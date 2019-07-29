Mengis Capital Management Boosted Amazon Com Com (AMZN) Stake; Shorts at SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING INTERNATIONA (SIUIF) Raised By 3.72%

SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING INTERNATIONA (OTCMKTS:SIUIF) had an increase of 3.72% in short interest. SIUIF’s SI was 93.92 million shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 3.72% from 90.55M shares previously. It closed at $1.066 lastly. It is up 0.00% since July 29, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Mengis Capital Management Inc increased Amazon Com Inc Com (AMZN) stake by 56.48% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Mengis Capital Management Inc acquired 279 shares as Amazon Com Inc Com (AMZN)’s stock rose 14.09%. The Mengis Capital Management Inc holds 773 shares with $1.38M value, up from 494 last quarter. Amazon Com Inc Com now has $938.33 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.24% or $43.6 during the last trading session, reaching $1899.45. About 3.11M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 16/05/2018 – Amazon Serves Up New Benefit for Prime Members at Whole Foods Market; 21/05/2018 – Rascoff compares the move to Netflix’s push to original content and Amazon’s build-out of Amazon Web Services; 10/04/2018 – Amazon VP to Deliver Keynote at Licensing Expo 2018; 26/04/2018 – AMAZON PRIME PRICE BOOST IS FIRST INCREASE SINCE 2014; 15/05/2018 – The change is largely driven by the growth in Amazon’s high-margin businesses, including AWS, advertising and Prime subscriptions; 21/03/2018 – Vuzix: Blade Smart Glasses Support Amazon Alexa; 17/05/2018 – YouTube to launch music streaming service next week; 26/04/2018 – Altair Nominated for Amazon Web Services (AWS) Industrial Software Competency; 15/05/2018 – “Introducing Kaleido to AWS customers is going to help customers move faster and not worry about managing blockchain themselves,” Amazon Web Services says; 26/04/2018 – Amazon is estimated to post first-quarter profit of $1.26 per share, down from the $1.48 per share reported a year ago, according to a Thomson Reuters consensus estimate

Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corporation, an investment holding company, engages in the computer-aided design, manufacture, testing, packaging, and trading of integrated circuits and other semiconductor services. The company has market cap of $5.83 billion. It also creates and makes semiconductor masks; and makes and trades in solar cell related semiconductor products. It has a 48.45 P/E ratio. In addition, the firm is involved in the bumping and circuit probe testing, as well as marketing related activities.

Among 13 analysts covering Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN), 13 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Amazon.com had 22 analyst reports since February 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) earned “Buy” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Friday, June 21. The stock has “Buy” rating by Evercore on Monday, March 4. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, March 26 by Cowen & Co. The stock has “Buy” rating by UBS on Monday, March 11. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Buy” on Monday, March 18. The company was upgraded on Friday, March 15 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. Deutsche Bank maintained Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) rating on Friday, February 1. Deutsche Bank has “Buy” rating and $2300 target. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, February 28 report. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, March 19 by Bank of America. Raymond James maintained the shares of AMZN in report on Friday, February 1 with “Outperform” rating.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 10,929 were reported by Capital Intll Ltd Ca. Atika Capital Mngmt Limited Liability accumulated 5,295 shares. Petrus Tru Co Lta stated it has 173 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Alley Company Llc stated it has 2.44% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Jacobson Schmitt Advsrs Llc, a Wisconsin-based fund reported 3,813 shares. 21,243 were reported by Oak Ridge Invests Ltd Co. 8,066 are held by Bender Robert Assoc. Charter Tru holds 0.57% or 2,656 shares in its portfolio. Newfocus Fincl Grp Inc Limited Liability Corporation owns 183 shares. Alpha Windward Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 232 shares or 0.28% of the stock. Florida-based Provise Mngmt Lc has invested 1.72% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Harvest Management holds 372 shares. Massachusetts-based Factory Mutual has invested 3.79% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Central Asset & Hldg (Hk) holds 15.8% or 3,170 shares. First Personal Fin Services accumulated 0.32% or 593 shares.