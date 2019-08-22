Mengis Capital Management Continues to Hold Holding in Amazon Com Com (AMZN); Bank Of Hawaii Upped Visa (V) Stake by $632,424

Mengis Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc Com (AMZN) by 56.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mengis Capital Management Inc bought 279 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 773 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.38 million, up from 494 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $902.03B market cap company. The stock increased 1.23% or $22.16 during the last trading session, reaching $1823.54. About 2.04M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 09/04/2018 – STAT Plus: As Mass. woos Amazon, governor acknowledges company will have an uphill battle in health care; 21/04/2018 – Amazon Redefines Big — Barron’s; 03/04/2018 – AMZN: Amazon, raising shipping fee by up to 50%; 03/04/2018 – Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos, Apple CEO Tim Cook, and former Google chief business officer Omid Kordestani were some of the first to offer their support; 07/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS LIST OF CEO CANDIDATES HAS BEEN “NARROWED DOWN” FOR HEALTHCARE VENTURE BETWEEN BERKSHIRE, AMAZON.COM AMZN.O AND JPMORGAN CHASE JPM.N; 19/04/2018 – Amazon: Nine-Episode Utopia Is Based on the British Series of the Same Name; 17/05/2018 – One quote from Jeff Bezos prepared Nasdaq CEO Adena Friedman to rise through the ranks of the financial services industry. via @CNBCMakeIt; 08/03/2018 – RPT-EXCLUSIVE-Amazon.com readies move to sell electronics directly in Brazil; 10/05/2018 – Amazon Is Said to Halt Google Shopping Ads as Rivalry Heats Up; 16/04/2018 – New York Post: Amazon warehouse workers pee into bottles to avoid wasting time: undercover investigator

Bank Of Hawaii increased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 6.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Of Hawaii bought 4,054 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The institutional investor held 65,214 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.19 million, up from 61,160 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Of Hawaii who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $405.38B market cap company. The stock increased 0.95% or $1.7 during the last trading session, reaching $180.94. About 3.59M shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 28/05/2018 – Russian Oligarch, After Visa Troubles in Britain, Surfaces in Israel; 30/03/2018 – VISA REPORTS RESIGNATION OF GARY A. HOFFMAN FROM BOARD; 25/04/2018 – VISA INC – SEES 2018 CLIENT INCENTIVES AS A PERCENTAGE OF GROSS REVENUES: 21.5% TO 22.0% RANGE; 10/05/2018 – Congress Pressuring Homeland Security to Boost the Visa Supply Soon; 25/04/2018 – Visa quarterly profit jumps six times; 30/03/2018 – Russia Lashes Back | John Bolton’s Politics | Trump’s Visa Dilemma; 23/04/2018 – DJ Visa Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (V); 08/05/2018 – PENINSULA CLEAN ENERGY PROVIDES VISA CORPORATE CAMPUS 100% RENE; 16/04/2018 – Visa Puts Future of Payments in the Spotlight at eMerge Americas 2018; 23/03/2018 – Two more top Visa executives have exited the company – under very different circumstances

Mengis Capital Management Inc, which manages about $163.94 million and $179.18 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Anheuser Busch Cos Inc Com by 6,690 shares to 4,225 shares, valued at $354,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Bank Of Hawaii, which manages about $1.30 billion and $1.31B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bank Of Hawaii Corp (NYSE:BOH) by 4,550 shares to 22,737 shares, valued at $1.79M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares (IJR) by 4,612 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 90,229 shares, and cut its stake in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX).

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $171,130 activity.

