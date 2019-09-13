Mengis Capital Management Has Lifted Its Position in International Bus Mach Com (IBM) by $3.56 Million as Market Value Rose; Riggs Asset Managment Company Has Trimmed Position in Vodafone Group Plc New (VOD) by $604,304 as Stock Price Declined

Mengis Capital Management Inc increased its stake in International Bus Mach Com (IBM) by 1471.16% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mengis Capital Management Inc bought 25,966 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.46% . The institutional investor held 27,731 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.82M, up from 1,765 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc who had been investing in International Bus Mach Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $127.40 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $143.81. About 1.55M shares traded. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has risen 1.89% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.89% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 16/03/2018 – IBM – UNVEILED A NEW DATA SCIENCE AND MACHINE LEARNING PLATFORM; 15/05/2018 – Veridium to Use IBM Blockchain Technology to Create Social and Environmental Impact Tokens; 28/03/2018 – Health Law [Reg]: Real Estate Rumors: Summit, IBM, Greystar; 15/03/2018 – DNB Nordic Technology Adds SAP, Exits IBM, Buys More Cisco; 24/04/2018 – IBM BOARD OKS BOOST IN QTRLY CASH DIV FOR 23RD CONSECUTIVE YEAR; 18/04/2018 – Slowing Cloud Growth Casts Shadow Over IBM’s Turnaround (Video); 30/05/2018 – Komprise Announces Strategic Reseller Agreement With IBM To Enable Intelligent Data Management; 30/03/2018 – Clear Technologies Wins IBM Global Financing Excellence Award at Think 2018; 10/05/2018 – WRAL NEWS in NC: #BREAKING: IBM chooses NC State as partner for first IBM Quantum Computing Hub in North America; 15/03/2018 – Code42’s Data Security Solution Featured at IBM Think 2018

Riggs Asset Managment Company decreased its stake in Vodafone Group Plc New (VOD) by 91.76% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Riggs Asset Managment Company sold 37,769 shares as the company's stock declined 1.74% . The institutional investor held 3,393 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $55,000, down from 41,162 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Company who had been investing in Vodafone Group Plc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $53.66 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.96% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $20.02. About 2.92M shares traded. Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) has declined 27.20% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.20% the S&P500.

Mengis Capital Management Inc, which manages about $163.94M and $326.93 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Universal Display Corp Com (NASDAQ:OLED) by 2,975 shares to 11,050 shares, valued at $2.08 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.05, from 1.03 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 53 investors sold IBM shares while 532 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 460 raised stakes. 472.00 million shares or 0.21% less from 473.01 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Highland Capital Mgmt Ltd Llc invested in 1,489 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Osborne Prns Mngmt stated it has 8,582 shares or 0.23% of all its holdings. Noesis Mangement invested in 0% or 2,110 shares. First United Bancorporation Trust holds 2,990 shares or 0.24% of its portfolio. Iat Reinsurance Limited reported 15,874 shares or 0.35% of all its holdings. Dupont Management owns 19,337 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Grandfield Dodd Ltd holds 0.09% or 6,785 shares in its portfolio. North Star Asset reported 8,094 shares. Capital City Tru Com Fl stated it has 0.62% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). California-based Los Angeles Mgmt And Equity Rech has invested 0.09% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Seabridge Advsrs Ltd Company reported 59,768 shares. 967 were accumulated by Ckw Fincl Grp. Brighton Jones Limited Co has invested 0.18% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Van Strum & Towne Inc invested in 2.68% or 27,328 shares. Boltwood Capital Mgmt invested in 0.28% or 3,155 shares.

Riggs Asset Managment Company, which manages about $300.44M and $178.90 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pimco Enhance Short Mat Active (MINT) by 4,265 shares to 21,924 shares, valued at $2.23 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Gold Trust (IAU) by 45,024 shares in the quarter, for a total of 89,218 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Gs Software Index (IGV).