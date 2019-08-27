Mendon Capital Advisors Trimmed First Fndtn (FFWM) Position; Renasant (RNST) Shorts Up By 14.84%

Renasant Corporation (NASDAQ:RNST) had an increase of 14.84% in short interest. RNST’s SI was 1.37 million shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 14.84% from 1.19 million shares previously. With 186,500 avg volume, 7 days are for Renasant Corporation (NASDAQ:RNST)’s short sellers to cover RNST’s short positions. The stock decreased 1.52% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $31.76. About 69,339 shares traded. Renasant Corporation (NASDAQ:RNST) has declined 19.71% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.71% the S&P500. Some Historical RNST News: 29/03/2018 – Renasant Corp Announces Definitive Merger Agreement with Brand Group Holdings Inc. – Transcript; 28/03/2018 – RENASANT CORP – TRANSACTION’S FINAL PRICING IS CONTINGENT (AND SUBJECT TO REDUCTION ONLY) UPON BRAND’S DIVESTITURE OF CERTAIN ASSETS; 30/04/2018 – Renasant: CFO Kevin Chapman to Add Chief Operating Officer Title to Position; 30/04/2018 – Renasant: Waycaster Will Retain President Title; 28/03/2018 – RENASANT & BRAND GROUP MERGE IN DEAL VALUED AT ABOUT $452.9M; 24/04/2018 – RENASANT CORP RNST.O – BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF COMPANY DECLARED A QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.20 PER SHARE; 30/04/2018 – Renasant: E. Robinson McGraw Will Become Executive Chairman; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in Renasant; 24/04/2018 – RENASANT BOOSTS QTR DIV TO $0.20/SHARE FROM $0.19; EST. $0.19; 02/04/2018 – KBRA COMMENTS ON RENASANT CORPORATION’S ACQUISITION OF BRAND GROUP HOLDINGS, INC

Mendon Capital Advisors Corp decreased First Fndtn Inc (FFWM) stake by 14.48% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp sold 215,515 shares as First Fndtn Inc (FFWM)’s stock rose 5.03%. The Mendon Capital Advisors Corp holds 1.27M shares with $17.27 million value, down from 1.49M last quarter. First Fndtn Inc now has $620.90 million valuation. The stock decreased 0.71% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $13.91. About 60,155 shares traded. First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM) has declined 9.23% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.23% the S&P500. Some Historical FFWM News: 24/04/2018 – FIRST FOUNDATION INC – QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME WAS $34.3 MLN, AN INCREASE OF 32%; 08/05/2018 – First Foundation Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – Emerald Advisers Incorporated Buys 1.7% of First Foundation; 16/05/2018 – First Foundation Presenting at Conference May 23; 02/05/2018 – NCRP Introduces the First Foundation Assessment Guide on Power and Privilege; 20/04/2018 – DJ First Foundation Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FFWM); 02/05/2018 – First Foundation Presenting at Conference May 9; 24/04/2018 – First Foundation 1Q Rev $43.2M; 20/03/2018 – First Foundation at Company Marketing Hosted By FBR Today; 20/03/2018 – First Foundation Launches Corporate Banking Offering

Investors sentiment increased to 1.47 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.47, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 5 investors sold FFWM shares while 25 reduced holdings. 13 funds opened positions while 31 raised stakes. 23.79 million shares or 1.42% less from 24.13 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Apriem Advsrs holds 20,000 shares. Royal Commercial Bank Of Canada owns 464 shares. Indexiq Advisors Limited Company has 114,934 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership has 0% invested in First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM). Susquehanna Int Llp reported 0% of its portfolio in First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM). Dimensional Fund Advisors LP stated it has 0.01% in First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM). Deutsche State Bank Ag invested in 59,046 shares. Mendon Capital Advsr invested 2.1% in First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM). 20,506 are owned by Credit Suisse Ag. Great West Life Assurance Company Can stated it has 0% in First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM). Balyasny Asset Mngmt Ltd Co holds 0.03% of its portfolio in First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM) for 368,642 shares. Swiss Bancorp invested 0% in First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM). Rmb Management Lc owns 686,412 shares or 0.24% of their US portfolio. Lpl Fincl Ltd Liability Com reported 10,483 shares. Federated Inc Pa holds 0% of its portfolio in First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM) for 161 shares.

Analysts await First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.39 earnings per share, up 18.18% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.33 per share. FFWM’s profit will be $17.41 million for 8.92 P/E if the $0.39 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.28 actual earnings per share reported by First Foundation Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 39.29% EPS growth.

Mendon Capital Advisors Corp increased Independent Bk Group Inc (NASDAQ:IBTX) stake by 29,385 shares to 594,026 valued at $30.47M in 2019Q1. It also upped Banc Of California Inc (NYSE:BANC) stake by 185,000 shares and now owns 626,306 shares. First Bancshares Inc Ms (NASDAQ:FBMS) was raised too.

Since July 29, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $24,785 activity. PAGLIARINI ELIZABETH A. bought $9,815 worth of First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM) on Monday, July 29. Rubin Diane M. also bought $14,970 worth of First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM) shares.

Among 2 analysts covering Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Renasant has $3700 highest and $3700 lowest target. $37’s average target is 16.50% above currents $31.76 stock price. Renasant had 4 analyst reports since March 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel.

Renasant Corporation operates as a bank holding firm for Renasant Bank, which provides various financial, fiduciary, and insurance services to retail and commercial customers. The company has market cap of $1.85 billion. It operates through three divisions: Community Banks, Insurance, and Wealth Management. It has a 10.81 P/E ratio. The Community Banks segment offers checking and savings, money market, individual retirement, and health savings accounts, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.