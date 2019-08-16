Mengis Capital Management Has Boosted Its Position in Amazon Com Com (AMZN) by $496,620; Cam Group Holding A Cut Its Holding in Visa (V) by $16.72 Million

Cam Group Holding A decreased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 1.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cam Group Holding A sold 107,183 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The institutional investor held 7.60 million shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.19 billion, down from 7.71M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cam Group Holding A who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $394.92B market cap company. The stock increased 1.74% or $3.01 during the last trading session, reaching $176.27. About 6.49M shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 26/03/2018 – Sen. Grassley: Grassley Examines Lax Oversight of `Visa Mills’ Offering Visas to Foreign Students; 25/04/2018 – VISA INC QTRLY PAYMENTS VOLUME FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2018, GREW 11% OVER THE PRIOR YEAR ON A CONSTANT-DOLLAR BASIS; 08/05/2018 – VISA EXPANDS REAL-TIME FUNDS DISBURSEMENTS CAPABILITIES IN CANADA; 19/04/2018 – New Mexico AG: AG Balderas Announces Settlement with Visa & MasterCard Over Excessive Credit & Debit Card Fees – April 19, 2018; 08/03/2018 – BBVA, Visa and ABN Amro join investment in German fintech group; 30/04/2018 – MFS Research Fund Adds Mastercard, Exits Visa; 18/04/2018 – Visa Appoints Mike Milotich as Head of Investor Relations; 24/05/2018 – Retailers Say Visa, Mastercard Pressing the Wrong Button; 25/04/2018 – Visa Sees Fiscal 2018 Net Revenue Growth Low Double Digits on Nominal Basis; 23/03/2018 – Two more top Visa executives have exited the company – under very different circumstances

Mengis Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc Com (AMZN) by 56.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mengis Capital Management Inc bought 279 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 773 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.38 million, up from 494 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $878.57 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.75% or $13.16 during the last trading session, reaching $1776.12. About 3.81 million shares traded or 2.19% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 27/03/2018 – Kohl’s CEO says ‘big idea’ behind Amazon partnership is driving traffic; 25/04/2018 – EBay Gives Disappointing Outlook, Highlighting Threat of Amazon; 12/03/2018 – Amazon adapts Alexa for the office; 23/04/2018 – Pymnts.com: Amazon Ramps Up Robotics Efforts; 04/04/2018 – Much of the focus of late has been on Walmart’s rival Amazon; 27/04/2018 – AMAZON.COM – BORROWINGS UNDER AMENDED & RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT WILL BE USED FOR BACKSTOPPING ANY NOTES CO MAY ISSUE UNDER COMMERCIAL PAPER PROGRAM; 24/04/2018 – Amazon Prime Members Can Now Forego Heavy Lifting; 04/04/2018 – Tulsa’s Channel 8: BREAKING: The House has passed HB1019xx, the bill that would require Amazon third-party sellers to collect; 01/05/2018 – AMAZON.COM AFFIRMED BY MOODY’S, OUTLOOK POSITIVE; 03/04/2018 – AMAZON SHARES RISE AS BLOOMBERG REPORTS, CITING SOURCES, NO ACTIVE WHITE HOUSE DISCUSSIONS ABOUT TURNING POWER OF ADMINISTRATION AGAINST AMAZON

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $171,130 activity.

Analysts await Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.43 EPS, up 18.18% or $0.22 from last year’s $1.21 per share. V’s profit will be $3.20B for 30.82 P/E if the $1.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Visa Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.38% EPS growth.

Cam Group Holding A, which manages about $7.88 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 8,387 shares to 875,787 shares, valued at $159.79 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amarin Corp Plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) by 128,463 shares in the quarter, for a total of 761,329 shares, and has risen its stake in Teladoc Health Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 49 investors sold V shares while 631 reduced holdings. 164 funds opened positions while 551 raised stakes. 1.54 billion shares or 4.83% less from 1.62 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Boston Ptnrs stated it has 0% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Alpha Windward Lc has invested 0.18% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Sun Life Incorporated holds 12,855 shares or 0.44% of its portfolio. 24,982 were reported by Willingdon Wealth. Natl Bank Of The West, California-based fund reported 87,018 shares. Sarl holds 94,890 shares. 85,893 were accumulated by Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh. Profund Advsr Llc reported 39,929 shares. Pathstone Family Office Lc invested 0.02% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Hbk Sorce Advisory Ltd Liability Company accumulated 22,197 shares or 0.35% of the stock. Congress Asset Com Ma holds 1.25% or 611,127 shares in its portfolio. Fukoku Mutual Life Ins Com holds 0.89% or 44,220 shares. The New York-based Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt Inc has invested 0.8% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). 11.40M are held by Clearbridge Investments Ltd Company. Hudson Bay Mngmt LP has invested 0.12% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V).

