Mengis Capital Management Has Increased Position in Amazon Com Com (AMZN); Chemung Canal Trust Company Has Decreased Its Coca (KO) Position as Stock Value Rose

Chemung Canal Trust Company decreased its stake in Coca (KO) by 8.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chemung Canal Trust Company sold 18,134 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.31% . The institutional investor held 189,829 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.90 million, down from 207,963 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Company who had been investing in Coca for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $227.40 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.74% or $0.91 during the last trading session, reaching $53.18. About 17.09M shares traded or 35.54% up from the average. The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has risen 13.84% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.84% the S&P500. Some Historical KO News: 26/04/2018 – COCA-COLA CO KO.N SETS REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.39/SHR; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola sales fizz after reboot of diet brand; 09/03/2018 – The Coca-Cola Company Announces Letter of Intent for Refranchising of Canadian Bottling Operations; 29/05/2018 – Coca-Cola Co says to invest $1.2 bln in Argentina 2019-21; 07/03/2018 – Coca-Cola is launching the first alcoholic drink in its history with a canned liquor product in Japan; 13/03/2018 – McDonald’s Selects Anaqua Trademark Management Software; 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA SEES FY CAPEX $1.9B; 30/05/2018 – Coca-Cola Co’s Africa distributor to invest $100 mln in Kenya over next 5 years; 07/03/2018 – Coca-Cola announces its first-ever alcoholic drink; 20/04/2018 – Coca-Cola Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Mengis Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc Com (AMZN) by 56.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mengis Capital Management Inc bought 279 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 773 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.38M, up from 494 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $887.12B market cap company. The stock increased 0.31% or $5.57 during the last trading session, reaching $1793.4. About 4.53M shares traded or 17.50% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 23/04/2018 – New York Post: Amazon’s home robot sounds like a Roomba with Alexa; 27/03/2018 – Casino and Amazon to Join Forces for Paris Grocery Service; 14/05/2018 – Amazon’s board of directors had initially opposed making changes to its existing board nomination policy; 26/04/2018 – NFL, AMAZON RENEW STREAMING PACT FOR THURSDAY NIGHT FOOTBALL; 19/04/2018 – Amazon’s Other Jeff Talks About AI Ambitions, Robots, and Trump; 14/05/2018 – Seattle City Council backs new tax on largest companies, including Amazon; 26/04/2018 – Amazon’s quarterly advertising sales surpassed $2 billion for the first time in the first quarter; 26/04/2018 – Amazon, NFL reach $130 mln streaming deal for Thursday night games; 06/04/2018 – ciara linnane: Great read in this exclusive: Amazon ignored FDA requests to register a food facility in Kentucky for more than; 22/03/2018 – AMAZON IS SAID TO SEEK BIGGER WHOLE FOODS STORES FOR DELIVERY

Investors sentiment increased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.01, from 0.9 in 2018Q4.

Chemung Canal Trust Company, which manages about $419.51M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 1,471 shares to 30,275 shares, valued at $8.07M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Exxon (NYSE:XOM) by 5,153 shares in the quarter, for a total of 89,924 shares, and has risen its stake in The (NYSE:TRV).

Analysts await The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.56 earnings per share, down 3.45% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.58 per share. KO’s profit will be $2.39 billion for 23.74 P/E if the $0.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.63 actual earnings per share reported by The Coca-Cola Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.11% negative EPS growth.

