $771-$773 MLN; 12/03/2018 – MYRIAD: SUBPOENA COVERS JAN. 1, 2014 TO PRESENT; 23/05/2018 – Myriad Announces Seven New Payer Coverage Decisions for Prolaris(R); 08/05/2018 – Myriad Genetics 3Q Adj EPS 31c

Tieton Capital Management Llc holds 3.9% of its portfolio in Myriad Genetics, Inc. for 160,434 shares. Kestrel Investment Management Corp owns 231,875 shares or 3.05% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Sg Capital Management Llc has 2.21% invested in the company for 501,818 shares. The Minnesota-based Disciplined Growth Investors Inc Mn has invested 1.4% in the stock. S&T Bank Pa, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 166,772 shares.

Myriad Genetics, Inc., a molecular diagnostic company, focuses on developing and marketing novel predictive medicine, personalized medicine, and prognostic medicine tests worldwide. The company has market cap of $2.29 billion. The firm offers molecular diagnostic tests, including myRisk Hereditary Cancer, a DNA sequencing test for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis, a DNA sequencing test to assess the risk of developing breast and ovarian cancer; BART, a DNA sequencing test for hereditary breast and ovarian cancer; BRACAnalysis CDx, a DNA sequencing test for use as a companion diagnostic with the platinum based chemotherapy agents and poly ADP ribose inhibitor Lynparza; and Tumor BRACAnalysis CDx, a DNA sequencing test that is designed to be utilized to predict response to DNA damaging agents. It has a 515.5 P/E ratio. It also provides COLARIS, a DNA sequencing test for colorectal and uterine cancer; COLARIS AP, a DNA sequencing test for colorectal cancer; Vectra DA, a protein quantification test for assessing the disease activity of rheumatoid arthritis; Prolaris, a RNA expression test for assessing the aggressiveness of prostate cancer; and EndoPredict, a RNA expression test for assessing the aggressiveness of breast cancer.

Analysts await Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.25 earnings per share, down 28.57% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.35 per share. MYGN’s profit will be $18.47M for 30.93 P/E if the $0.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.30 actual earnings per share reported by Myriad Genetics, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -16.67% negative EPS growth.

Among 3 analysts covering PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR), 0 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. PACCAR has $7600 highest and $6200 lowest target. $71.33’s average target is 4.60% above currents $68.19 stock price. PACCAR had 8 analyst reports since April 10, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Friday, May 31, the company rating was downgraded by Evercore. Credit Suisse maintained the shares of PCAR in report on Wednesday, July 24 with “Neutral” rating. Loop Capital downgraded it to “Sell” rating and $6200 target in Tuesday, July 2 report.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 1.27 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 31 investors sold PCAR shares while 166 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 165 raised stakes. 211.03 million shares or 0.15% more from 210.72 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Johnson Inv Counsel holds 0.87% or 589,567 shares. Twin Tree Mgmt LP owns 0.02% invested in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) for 63,609 shares. 59,671 are held by Nomura Asset Mngmt. Da Davidson And Com holds 0.15% or 110,300 shares. Alps Advsr accumulated 5,609 shares. Tudor Corporation Et Al has invested 0.05% in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR). Foster Motley, a Ohio-based fund reported 29,845 shares. Fiduciary Trust Comm holds 0.02% in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) or 9,437 shares. Salem Mngmt invested in 0.79% or 19,800 shares. Teacher Retirement Systems Of Texas invested in 0.09% or 149,637 shares. Brinker Cap Incorporated invested 0.05% of its portfolio in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR). Mackay Shields Limited Com invested in 174,667 shares. Zebra Ltd Liability Co stated it has 0.64% of its portfolio in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR). Farmers And Merchants Invests owns 165 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Gamco Investors Inc Et Al has 411,012 shares.