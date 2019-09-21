Mengis Capital Management Decreased Its Qualcomm Com (QCOM) Stake by $3.76 Million; Visa (V) Shareholder Wright Investors Service Trimmed Its Position by $621,762 as Stock Rose

Wright Investors Service Inc decreased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 10.11% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wright Investors Service Inc sold 3,594 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The institutional investor held 31,946 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.54M, down from 35,540 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $391.46 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.08% or $1.9 during the last trading session, reaching $174.06. About 12.81M shares traded or 87.91% up from the average. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 06/03/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive: Visa waivers rarely granted under Trump’s latest U.S. travel ban – letter; 16/04/2018 – Visa Inc expected to post earnings of $1.02 a share – Earnings Preview; 15/03/2018 – Chase and Avios Group Limited Introduce the lberia and Aer Lingus Visa® Signature Cards, Just in Time for Summer Travel Bookings to Europe; 26/03/2018 – Sen. Grassley: Grassley Examines Lax Oversight of `Visa Mills’ Offering Visas to Foreign Students; 24/05/2018 – VISA INVESTS FOR LATAM, CARIBBEAN MOBILE PAYMENTS/TOKENIZATION; 08/05/2018 – VISA INC – EXPANDING VISA DIRECT IN CANADA; 25/04/2018 – VISA 2Q ADJ EPS $1.11, EST. $1.02; 22/03/2018 – Visa Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – MyChargeBack: Visa’s New Regulations are Already Speeding up Dispute Resolution; 09/05/2018 – EMIRATES CHAIRMAN SAYS LIBERAL UAE VISA POLICY HELPED AIRLINE

Mengis Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Qualcomm Inc Com (QCOM) by 44.1% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mengis Capital Management Inc sold 49,427 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.29% . The institutional investor held 62,657 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.77 million, down from 112,084 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Qualcomm Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $92.93 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.29% or $1.79 during the last trading session, reaching $76.44. About 6.42 million shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 17.92% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.92% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 16/03/2018 – QUALCOMM – PAUL JACOBS WILL NOT BE RE-NOMINATED TO QUALCOMM BOARD OF DIRECTORS AT QUALCOMM’S ANNUAL MEETING OF STOCKHOLDERS ON MARCH 23, 2018; 05/03/2018 – QUALCOMM – BROADCOM HAS BEEN INTERACTING WITH CFIUS “FOR WEEKS” AND MADE TWO WRITTEN SUBMISSIONS TO CFIUS; 09/03/2018 – Intel downplays report of interest in Broadcom; 13/03/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Broadcom to end bid for Qualcomm, keeps plan to move to U.S; 19/04/2018 – Qualcomm, NXP Extend Purchase Agreement to July 25; 14/03/2018 – Broadcom drops Qualcomm pursuit; 02/04/2018 – QUALCOMM INC – TENDER OFFER IS NOW SCHEDULED TO EXPIRE AT 5:00 P.M., NEW YORK CITY TIME, ON APRIL 6, 2018; 12/03/2018 – US says it confirmed national security concerns over Broadcom’s Qualcomm deal; 19/04/2018 – Qualcomm Sets New Deadline for NXP Deal as China Review Drags On; 05/03/2018 – U.S. Orders Qualcomm to Delay Board Meeting for Review of Broadcom Offer –8th Update

Wright Investors Service Inc, which manages about $1.36 billion and $262.47M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 5,333 shares to 58,261 shares, valued at $11.53 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Broadcom Inc by 5,217 shares in the quarter, for a total of 8,548 shares, and has risen its stake in Mcdonalds Corp (NYSE:MCD).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.11, from 1.05 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 43 investors sold V shares while 678 reduced holdings. 144 funds opened positions while 531 raised stakes. 1.53 billion shares or 0.66% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cap Wealth Planning holds 1.56% or 123,700 shares in its portfolio. 1.00 million are owned by Senator Limited Partnership. M&T Bancorp has 337,424 shares. Whittier Trust Of Nevada stated it has 144,390 shares. Michael And Susan Dell Foundation holds 43,022 shares or 6.62% of its portfolio. Deutsche Commercial Bank Ag invested in 9.02M shares. The Texas-based Crossvault Mgmt Limited Liability Co has invested 5.1% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Gulf Int Financial Bank (Uk) accumulated 416,831 shares. Illinois-based Botty Investors Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.06% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Founders Finance Secs Lc holds 0.08% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) or 1,366 shares. Provident Inv Mngmt has invested 8.64% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Ashfield Prtn Limited Com has invested 2.81% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Jcic Asset Mgmt Inc holds 2.25% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 31,304 shares. 2,862 are owned by New England Rech Mgmt. Tcw Gru Inc reported 3.6% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V).

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $171,130 activity.

Analysts await Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.43 earnings per share, up 18.18% or $0.22 from last year’s $1.21 per share. V’s profit will be $3.22B for 30.43 P/E if the $1.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Visa Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.38% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.85 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.08, from 0.77 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 66 investors sold QCOM shares while 468 reduced holdings. 172 funds opened positions while 281 raised stakes. 927.97 million shares or 2.98% more from 901.11 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Meyer Handelman reported 217,400 shares or 0.85% of all its holdings. Chicago Equity Ptnrs Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 10,870 shares. Sigma Planning Corporation has 26,821 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. Insight 2811 Inc invested 0.67% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Cleararc has invested 0.41% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Farmers Comml Bank holds 456 shares. Hillsdale Management Inc holds 540 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Asset Management, a Florida-based fund reported 9,776 shares. Hennessy Advisors accumulated 98,200 shares. Nelson Roberts Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 85,792 shares. Advisor Prtnrs Ltd owns 24,321 shares for 0.23% of their portfolio. Bell Commercial Bank holds 36,477 shares. Miracle Mile Limited Liability Company holds 0.05% or 8,708 shares in its portfolio. Iconiq Capital Ltd Liability reported 0.09% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). California-based Van Strum & Towne has invested 0.67% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM).

Analysts await QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.55 earnings per share, down 27.63% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.76 per share. QCOM’s profit will be $668.61 million for 34.75 P/E if the $0.55 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.64 actual earnings per share reported by QUALCOMM Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.06% negative EPS growth.