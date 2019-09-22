Mengis Capital Management Has Lowered Holding in Qualcomm Com (QCOM) by $3.76 Million as Stock Declined; Ironwood Investment Counsel Increased Its Stake in Sun Communities (SUI) as Share Value Rose

Ironwood Investment Counsel Llc increased its stake in Sun Communities (SUI) by 17.65% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ironwood Investment Counsel Llc bought 2,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.30% . The institutional investor held 16,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.05 million, up from 13,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Sun Communities for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.59B market cap company. The stock increased 1.27% or $1.88 during the last trading session, reaching $149.83. About 1.08 million shares traded or 104.68% up from the average. Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) has risen 38.23% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.23% the S&P500. Some Historical SUI News: 26/04/2018 – SUN COMMUNITIES INC SUI.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $95 FROM $90; 17/05/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Sun Communities, Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV, New Media Investment Group, Teligen; 23/04/2018 – Sun Communities 1Q Rev $257.9M; 06/03/2018 – SUN COMMUNITIES DECLARES 1Q DIVIDEND 71C/SHR VS 67C, EST. 71C; 22/05/2018 – REG-Sun Communities, Inc. Declares Second Quarter 2018 Dividends; 23/04/2018 – SUN COMMUNITIES INC – TOTAL PORTFOLIO OCCUPANCY WAS 95.8 PCT AT MARCH 31, 2018 VS 95.9 PCT AT MARCH 31, 2017; 06/03/2018 REG-Sun Communities, Inc. Declares First Quarter 2018 Dividends; 22/04/2018 – DJ Sun Communities Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SUI); 24/04/2018 – MHI Announces Largest 50 Manufactured Home Community Owner/Operators; 23/04/2018 – SUN COMMUNITIES INC SUI.N SEES FY 2018 CORE FFO SHR $4.48 TO $4.58

Mengis Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Qualcomm Inc Com (QCOM) by 44.1% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mengis Capital Management Inc sold 49,427 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.29% . The institutional investor held 62,657 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.77M, down from 112,084 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Qualcomm Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $92.93B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.29% or $1.79 during the last trading session, reaching $76.44. About 6.42 million shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 17.92% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.92% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 23/03/2018 – QUALCOMM INC – PROPOSAL 8, STOCKHOLDER PROPOSAL TO UNDO CERTAIN AMENDMENTS TO COMPANY’S AMENDED AND RESTATED BYLAWS, HAS NOT BEEN APPROVED; 12/03/2018 – Qualcomm’s Troubles to Persist Even as Broadcom Pursuit Blocked; 05/03/2018 – Broadcom Reiterates Qualcomm Did Not Inform Its Own Stockholders or Broadcom of Its Secret, Voluntary Unilateral Request Filed; 15/05/2018 – Qualcomm Integrates Newest Wi-Fi Security Standard Across Mobile and Networking Infrastructure Portfolios; 12/03/2018 – The Hill: #BREAKING: Trump blocks Singapore tech giant’s hostile takeover of Qualcomm over national security concerns…; 16/03/2018 – Qualcomm Former Chairman Seeking Buyout Funding (Video); 15/05/2018 – Qualcomm-NXP deal still on hold in China, trade talks with US eyed; 02/04/2018 – QUALCOMM EXTENDS TENDER OFFER FOR ALL SHRS OF NXP TO APRIL 6; 16/03/2018 – NEW: Qualcomm is board meeting now and discussing the fate of former CEO, chairman and current board member Paul Jacobs, Dow Jones reports; Jacobs indicated interest to Qualcomm’s board about taking the firm private, sources told CNBC; 21/05/2018 – Qualcomm BeginsTransaction to Exchange Four Series of Its Outstanding Notes Totaling $4B

Investors sentiment increased to 1.52 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.59, from 0.93 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 19 investors sold SUI shares while 90 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 104 raised stakes. 80.16 million shares or 4.02% more from 77.06 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. D E Shaw Company, New York-based fund reported 46,960 shares. 47,773 are held by Davenport Com Llc. 22,250 were reported by Gulf Savings Bank (Uk). Principal Grp Incorporated has invested 0.35% in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI). Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt accumulated 0.02% or 1,000 shares. Tcw Grp Inc has invested 0.15% in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI). Qs Limited Liability has invested 0.01% in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI). Ajo Limited Partnership invested 0.01% in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI). Goldman Sachs Grp invested in 0.03% or 715,999 shares. Great West Life Assurance Company Can reported 77,535 shares stake. Element Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp has 2.19% invested in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) for 250,922 shares. Boston Private Wealth Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.05% or 10,668 shares in its portfolio. 146 are held by Parkside Fin Financial Bank. Nelson Van Denburg And Campbell Wealth Management Gru Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 2,840 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Td Asset Incorporated holds 70,190 shares.

Analysts await QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.55 EPS, down 27.63% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.76 per share. QCOM’s profit will be $668.61 million for 34.75 P/E if the $0.55 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.64 actual EPS reported by QUALCOMM Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.06% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.85 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.08, from 0.77 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 66 investors sold QCOM shares while 468 reduced holdings. 172 funds opened positions while 281 raised stakes. 927.97 million shares or 2.98% more from 901.11 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 7,298 were accumulated by Indiana & Inv Co. 946 were accumulated by Ima Wealth Inc. Maple Capital has invested 0.2% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Stock Yards Bank & stated it has 0.22% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). First National Bank & Trust has invested 0.13% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Massmutual Tru Fsb Adv reported 2,994 shares. Weatherly Asset Management Lp invested in 0.71% or 46,919 shares. River Road Asset Management Ltd Llc reported 472,091 shares or 0.7% of all its holdings. Moneta Group Incorporated Advsrs accumulated 1,498 shares. New York-based Nokota Management LP has invested 0.15% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Nelson Roberts Inv Advisors Limited Liability Corp has 85,792 shares. Sector Pension Inv Board holds 158,820 shares. Lord Abbett And Lc holds 0.23% or 910,409 shares. Raymond James Services has 474,203 shares for 0.14% of their portfolio. Brown Advisory holds 0.02% or 75,664 shares.