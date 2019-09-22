Mendon Capital Advisors Raised Stake in Bank Amer (BAC) by $3.43 Million as Shares Rose; As Walmart (WMT) Stock Value Rose, Verity Asset Management Has Upped Stake by $516,560

Verity Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Walmart Inc. (WMT) by 56.48% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Verity Asset Management Inc bought 4,696 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.90% . The institutional investor held 13,011 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.44 million, up from 8,315 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Walmart Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $332.72B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $116.98. About 5.64M shares traded or 0.22% up from the average. Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) has risen 24.19% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.19% the S&P500. Some Historical WMT News: 09/05/2018 – Walmart and Amazon set for arms race over India distribution; 07/03/2018 – O’DANG Hummus™, Maker of Premium Hummus and Hummus Dressings, Launches New Hummus Dressing Line Nationwide at Walmart; 11/05/2018 – WALMART – FLIPKART BOARD WILL INITIALLY HAVE 8 DIRECTORS: 5 WALMART-APPOINTED DIRECTORS; 2 DIRECTORS APPOINTED BY MINORITY SHAREHOLDERS AS PER DEAL; 08/03/2018 – Walmart Associates in Texas To Receive Approximately $62.6 Million in Cash Bonuses; 10/04/2018 – Walmart Expands Online Grocery Delivery in Deal With Postmates; 05/04/2018 – BlackRock to Strip Walmart, Other Firearm Sellers From Its ESG Funds — Barron’s Blog; 09/05/2018 – WALMART – FINAL MAKE-UP OF FLIPKART BOARD HAS YET TO BE DETERMINED, BUT IT WILL ALSO INCLUDE INDEPENDENT MEMBERS; 02/04/2018 – Straggling behind Wal-Mart and Amazon, Target needs to make a bold move; 14/05/2018 – Walmart: After Flipkart Deal Closes, Walmart, Flipkart, Certain Minority Shareholders Plan to Enter Into Agreement –SEC Filing; 24/04/2018 – Walmart nears deal to take majority stake in Flipkart

Mendon Capital Advisors Corp increased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (BAC) by 144.8% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp bought 118,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.39% . The hedge fund held 200,000 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.80 million, up from 81,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp who had been investing in Bank Amer Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $275.43B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.77% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $29.59. About 167.80M shares traded or 200.88% up from the average. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 14/05/2018 – Oil Recovery Leaves Bank of America Betting on Energy State Debt; 21/03/2018 – BOFA’S INQUIRY IS SAID TO SPUR FINGER-POINTING AMONG EXECUTIVES; 01/05/2018 – Teleflex Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 25/04/2018 – BANK OF AMERICA SAYS SHAREHOLDER PROPOSAL FOR SEPARATE CHAIRMAN AND CEO FAILS WITH 30.7 PCT OF VOTES CAST; 02/05/2018 – Ghislain Houle, CN executive vice-president and chief financial officer, to address Bank of America Merrill Lynch Transportatio; 21/03/2018 – BOFA IS SAID TO SEEK CHANGES FOR FUTURE LENDING ARRANGEMENTS; 16/04/2018 – BANK OF AMERICA – QTRLY REVENUE, NET OF INTEREST EXPENSE, INCREASED 4% TO $23.1 BILLION; 26/03/2018 – CHINA’S MEITUAN-DIANPING TAPS BANK OF AMERICA MERRILL LYNCH, GOLDMAN SACHS, MORGAN STANLEY FOR POTENTIAL HONG KONG LISTING; 22/03/2018 – FACEBOOK INC FB.O : BOFA MERRILL LYNCH CUTS PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $230 FROM $265; 14/05/2018 – Tenet Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 17

Mendon Capital Advisors Corp, which manages about $171.54M and $638.12M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Atlantic Cap Bancshares Inc by 190,706 shares to 1.00 million shares, valued at $17.15 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Independent Bk Group Inc (NASDAQ:IBTX) by 170,938 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 423,088 shares, and cut its stake in Citigroup Inc (Put) (NYSE:C).

Investors sentiment is 0.99 in Q2 2019. Its the same as in 2019Q1. It is the same, as 51 investors sold BAC shares while 568 reduced holdings. only 124 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 6.42 billion shares or 2.00% more from 6.30 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Waddell Reed Fincl has 2.49M shares. Guardian Cap Lp invested in 0.06% or 14,557 shares. Bank Of Nova Scotia Trust Co invested in 149,412 shares or 0.51% of the stock. The Pennsylvania-based Clark Cap Management Grp has invested 1.27% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Lpl Financial Ltd Liability Corporation reported 2.36M shares or 0.15% of all its holdings. Deutsche Bancorporation Ag invested in 0.65% or 38.24M shares. Guyasuta Advsrs holds 11,535 shares. Richard Bernstein Advsrs Lc holds 0.13% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) or 131,020 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa invested in 0% or 6.74M shares. 1St Source Financial Bank has 0.21% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Evercore Wealth Mngmt Ltd Llc holds 0.06% or 66,316 shares in its portfolio. Ledyard Bancorp stated it has 14,304 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Sigma Counselors invested in 12,339 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Northpointe Capital Ltd Liability Corporation reported 301,795 shares. Madison Inv Holding Incorporated invested 0.34% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.07, from 0.95 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 54 investors sold WMT shares while 498 reduced holdings. 108 funds opened positions while 457 raised stakes. 830.68 million shares or 0.78% more from 824.26 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Nomura holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) for 54,756 shares. Huntington National Bank & Trust owns 0.81% invested in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) for 455,709 shares. Bessemer Group Incorporated owns 36,395 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Cadinha Ltd Co owns 0.08% invested in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) for 3,760 shares. Atlantic Union Retail Bank Corp reported 2,593 shares. Moreover, Price T Rowe Md has 0.2% invested in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) for 12.81M shares. Counsel stated it has 4.12% of its portfolio in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Bp Public Ltd Llc invested 0.61% of its portfolio in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Sunbelt reported 2,482 shares. Wealth Planning Ltd Liability Corp holds 580,637 shares. Violich Mgmt, a California-based fund reported 6,579 shares. Moreover, Shine Inv Advisory Incorporated has 0.01% invested in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) for 109 shares. Frontier Invest Management Company accumulated 239,206 shares. Strategic Wealth Advisors Grp Inc Ltd owns 29,240 shares or 0.24% of their US portfolio. Bb&T Corporation invested in 107,888 shares.