Mengis Capital Management Has Raised Holding in Amazon Com Com (AMZN) by $496,620; Home Depot Ord (HD) Holding Held by Cincinnati Specialty Underwriters Insurance Company

Mengis Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc Com (AMZN) by 56.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mengis Capital Management Inc bought 279 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 773 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.38M, up from 494 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $894.13B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.38% or $25.31 during the last trading session, reaching $1807.58. About 2.88 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 14/05/2018 – Parametric Adds Aptiv, Exits MUFG, Buys More Amazon: 13F; 06/03/2018 – Amazonas Florestal Ltd; 03/05/2018 – JetTrack Uncovers Amazon-Whole Foods Meetings Before $13.7B Deal; 19/04/2018 – As Amazon continues to grow, Bezos’s annual shareholder letters are drawing even wider appreciation among business leaders; 05/03/2018 – BI Tech: These are the top 5 contenders for Amazon’s HQ2, according to Bank of America; 24/05/2018 – Amazon reportedly confirmed the incident and blamed it on Alexa misinterpreting background conversation as commands to send a message to a contact; 17/04/2018 – Brad Haynes: SCOOP: Amazon in talks with airline Azul for Brazil deliveries. Great reporting by @G_Slattery. The latest in a; 15/05/2018 – Matrix Adds Veeva, Exits Amazon, Cuts Netflix: 13F; 09/05/2018 – Exclusive: Walmart and Target Take Page From Amazon’s Cloud Playbook; 06/03/2018 – Amazon in talks with JPMorgan to offer bank accounts

Cincinnati Specialty Underwriters Insurance Company increased its stake in Home Depot Ord (HD) by 166.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cincinnati Specialty Underwriters Insurance Company bought 20,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The institutional investor held 32,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.14M, up from 12,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cincinnati Specialty Underwriters Insurance Company who had been investing in Home Depot Ord for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $229.39 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.73% or $1.55 during the last trading session, reaching $210.02. About 2.91 million shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 16/05/2018 – Home Depot Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference May 31; 14/03/2018 – American Cannabis Company, Inc. Secures New Online Distribution Channels with Walmart, The Home Depot and Amazon for SoHum Living Soils and Dr. Maríjane Root Probiotic; 24/04/2018 – WFAA: Sources: 2 Dallas police officers, 1 civilian shot at Home Depot in north Dallas; 24/04/2018 – KHOU: Sources: 2 Dallas PD officers, 1 security guard shot at Home Depot in north Dallas; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot: Seeing Strong Momentum in All Lines of Business During First Few Weeks of May; 15/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT: MAY SAME-STORE SALES UP DOUBLE DIGITS SO FAR; 22/03/2018 – Home Depot Collaborates With Pinterest to Expand Pinterest’s Visual Discovery Feature, ‘Shop the Look’; 23/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Lowe’s keeps targets despite sales miss; 26/03/2018 – Lowe’s Investors Cheer New CEO Search After Trailing Home Depot; 24/04/2018 – KPRC 2 Houston: #BREAKING: 2 Dallas police officers critically injured in shooting outside Home Depot store

Cincinnati Specialty Underwriters Insurance Company, which manages about $158.63M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Polaris Industries Ord (NYSE:PII) by 26,754 shares to 51,746 shares, valued at $4.37 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Home Depot And Its Real Value – Seeking Alpha” on June 21, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Home Depot CFO Explains How It Services Millennials – Benzinga” published on July 24, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “6 Home Improvements That Build Equity – Benzinga” on August 09, 2019. More interesting news about The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “HD Stock Worth Building Something With – Investorplace.com” published on August 07, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “After A Rainy Q1, Home Depot Analysts Look At Consumer Trends, Chinese Tariffs – Benzinga” with publication date: May 22, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold HD shares while 601 reduced holdings. 148 funds opened positions while 559 raised stakes. 734.02 million shares or 3.93% less from 764.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Todd Asset Limited Liability Company, Kentucky-based fund reported 199,818 shares. 10,739 were reported by Shamrock Asset Ltd Liability Com. Fruth Inv Management holds 0.67% or 8,348 shares. Gabalex Capital Mgmt Llc reported 80,000 shares. Renaissance Investment Grp Inc Limited Liability Co stated it has 55,891 shares. Stonebridge Cap Advsrs Limited Company accumulated 54,761 shares. Ionic Management Lc invested 0.04% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys stated it has 0.79% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). 18,775 are held by Carret Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation. Grimes & Com reported 4,585 shares. Sigma Planning Corp has invested 0.35% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Boys Arnold And Communications Incorporated has invested 1.41% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Security Natl Trust has invested 2.98% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). The Nebraska-based Pittenger Anderson has invested 0.43% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Moreover, Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Co has 0.04% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD).

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “These 6 SPDR ETFs and Amazon Tell Me the Rally Is Over – Nasdaq” on July 17, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Here’s How Amazon Is Dominating the Internet of Things – Nasdaq” published on August 03, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Big Q2 Earnings On Deck: FB, GOOGL, BA, AMZN & More – Nasdaq” on July 22, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Amazon Sacrifices For Long-Term Growth – Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) – Seeking Alpha” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Amazon -2% after earnings disappoint – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 25, 2019.