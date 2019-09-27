Mengis Capital Management Has Lifted Its Cvs Com (CVS) Stake; International Business Machines (IBM) Covered By 5 Bullish Analysts Last Week

Among 9 analysts covering IBM (NYSE:IBM), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 56% are positive. IBM has $17500 highest and $140 lowest target. $158.56’s average target is 10.46% above currents $143.55 stock price. IBM had 10 analyst reports since April 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $17000 target in Thursday, August 1 report. The firm has “Market Perform” rating given on Wednesday, April 17 by BMO Capital Markets. The stock of International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) earned “Neutral” rating by Citigroup on Wednesday, April 17. As per Thursday, July 18, the company rating was maintained by Nomura. Wells Fargo maintained the stock with “Market Perform” rating in Tuesday, August 6 report. The firm has “Neutral” rating by JP Morgan given on Thursday, July 18. Bank of America maintained the shares of IBM in report on Monday, August 5 with “Buy” rating. Nomura maintained the shares of IBM in report on Monday, August 5 with “Buy” rating. See International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) latest ratings:

Mengis Capital Management Inc increased Cvs Corp Com (CVS) stake by 60.94% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Mengis Capital Management Inc acquired 10,805 shares as Cvs Corp Com (CVS)’s stock declined 2.55%. The Mengis Capital Management Inc holds 28,535 shares with $1.55M value, up from 17,730 last quarter. Cvs Corp Com now has $80.10B valuation. The stock decreased 1.60% or $1 during the last trading session, reaching $61.59. About 7.37M shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 14/05/2018 – Correction: CVS is buying Aetna; 11/04/2018 – TABLE-CVS Bay 2687.T -2017/18 group results; 11/05/2018 – Trump assails high drug prices, avoids direct hit on industry; 18/04/2018 – Phoenix VA Health Care System, TriWest and CVS Health Mark First Anniversary of Program that Expands Veterans’ Access to Health Care; 06/03/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: Aetna Rtgs Remain On CW Neg Post CVS Announcmnt; 21/03/2018 – CVS Health Launches Two Initiatives in New Hampshire to Combat Opioid Abuse; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Health Care Adds Edwards Life, Exits CVS; 13/03/2018 – CVS Health Stockholders Approve Aetna Acquisition; 06/03/2018 – Monster CVS Sale Tests IG Yields at Six-Year High: Markets Live; 06/03/2018 – CVS Health’s big bond hits leader board

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 1.25 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 90 investors sold CVS shares while 441 reduced holdings. 110 funds opened positions while 481 raised stakes. 948.80 million shares or 2.10% less from 969.19 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bryn Mawr has invested 0.01% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Rampart Inv Mngmt Limited Liability Co has invested 0.1% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Massachusetts-based Rech And Management has invested 0.04% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Kornitzer Capital Mngmt Inc Ks stated it has 5,367 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. 67,517 are owned by Dupont Mngmt Corporation. 4,971 are held by Ent Svcs Corp. Institute For Wealth Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.11% or 9,123 shares in its portfolio. Riverhead Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Com has 0.03% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 15,088 shares. Optimum Investment accumulated 5,971 shares. Qci Asset Mngmt New York accumulated 0% or 516 shares. Brown Advisory Secs Ltd, Maryland-based fund reported 114,167 shares. Asset Mngmt has invested 0.21% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Segall Bryant Hamill Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Lowe Brockenbrough And has invested 0.12% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Rhenman Prtnrs Asset Mngmt stated it has 343,768 shares or 2.06% of all its holdings.

Among 6 analysts covering CVS Health (NYSE:CVS), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. CVS Health has $9100 highest and $58 lowest target. $74’s average target is 20.15% above currents $61.59 stock price. CVS Health had 14 analyst reports since April 2, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Thursday, May 2 by UBS. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Thursday, September 26 by Morgan Stanley. Cowen & Co maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $7600 target in Tuesday, August 27 report. As per Monday, April 29, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. Raymond James maintained the shares of CVS in report on Thursday, April 18 with “Strong Buy” rating.

International Business Machines Corporation provides information technology services and products worldwide. The company has market cap of $127.17 billion. The Company’s Cognitive Solutions segment includes Watson, a cognitive computing platform that interacts in natural language, processes big data, and learns from interactions with people and computers. It has a 14.82 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s Cognitive Solutions segment also offers data and analytics solutions, including analytics and data management platforms, cloud data services, enterprise social software, talent management solutions, and solutions tailored by industry; and transaction processing software that runs mission-critical systems in banking, airlines, and retail industries.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.05, from 1.03 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 53 investors sold International Business Machines Corporation shares while 532 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 460 raised stakes. 472.00 million shares or 0.21% less from 473.01 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Chemung Canal stated it has 4,943 shares or 0.16% of all its holdings. Riggs Asset Managment Com Incorporated invested in 0.09% or 1,228 shares. Gould Asset Mgmt Llc Ca owns 2,300 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. Clarivest Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Company has 1,530 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Polaris Greystone Fincl Gru Limited Liability Co owns 1,479 shares. Finance Counselors has invested 0.43% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Accredited Invsts has invested 0.12% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Woodmont Counsel Limited has invested 0.06% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Roosevelt Investment Group Inc Inc owns 3,603 shares. Teacher Retirement System Of Texas reported 0.06% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Archford Cap Strategies Limited Company has 0.57% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Dt Inv Prtn Ltd accumulated 32,035 shares. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Svcs Ltd Liability Corp holds 22,604 shares or 0.15% of its portfolio. Rwwm stated it has 318,880 shares. Natixis reported 222,222 shares.