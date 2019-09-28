Mengis Capital Management Has Increased By $440,836 Its Amazon Com Com (AMZN) Holding; TETRALOGIC PHARMACEUTICALS (TLOG) SI Decreased By 20.8%

TETRALOGIC PHARMACEUTICALS CORP (OTCMKTS:TLOG) had a decrease of 20.8% in short interest. TLOG’s SI was 9,900 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 20.8% from 12,500 shares previously. With 41,400 avg volume, 0 days are for TETRALOGIC PHARMACEUTICALS CORP (OTCMKTS:TLOG)’s short sellers to cover TLOG’s short positions. It closed at $0.0581 lastly. It is down 0.00% since September 28, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Mengis Capital Management Inc increased Amazon Com Inc Com (AMZN) stake by 30.14% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Mengis Capital Management Inc acquired 233 shares as Amazon Com Inc Com (AMZN)’s stock declined 2.34%. The Mengis Capital Management Inc holds 1,006 shares with $1.90 million value, up from 773 last quarter. Amazon Com Inc Com now has $853.50 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.83% or $14.39 during the last trading session, reaching $1725.45. About 3.84M shares traded or 14.49% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 22/05/2018 – US News: Chile’s President Pinera to Meet VP Amazon Web Services; 27/04/2018 – The Amazon partnership with Berkshire Hathaway and J.P. Morgan faces big hurdles, they say; 16/05/2018 – Whole Foods makes it official: Amazon Prime customers get a 10 percent discount on sale items starting this summer; 09/04/2018 – Amazon spent nearly $23 billion on R&D last year – more than any other U.S. company; 16/04/2018 – Bezos and Trump are not on good terms, as Trump has repeatedly attacked Bezos-owned Amazon and Washington Post; 19/04/2018 – Jeff Bezos is ‘proud’ of this employee benefit that helps employees go back to school; 14/05/2018 – Amazon will now include women and minority candidates in its board search, following shareholder complaints filed last month; 08/05/2018 – Tony Romm: SCOOP: The White House will meet with AI execs from Amazon, Facebook, Google, Microsoft, Nvidia and other non; 05/04/2018 – Amazon Prime Video Greenlights Lorena, a Docuseries from Jordan Peele’s Monkeypaw; 23/04/2018 – New Indian Exprs: In power-struggle against Amazon, Walmart could take over Flipkart very soon in USD 12 billion deal

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.09, from 1.55 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 44 investors sold AMZN shares while 570 reduced holdings. 149 funds opened positions while 747 raised stakes. 266.06 million shares or 0.56% more from 264.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Wunderlich Capital Managemnt has 1.85% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Scge Management Lp reported 53,600 shares. Bollard Limited Co holds 2.95% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) or 45,180 shares. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh Williams Incorporated has 1,163 shares for 1.51% of their portfolio. Shamrock Asset Mngmt Limited Com reported 0.23% stake. Thompson Management Inc has 0.06% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). 4,881 are owned by Usca Ria Limited Co. Smith Chas P And Pa Cpas holds 0.13% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) or 594 shares. Karp Mngmt invested 1.71% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Westport Asset Management has 0.65% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 500 shares. Lowe Brockenbrough accumulated 7,921 shares. California-based David R Rahn And Assoc has invested 5.75% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Raab Moskowitz Asset Mgmt Llc owns 1,255 shares. Moreover, Altfest L J And has 1.26% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Boston Private Wealth Limited Liability Corp reported 29,654 shares.

Among 4 analysts covering Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Amazon.com has $260000 highest and $210000 lowest target. $2324’s average target is 34.69% above currents $1725.45 stock price. Amazon.com had 10 analyst reports since April 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Monday, September 23 by Morgan Stanley. As per Friday, August 2, the company rating was reinitiated by M Partners. RBC Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Tuesday, September 3 report. The stock has “Buy” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Friday, June 21.

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s Why I Think Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Might Deserve Your Attention Today – Yahoo Finance” on September 18, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Will Amazon Care Sink Teladoc Health, or Give It a Massive Boost? – Nasdaq” published on September 27, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Target Struts Its Stuff as Its Defensive Moves Against Amazon Pay Off – Nasdaq” on September 27, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Amazon buys cloud software startup – Seeking Alpha” published on September 25, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “21 Reasons to Buy Alphabet Stock on the Google Parent’s 21st Birthday – Nasdaq” with publication date: September 27, 2019.

TetraLogic Pharmaceuticals Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics in oncology and infectious diseases. The company has market cap of $398,737. It has two clinical-stage product candidates in development, such as birinapant and SHAPE. It currently has negative earnings. Birinapant is a small molecule therapeutic that mimics Second Mitochondrial Activator of Caspases-mimetic, which leads to apoptosis or cell-death in damaged cells.