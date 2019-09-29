Mendon Capital Advisors Upped Its Stake in Bank Amer (BAC) by $3.43 Million; Electronic Arts (EA) Shareholder Dynamo Internacional Gestao De Recursos Ltda Boosted Holding by $28.38 Million as Market Value Declined

Mendon Capital Advisors Corp increased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (BAC) by 144.8% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp bought 118,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.39% . The hedge fund held 200,000 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.80 million, up from 81,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp who had been investing in Bank Amer Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $273.20 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.76% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $29.35. About 39.87M shares traded. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 20/03/2018 – Ghana to name four lead advisors for $2.5 bln Eurobond sale; 18/05/2018 – BAML Global Monetary Policy Forecasts as of May 18 (Table); 13/03/2018 – Merrill Lynch Streamlines Groups Serving Ultra-Wealthy — Barrons.com; 27/04/2018 – Myriad Genetics Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 16; 26/04/2018 – Merrill Lynch B.V. Files Annual Financial Report; 07/05/2018 – Bank of America says Nvidia’s product leadership in the gaming business makes for a strong “buy” case; 14/05/2018 – CSX Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 29/05/2018 – IBM Presenting at Bank of America Conference Jun 5; 15/05/2018 – FUNDS’ AVERAGE CASH BALANCE EDGES DOWN TO 4.9 PCT IN MAY, STILL ABOVE 10-YR AVERAGE OF 4.5 PCT – BAML SURVEY; 12/03/2018 – Bank of America Proxy Shows CEO Made 250 Times More Than Median Employee

Dynamo Internacional Gestao De Recursos Ltda increased its stake in Electronic Arts Inc (EA) by 42.88% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dynamo Internacional Gestao De Recursos Ltda bought 223,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.49% . The institutional investor held 744,731 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $94.88M, up from 521,231 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dynamo Internacional Gestao De Recursos Ltda who had been investing in Electronic Arts Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $28.20 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.98% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $95.67. About 1.65 million shares traded. Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) has declined 26.71% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.71% the S&P500. Some Historical EA News: 08/05/2018 – Electronic Arts Sees FY19 Operating Cash Flow $1.825B; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Advisor Worldwide Adds Electronic Arts; 16/03/2018 – Electronic Arts on Friday announces big pro-consumer changes to the design and business model of “Star Wars Battlefront II.”; 22/05/2018 – Electronic Arts: Israeli Group Adds to EA’s Focus on Advanced Technologies; 30/05/2018 – Electronic Arts: Vivek Paul and Denise F. Warren to Retire From Board; 07/03/2018 – EA and Maxis lnvite Players to Play with Life in The Sims Mobile, Available Worldwide Today; 19/04/2018 – DJ Electronic Arts Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EA); 20/03/2018 – Drift Racer Vs Gamer: The Ultimate Need For Speed™ Battle; 09/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS INC EA.O : MKM PARTNERS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $144 FROM $137; 12/04/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS NAMES PATRICK SODERLUND CHIEF DESIGN OFFICER

Dynamo Internacional Gestao De Recursos Ltda, which manages about $986.70 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Linde Plc by 155,200 shares to 772,932 shares, valued at $195.27M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.04, from 1.23 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 56 investors sold EA shares while 185 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 214 raised stakes. 258.16 million shares or 2.00% less from 263.41 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Interest Invsts holds 0.05% in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) or 1.12 million shares. 14,075 are owned by Connor Clark And Lunn Inv Mgmt Limited. Confluence Wealth Management Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.24% of its portfolio in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Sg Americas Securities Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) for 108,793 shares. Jpmorgan Chase Com has invested 0.13% of its portfolio in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). State Common Retirement Fund invested in 0.1% or 776,941 shares. Moreover, Meiji Yasuda Asset Com has 0.06% invested in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Tower Research Ltd Co (Trc) invested in 0.03% or 4,708 shares. Holderness Invs Company stated it has 2,600 shares. Checchi Advisers Ltd Co holds 2,993 shares. Friess Assoc Ltd Company holds 205,180 shares. The Texas-based Twin Tree Mngmt LP has invested 0.06% in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Commercial Bank Of Nova Scotia has 56,425 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Meiji Yasuda Life Insur invested in 0.04% or 2,500 shares. Moreover, Transamerica Finance Advsr Inc has 0.01% invested in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA).

Mendon Capital Advisors Corp, which manages about $171.54 million and $638.12M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Evans Bancorp Inc (NYSEMKT:EVBN) by 8,603 shares to 90,644 shares, valued at $3.42M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr Series Trust (Put) (KRE) by 453,700 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 232,300 shares, and cut its stake in Peapack (NASDAQ:PGC).

Investors sentiment is 0.99 in 2019 Q2. Its the same as in 2019Q1. It is the same, as 51 investors sold BAC shares while 568 reduced holdings. only 124 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 6.42 billion shares or 2.00% more from 6.30 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Girard Limited invested in 188,304 shares or 0.96% of the stock. Verus Incorporated reported 9,718 shares. First Midwest Financial Bank Division reported 0.32% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Teacher Retirement System Of Texas owns 2.72 million shares or 0.66% of their US portfolio. Aimz Investment Ltd Liability Corp reported 0.44% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Pitcairn has invested 0.55% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Naples Global Advisors Ltd reported 0.1% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Lincluden Limited accumulated 197,728 shares or 0.37% of the stock. First Heartland Consultants Incorporated has 0.12% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 17,893 shares. Hennessy Advsr Inc reported 80,000 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Regentatlantic Limited Liability Company accumulated 468,302 shares. Moreover, Allsquare Wealth Management Ltd Llc has 0.33% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Everence Capital Mgmt owns 188,750 shares. Mariner Lc holds 0.79% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) or 2.27M shares. Clarivest Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Co has 0.01% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC).

