Mengis Capital Management Continues to Hold Holding in Paccar Com (PCAR); Koninklijke Philips N V (PHG) Shareholder Johnston Asset Management Has Trimmed Its Position

Johnston Asset Management Corp decreased its stake in Koninklijke Philips N V (PHG) by 20.7% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Johnston Asset Management Corp sold 131,303 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.51% . The institutional investor held 502,963 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $21.92 million, down from 634,266 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Johnston Asset Management Corp who had been investing in Koninklijke Philips N V for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $43.82 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.40% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $47.94. About 555,228 shares traded. Koninklijke Philips N.V. (NYSE:PHG) has risen 6.85% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.85% the S&P500. Some Historical PHG News: 15/03/2018 – KONINKLIJKE VOLKERWESSELS NV KVW.AS – PROPOSES FINAL DIVIDEND OF EUR 0.77 PER SHARE (TOTAL DIVIDEND OF EUR 1.05 PER SHARE); 09/05/2018 – Ahold Delhaize extends contested takeover defence; 18/05/2018 – TPV TECHNOLOGY LTD – TPV EUROPE, CO & PHILIPS TO AMEND ROYALTY & GUARANTEED MINIMUM ROYALTY PAYABLE BY TPV EUROPE TO PHILIPS UNDER TP VISION TMLA; 17/04/2018 – FDA: Philips Medical Systems (Cleveland) Inc- Brilliance 16 Slice (Air) – Model no. 728246, Computed Tomography X-Ray system; 23/05/2018 – KONINKLIJKE PHILIPS NV PHG.AS – HAS SIGNED A BINDING LETTER OF INTENT WITH TPV TECHNOLOGY LIMITED; 16/04/2018 – PHILIPS CEO FRANS VAN HOUTEN HAS AMBITION FOR THIRD TERM: FD; 19/04/2018 – KONINKLIJKE BRILL NV BRIL.AS – THIS EARLY IN THE YEAR BRILL DOES NOT ISSUE A CONCRETE OUTLOOK FOR THE YEAR END RESULT; 15/03/2018 – Philips receives U.S. FDA 510(k) clearance to market ProxiDiagnost N90, its premium digital radiography and nearby fluoroscopy; 07/03/2018 – CAFC: PHILIPS LIGHTING HOLDING B.V. v. WANGS ALLIANCE CORPORATION [RULE 36 JUDGMENT] – Appeal #17-1529 – 2018-03-07; 09/05/2018 – Ahold Delhaize extends SCAD option agreement, adopts additional commitments following shareholder feedback

Mengis Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Paccar Inc Com (PCAR) by 7255.67% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mengis Capital Management Inc bought 282,971 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.00% . The institutional investor held 286,871 shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $20.56 million, up from 3,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Paccar Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $24.36B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.04% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $70.32. About 2.31M shares traded or 36.76% up from the average. PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) has risen 11.72% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.72% the S&P500. Some Historical PCAR News: 01/05/2018 – PACCAR Increases Regular Quarterly Cash Dividend; 01/05/2018 – PACCAR BOOSTS REGULAR QTRLY CASH DIV; 24/04/2018 – PACCAR INC – “TRUCK MARKET REFLECTS STRONG ECONOMY AND EXCELLENT FREIGHT DEMAND”; 24/04/2018 – PACCAR – IN 2018, CAPEX OF $425-$475 MLN AND RESEARCH AND DEVELOPMENT EXPENSES OF $300-$320 MLN TARGETED FOR NEW TRUCK MODELS, OTHERS; 24/04/2018 – Paccar 1Q Net $512.1M; 24/04/2018 – Paccar 1Q Parts Revenue $939.9M; 01/05/2018 – Paccar Raises Dividend to 28c Vs. 25c; 24/04/2018 – Paccar 1Q EPS $1.45; 24/04/2018 – PACCAR Achieves Record Quarterly Revenues and Excellent Profits; 24/04/2018 – PACCAR INCREASED EST OF YR CLASS 8 TRUCK INDUSTRY RETAIL SALES

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 1.27 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 31 investors sold PCAR shares while 166 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 165 raised stakes. 211.03 million shares or 0.15% more from 210.72 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Mason Street Advsrs Ltd Liability Company holds 49,409 shares. Sun Life Fincl accumulated 281 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Blair William Il has invested 0% in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR). Fukoku Mutual Life Insurance has 2,400 shares. Castleark Management Ltd Company reported 3,850 shares. City Company owns 0% invested in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) for 65 shares. Nuwave Invest Management Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.22% in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR). Piedmont Invest Advsrs invested 0.26% of its portfolio in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR). Cornerstone Advisors invested in 1,308 shares. Cibc National Bank & Trust Usa reported 7,125 shares. Cwm Limited Liability Corporation reported 132 shares. Bokf Na reported 0.05% stake. Stratos Wealth Limited has invested 0.01% in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR). Pinnacle Associates Limited reported 0.01% stake. Employees Retirement Of Texas has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR).

Mengis Capital Management Inc, which manages about $163.94 million and $326.93M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Universal Display Corp Com (NASDAQ:OLED) by 2,975 shares to 11,050 shares, valued at $2.08 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.