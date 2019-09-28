Mengis Capital Management Has Boosted Abbvie Com (ABBV) Holding by $2.30 Million as Market Valuation Declined; Dermira (DERM) Holding Maintained by Oracle Investment Management Inc

Oracle Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Dermira Inc (DERM) by 28.71% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oracle Investment Management Inc bought 392,636 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.18% . The hedge fund held 1.76M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $16.83 million, up from 1.37 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oracle Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Dermira Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $362.29M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.91% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $6.66. About 924,132 shares traded or 45.43% up from the average. Dermira, Inc. (NASDAQ:DERM) has declined 4.55% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.55% the S&P500. Some Historical DERM News: 19/04/2018 – Christopher Horan Joins Dermira as Chief Technical Ops Officer; 03/05/2018 – DERMIRA INC – IF APPROVED BY U.S. FDA, LAUNCH GLYCOPYRRONIUM TOSYLATE FOR TREATMENT OF AXILLARY HYPERHIDROSIS IN SECOND HALF OF 2018; 03/05/2018 – DERMIRA SAYS COMPANY’S CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER POSITION WAS ELIMINATED, EFFECTIVE AS OF MAY 3, 2018 – SEC FILING; 08/05/2018 – Dermira Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/03/2018 – UCB SA UCB.BR – U.S. FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION (FDA) APPROVES LABEL CHANGE FOR UCB’S CIMZIA®; 29/05/2018 – UCB Announces the Approval of CIMZIA(R) (certolizumab Pegol) for Moderate-to-Severe Plaque Psoriasis, Representing an Important New Option for Patients in the U.S; 15/05/2018 – Orbimed Advisors LLC Exits Position in Dermira; 08/03/2018 – Dermira Reports Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4); 16/05/2018 – CIMZIA® (certolizumab pegol) is the First Therapy to Demonstrate Positive Results in a 52-week, Placebo Controlled Non-Radiographic Axial Spondyloarthritis Study; 16/05/2018 – CIMZIA® (certolizumab pegol) is the First Therapy to Demonstrate Positive Results in a 52-week, Placebo Controlled Non-Radiogr

Mengis Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Abbvie Inc. Com (ABBV) by 291.08% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mengis Capital Management Inc bought 31,946 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.55% . The institutional investor held 42,921 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.12M, up from 10,975 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Abbvie Inc. Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $110.66 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.11% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $74.85. About 7.04M shares traded. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 27.15% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 24/04/2018 – MERCK PHASE 1 KEYTRUDA STUDY SUSPENDED: CLINICALTRIALS.GOV; 05/04/2018 – BIOGEN: PRECISE TERMS OF PACT WITH ABBVIE ARE CONFIDENTIAL; 24/05/2018 – ABBVIE – STUDY MET PRIMARY ENDPOINT FOR CLINICALLY, STATISTICALLY SIGNIFICANT DIFFERENCE IN PFS FOR PATIENTS TREATED WITH IMBRUVICA PLUS OBINUTUZUMAB; 22/03/2018 – ABBVIE INC – ROVA-T DEMONSTRATED SINGLE AGENT RESPONSES IN ADVANCED SCLC PATIENTS; 17/05/2018 – Oncolytics Biotech® Announces Collaboration with Merck and Northwestern University Combining Keytruda® and REOLYSIN® in a Phase 2 Second Line Pancreatic Cancer Study; 05/04/2018 – Biogen and Samsung Bioepis Agree to Settlement With AbbVie Allowing Commercialization of IMRALDI(TM) (Adalimumab Biosimilar) in Europe; 10/04/2018 – Oncolytics Biotech(R) Presents Positive REOLYSIN(R) Data in Combination with Keytruda and anti-CD73 at International; 16/05/2018 – Dynavax to Present New Data for SD-101 in Combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) at the 2018 American Society for Clinical; 22/03/2018 – ABBVIE INC – SAFETY DATA IN TRINITY STUDY WERE CONSISTENT WITH PREVIOUSLY REPORTED STUDIES OF ROVA-T; 13/03/2018 – AbbVie sweeps back-to-back PhIIIs for uterine fibroid patients, adding to elagolix’s blockbuster rep

Since August 15, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $199,998 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.47 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.20, from 1.67 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 22 investors sold DERM shares while 23 reduced holdings. 14 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 46.14 million shares or 2.85% less from 47.50 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Rock Springs Cap Mgmt Lp reported 0.27% in Dermira, Inc. (NASDAQ:DERM). Baker Bros Advisors L P, New York-based fund reported 906,943 shares. Great Point Limited Liability Company, Connecticut-based fund reported 1.55 million shares. 176,443 were reported by Nuveen Asset Management Ltd Company. 119 were reported by Glenmede Trust Na. Nea Management Limited Liability reported 2.35% in Dermira, Inc. (NASDAQ:DERM). Vanguard Group Inc holds 2.33M shares or 0% of its portfolio. Engineers Gate Manager Lp holds 11,200 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Paradigm Cap reported 251,800 shares. Bb&T Ltd Liability Corporation invested 0% in Dermira, Inc. (NASDAQ:DERM). Voya Management Ltd Llc has 17,621 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Ameriprise invested 0% in Dermira, Inc. (NASDAQ:DERM). Northern accumulated 476,772 shares. Renaissance Ltd Llc holds 0% or 416,100 shares in its portfolio. 21,688 are owned by Citigroup Incorporated.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.83 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 67 investors sold ABBV shares while 513 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 542 raised stakes. 950.66 million shares or 1.26% less from 962.74 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bancorporation Of The West holds 0.46% or 53,474 shares. 375,803 were accumulated by Creative Planning. Aspen Investment Inc reported 0.26% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Signature Estate And Ltd Company owns 1,584 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Inv Mgmt Lc owns 2,839 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Colrain Ltd holds 1.74% or 21,260 shares in its portfolio. Asset holds 10,033 shares or 0.26% of its portfolio. 16,576 were accumulated by Puzo Michael J. The Iowa-based Dubuque State Bank has invested 1.05% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Cwh Capital Mgmt holds 2.54% or 86,132 shares. North Mgmt has invested 0.12% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). 27,168 are owned by Baldwin Inv Limited Liability. Bridges Invest reported 128,644 shares. The Illinois-based Arete Wealth Advsrs Lc has invested 0.11% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). 22,290 are held by Cornerstone Inv Limited Liability Corp.

Since June 26, 2019, it had 12 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $16.22 million activity. 11,500 AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) shares with value of $776,250 were bought by AUSTIN ROXANNE S. On Wednesday, June 26 CHASE WILLIAM J bought $2.05 million worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) or 30,400 shares. $1.00M worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) shares were bought by Stewart Jeffrey Ryan. The insider Gosebruch Henry O bought $2.02M. Donoghoe Nicholas also bought $498,057 worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) on Thursday, August 29. $1.76 million worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) shares were bought by Schumacher Laura J.

Mengis Capital Management Inc, which manages about $163.94M and $326.93M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Bd Index Fd Short Trm (BSV) by 3,850 shares to 15,658 shares, valued at $1.26 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.