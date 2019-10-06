Mengis Capital Management Decreased Universal Display Com (OLED) Stake by $559,300; Valuation Rose; 40 North Management Has Raised Position in Ptc (PTC) by $36.70 Million as Share Value Declined

40 North Management Llc increased its stake in Ptc Inc (PTC) by 69.9% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. 40 North Management Llc bought 412,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.92% . The institutional investor held 1.00M shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $89.98M, up from 590,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 40 North Management Llc who had been investing in Ptc Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.56 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.66% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $65.65. About 510,827 shares traded. PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) has declined 25.82% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.82% the S&P500. Some Historical PTC News: 08/05/2018 – PTC to Participate in Three Upcoming Investor Conferences; 10/05/2018 – Global Computer Integrated Manufacturing Market 2018-2022 with Autodesk, Dassault Systmes, PTC & Siemens Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 20/04/2018 – DJ PTC Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PTC); 08/05/2018 – TeamViewer is Now Integrated into PTC’s ThingWorx®; 29/03/2018 – The Wrap: Even PTC Likes `Roseanne’ Revival: `Seems Like a Winning Formula,’ Group President Says; 08/03/2018 – Staples Solutions Goes Live with PTC’s Retail Product Lifecycle Management (PLM) Solution; 08/05/2018 – TeamViewer is Now Integrated into PTC’s ThingWorx®; 18/04/2018 – PTC INC PTC.O – SEES FY18 TOTAL REVENUE $1,250 MLN – $1,260 MLN; 16/05/2018 – PTC INDIA FY DIV/SHR 4 RUPEES; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC PLANS TO FILE ALTERNATIVE SCHEDULE FOR PTC

Mengis Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Universal Display Corp Com (OLED) by 21.21% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mengis Capital Management Inc sold 2,975 shares as the company’s stock rose 34.16% . The institutional investor held 11,050 shares of the electrical products company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.08M, down from 14,025 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Universal Display Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.76 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.92% or $4.75 during the last trading session, reaching $167.45. About 450,726 shares traded. Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ:OLED) has risen 119.08% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 119.08% the S&P500. Some Historical OLED News: 09/05/2018 – Universal Display Corporation Announces Participation at Upcoming Investor Conferences; 15/05/2018 – Wellington Adds Aptiv, Exits Universal Display, Cuts Apple: 13F; 14/05/2018 – DSAM Partners Adds Goldman Sachs, Exits Universal Display: 13F; 05/03/2018 Adesis, Inc. Holds Expansion Ceremony to Celebrate Investment and Manufacturing Growth in Delaware; 03/05/2018 – UNIVERSAL DISPLAY 1Q EPS 13C, EST. 13C; 15/05/2018 – Newbrook Capital Advisors LP Exits Universal Display; 19/03/2018 – OLED: Universal Display, other Apple suppliers fall as company t; 03/05/2018 – Universal Display 1Q Rev $43.6M; 10/05/2018 – Universal Display at Goldman Sachs TechNet Conference May 23; 29/05/2018 – Acacia Research’s activists confident as ISS decision nears –

Analysts await Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ:OLED) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.57 EPS, up 18.75% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.48 per share. OLED’s profit will be $26.43 million for 73.44 P/E if the $0.57 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.92 actual EPS reported by Universal Display Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -38.04% negative EPS growth.

Mengis Capital Management Inc, which manages about $163.94 million and $326.93 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schwab Charles Corp Ne Com (NYSE:SCHW) by 16,950 shares to 35,125 shares, valued at $1.41M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amazon Com Inc Com (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 233 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1,006 shares, and has risen its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp Com (NYSE:XOM).

More notable recent Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ:OLED) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Stocks To Watch: Apple, IPOs And German Auto – Seeking Alpha” on September 07, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “MMSI, OLED, STOK and WEN among midday movers – Seeking Alpha” published on September 10, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “50 Stocks Moving In Tuesday’s Mid-Day Session – Benzinga” on September 10, 2019. More interesting news about Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ:OLED) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Universal Display Corporation: Another Strong Beat – Seeking Alpha” published on September 06, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On Universal Display Corporation (OLED) ? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: April 24, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.1 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.04, from 1.14 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 28 investors sold OLED shares while 100 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 31.72 million shares or 8.85% less from 34.81 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 40,040 are owned by Thrivent Financial For Lutherans. Epoch Investment Prtn stated it has 1.29 million shares or 1.09% of all its holdings. Alberta Inv owns 1,900 shares. Proshare Advisors Limited Company invested in 0.01% or 7,174 shares. 1,282 were accumulated by Tower Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company (Trc). Susquehanna Gp Llp accumulated 0% or 27,068 shares. Kelly Lawrence W & Associate Ca, a California-based fund reported 700 shares. Dubuque Fincl Bank And Trust reported 2,205 shares stake. 14,504 were accumulated by Parallax Volatility Advisers Ltd Partnership. 53,465 were reported by Kornitzer Mngmt Ks. Navellier And Assoc Inc accumulated 9,282 shares. Cls Invs Limited Liability Company accumulated 150 shares. Fmr Limited Liability Corporation, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 200,461 shares. Virtu Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 1,625 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Markston Intll Limited Liability has 0% invested in Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ:OLED) for 35 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.7 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.43, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 40 investors sold PTC shares while 137 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 87 raised stakes. 65.19 million shares or 3.25% less from 67.38 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Qs Invsts Limited Company reported 0% in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC). Glob Endowment Mngmt Lp has 4,620 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Jpmorgan Chase & invested 0% of its portfolio in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC). Ubs Asset Management Americas Inc stated it has 0% in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC). Fifth Third Bank & Trust stated it has 34 shares. River And Mercantile Asset Management Ltd Liability Partnership holds 0.28% or 22,418 shares. Sit Invest Associate has invested 0.17% in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC). Contravisory Investment Mngmt Inc invested 2% of its portfolio in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC). Korea Inv holds 0.03% of its portfolio in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) for 65,600 shares. Gulf Interest Savings Bank (Uk) has invested 0.04% in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC). Envestnet Asset Management owns 36,173 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Da Davidson And Communication reported 0.01% in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC). New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust, a New Jersey-based fund reported 4,000 shares. Tensile Capital Mngmt Limited Company reported 460,227 shares or 5.41% of all its holdings. The New York-based 40 North Mgmt Lc has invested 8.9% in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC).

More notable recent PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “PTC down 8% premarket after pricing offerings – Seeking Alpha” on September 18, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Lufthansa Technik Group Embarks on Digital Transformation Journey with PTC Windchill and ThingWorx – Business Wire” published on June 07, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “PTC -11% after beat-and-lower, downgrades – Seeking Alpha” on April 25, 2019. More interesting news about PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “How to Invest in Robotics Stocks – The Motley Fool” published on September 22, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Are Investors Undervaluing PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) By 28%? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 14, 2019.