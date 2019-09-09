Mengis Capital Management Has Increased Its Amazon Com Com (AMZN) Holding by $496,620 as Share Price Declined; Limoneira Co (LMNR) Valuation Declined While Next Century Growth Investors Has Increased Position

Next Century Growth Investors Llc increased its stake in Limoneira Co (LMNR) by 4.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Next Century Growth Investors Llc bought 27,945 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.97% . The institutional investor held 595,665 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.02 million, up from 567,720 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Next Century Growth Investors Llc who had been investing in Limoneira Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $310.98M market cap company. The stock decreased 4.25% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $18.54. About 105,367 shares traded or 63.98% up from the average. Limoneira Company (NASDAQ:LMNR) has declined 23.21% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.21% the S&P500. Some Historical LMNR News: 15/03/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Mountain Province Diamonds, Limoneira, Arsanis, ExlService, Argo Group Internation; 08/03/2018 – LIMONEIRA CO LMNR.O SEES FY 2018 SHR $1.32 TO $1.42; 10/04/2018 – Limoneira Announces Formation of Grupo Argentino; 08/03/2018 – LIMONEIRA CO – ON SCHEDULE WITH HARVEST AT LIMONEIRA AND EXPECT TO BEGIN GENERATING CASH FLOW AT BEGINNING OF FISCAL 2019; 08/03/2018 – Limoneira Co 1Q Rev $31.6M; 08/03/2018 – LIMONEIRA CO LMNR.O SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $0.65 TO $0.75; 28/03/2018 – Limoneira Declares Quarterly Dividend; 21/04/2018 – DJ Limoneira Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LMNR); 10/04/2018 – LIMONEIRA CO – ANNOUNCED FORMATION OF GRUPO ARGENTINO, A COOPERATIVE ARRANGEMENT BETWEEN CO AND ARGENTINIAN CITRUS GROWERS AND PACKERS; 08/03/2018 Limoneira Co 1Q EPS 58c

Mengis Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc Com (AMZN) by 56.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mengis Capital Management Inc bought 279 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 773 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.38 million, up from 494 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $877.52 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.13% or $2.36 during the last trading session, reaching $1831.15. About 2.41M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 21/03/2018 – Elicina’s line of skin-restorative, moisturizing snail cream made from 80 percent snail mucin coming soon to Amazon.com; 24/04/2018 – AMAZON’S BEZOS SAYS `EXPECTS TO BE SCRUTINIZED’; 05/04/2018 – As Trump Bashes Amazon, the Government Increasingly Relies on It; 08/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE – COMPANIES INCLUDING AMAZON, INTEL AND AIRBUS VIE TO TAKE PART IN DRONE TESTS THAT U.S. WILL ANNOUNCE; 16/05/2018 – 11Alive News: EXCLUSIVE POLL: Georgia wants Amazon’s HQ2 but with these conditions; 20/03/2018 – Channel NewsAsia: Exclusive: On Amazon, a quarter of merchants’ sales are cross-border; 08/05/2018 – InnerScope Hearing Technologies, Inc. Launches eCommerce Store on Amazon.com for its Personal Sound Amplifier Products for the; 12/03/2018 – Senator Chuck Schumer says the world would be a ‘worse place’ without Amazon:; 29/03/2018 – Donald Trump Slams Amazon.com–3rd Update; 26/04/2018 – AMAZON.COM INC QTRLY ONLINE STORES REVENUE $26,939 MLN VS $22,826 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR

Since June 21, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $9,850 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.23, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 7 investors sold LMNR shares while 20 reduced holdings. 10 funds opened positions while 24 raised stakes. 8.41 million shares or 3.61% more from 8.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rhumbline Advisers reported 19,515 shares. Moreover, Bamco New York has 0.03% invested in Limoneira Company (NASDAQ:LMNR) for 325,000 shares. Advsr Asset Mgmt Inc stated it has 29,720 shares. Whittier Tru Com Of Nevada stated it has 1,000 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Amer Rech & Mngmt has invested 0.03% in Limoneira Company (NASDAQ:LMNR). Fuller Thaler Asset Mgmt has 72,900 shares. Moody Financial Bank Tru Division holds 0% or 194 shares in its portfolio. Manitoba – Canada-based Great West Life Assurance Communication Can has invested 0% in Limoneira Company (NASDAQ:LMNR). Metropolitan Life Insur reported 6,621 shares. Citigroup stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Limoneira Company (NASDAQ:LMNR). Teton Advsrs invested 0.32% of its portfolio in Limoneira Company (NASDAQ:LMNR). Tiaa Cref Mgmt Ltd Com has 0% invested in Limoneira Company (NASDAQ:LMNR). Oppenheimer Asset Management owns 6,338 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage holds 3,094 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Toronto Dominion National Bank reported 3,000 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

Next Century Growth Investors Llc, which manages about $3.86B and $748.71M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cryolife Inc (NYSE:CRY) by 87,504 shares to 73,502 shares, valued at $2.14M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Orthopediatrics Corp by 30,826 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 199,364 shares, and cut its stake in Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AERI).

More notable recent Limoneira Company (NASDAQ:LMNR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Do Institutions Own Limoneira Company (NASDAQ:LMNR) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” on May 13, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Campbell Soup leads consumer gainers; B&G Foods and Limoneira among losers – Seeking Alpha” published on August 30, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Limoneira Provides Fiscal Year 2019 Business Update – Business Wire” on August 28, 2019. More interesting news about Limoneira Company (NASDAQ:LMNR) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “When Is A Beat Not A Beat And Growth Not Growth? When It’s Alphabet (GOOG, GOOGL) – Nasdaq” published on April 30, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “A Preview Of Limoneira’s Q2 Earnings – Benzinga” with publication date: June 10, 2019.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Night Owl Cap Mngmt owns 14,994 shares or 9.56% of their US portfolio. Penbrook Management Limited Liability Co holds 4.91% or 2,650 shares in its portfolio. Lord Abbett & Lc invested in 0.5% or 84,414 shares. Eagle Capital Ltd Com reported 3,271 shares. Gw Henssler & Limited owns 634 shares. Letko Brosseau & Assoc accumulated 325 shares or 0.01% of the stock. 15,667 are held by Meritage Port Management. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Mgmt Ltd Company has invested 0.36% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Beese Fulmer Inv Mngmt Inc holds 703 shares. Autus Asset Management Ltd Company invested in 3,680 shares. Chartist Incorporated Ca holds 0% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 390 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale holds 155,136 shares. St Johns Invest Mngmt Comm Lc reported 1,253 shares. Central invested in 3.67% or 13,000 shares. Iberiabank has 5,323 shares.

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “The Scariest Risks Facing Amazon Stock – Nasdaq” on August 22, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: BKNG, AMZN, AAPL – Nasdaq” published on August 13, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Why Amazon Prime Video Will Keep AMZN Stock on an Upward Path – Nasdaq” on September 03, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Amazon (AMZN) Stock Looks Like a Buy Heading into Q1 2019 Earnings – Nasdaq” published on April 04, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Amazon Stock Is Still a Great Buy and it Is Headed to $2,000 – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 30, 2019.

Mengis Capital Management Inc, which manages about $163.94 million and $179.18M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Anheuser Busch Cos Inc Com by 6,690 shares to 4,225 shares, valued at $354,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.