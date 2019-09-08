Mengis Capital Management Boosted Its Position in Amazon Com Com (AMZN) by $496,620; New York State Teachers Retirement System Has Raised Its Masco (MAS) Stake

Mengis Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc Com (AMZN) by 56.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mengis Capital Management Inc bought 279 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 773 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.38M, up from 494 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $875.21 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.39% or $7.21 during the last trading session, reaching $1833.51. About 2.50M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 26/04/2018 – Boston Metro: Amazon, NFL reach $130 million streaming deal for Thursday night games; 06/03/2018 – Amazon is bringing free Whole Foods delivery to Prime members in San Francisco and Atlanta; 18/05/2018 – Columbus Bus 1st: Exclusive: Shifting strategies, Amazon opens its doors to discuss workforce training program; 04/04/2018 – Battling the Amazon Effect, Manufacturers Embrace the Role of Retailer; 02/05/2018 – Tim’s Corner: 3 High Yield Retail REITS That Will Survive Amazon; 01/05/2018 – AMAZON REPORTS PLANS TO EXPAND BOSTON TECH HUB & CREATE AN; 24/04/2018 – AMAZON.COM – AMAZON KEY SERVICE NOW GIVES CUSTOMERS OPTION TO RECEIVE DELIVERIES INSIDE THEIR VEHICLE; 20/03/2018 – AMZN: Worldwide exports on Amazon grew by nearly 30% #shoptalk18 – ! $AMZN; 05/05/2018 – HIGHLIGHTS-Buffett, ‘Oracle of Omaha,’ on bonds, deals; 08/05/2018 – Google, Amazon, Facebook to Attend White House AI Meeting

New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Masco Corp (MAS) by 6.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought 27,397 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.71% . The institutional investor held 480,645 shares of the forest products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.89M, up from 453,248 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System who had been investing in Masco Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.93 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.19% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $41.75. About 2.69M shares traded. Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) has risen 3.29% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.29% the S&P500. Some Historical MAS News: 09/05/2018 – North American Architectural Coatings Market Forecasts 2018-2023 – Key Players Sherwin Williams, PPG Industries, and Masco are Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 06/04/2018 – Masco Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – Masco 1Q EPS 47c; 18/05/2018 – Masco Corporation Announces Live Webcast of Presentation at Investor Conference – June 6, 2018; 23/03/2018 – Masco Corporation Declares Quarterly Dividend; 27/03/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES MASCO TO INVESTMENT GRADE; OUTLOOK STABLE; 26/04/2018 – Hilco Corporate Finance Advises Go! Retail Group’s New Financing; 31/05/2018 – Masco Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By SunTrust for Jun. 7; 24/04/2018 – MASCO CORP MAS.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $2.48 TO $2.63; 09/03/2018 Masco Corporation Announces Completion of Kichler Lighting Acquisition

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Clough Capital Prns LP has invested 4.72% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Delta Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company Tn has invested 0.16% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Art Advsrs Lc has 1.32% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 12,397 shares. Family Firm owns 171 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. Alley Ltd Liability Corp reported 4,668 shares stake. Portland Global Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 447 shares. Family Mgmt Corp has 2,777 shares for 2.13% of their portfolio. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co owns 3,595 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Canandaigua Retail Bank And Trust Co reported 0.53% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). 2,140 are owned by Tradewinds Cap Management Ltd Liability Corporation. Oz Mngmt LP reported 2.02% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). America First Invest Advisors Llc has 25 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Moreover, Destination Wealth Mngmt has 0.15% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 1,470 shares. Heritage Investors Mngmt Corp holds 0.36% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 3,422 shares. Pillar Pacific Cap Management Ltd Liability Corp reported 2.24% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Mengis Capital Management Inc, which manages about $163.94M and $179.18M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Anheuser Busch Cos Inc Com by 6,690 shares to 4,225 shares, valued at $354,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

New York State Teachers Retirement System, which manages about $39.44B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL) by 110,800 shares to 4.05 million shares, valued at $217.51 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 105,135 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6.96 million shares, and cut its stake in Kellogg Co (NYSE:K).

