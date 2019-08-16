Mendon Capital Advisors Raised Howard Bancorp (HBMD) Holding; 5 Bullish Analysts Covering Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. (HIIQ)

Among 5 analysts covering Health Insurance Innovations (NASDAQ:HIIQ), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Health Insurance Innovations has $80 highest and $45 lowest target. $65.80’s average target is 268.83% above currents $17.84 stock price. Health Insurance Innovations had 14 analyst reports since February 23, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Cantor Fitzgerald maintained Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIIQ) on Wednesday, March 6 with “Buy” rating. The rating was upgraded by FBR Capital on Monday, March 18 to “Buy”. The stock of Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIIQ) earned “Buy” rating by Cantor Fitzgerald on Wednesday, February 27. The rating was maintained by Canaccord Genuity on Thursday, March 7 with “Buy”. The rating was maintained by Cantor Fitzgerald on Thursday, March 14 with “Buy”. Cantor Fitzgerald maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, March 20 report. As per Thursday, March 14, the company rating was maintained by Canaccord Genuity. Lake Street maintained Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIIQ) on Thursday, March 7 with “Buy” rating. On Friday, March 22 the stock rating was maintained by First Analysis with “Buy”. See Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIIQ) latest ratings:

Mendon Capital Advisors Corp increased Howard Bancorp Inc (HBMD) stake by 5.62% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp acquired 41,532 shares as Howard Bancorp Inc (HBMD)’s stock declined 0.13%. The Mendon Capital Advisors Corp holds 781,043 shares with $11.57 million value, up from 739,511 last quarter. Howard Bancorp Inc now has $265.39 million valuation. The stock decreased 0.21% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $14.17. About 6,567 shares traded. Howard Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBMD) has declined 10.30% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.30% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 4 investors sold HBMD shares while 17 reduced holdings. 3 funds opened positions while 13 raised stakes. 9.82 million shares or 0.47% less from 9.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sandy Spring State Bank accumulated 0.01% or 5,831 shares. Blackrock Inc invested 0% of its portfolio in Howard Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBMD). 20,006 were reported by California State Teachers Retirement Systems. Fifth Third Bancshares owns 1,000 shares. Wells Fargo Co Mn has invested 0% in Howard Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBMD). Deutsche Bankshares Ag holds 0% in Howard Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBMD) or 16,298 shares. Northern Trust accumulated 141,767 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa holds 0% in Howard Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBMD) or 2,769 shares. Hilton Cap Mgmt Limited Company invested in 0.03% or 14,985 shares. Stifel Fincl accumulated 15,921 shares. Bw Gestao De Investimentos Ltda invested 0.07% in Howard Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBMD). Tiaa Cref Invest Mngmt reported 21,509 shares stake. Manufacturers Life Com The accumulated 700,137 shares. Vanguard Grp reported 701,354 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Bancorp Of America Corp De, a North Carolina-based fund reported 7,191 shares.

Mendon Capital Advisors Corp decreased First Fndtn Inc (NASDAQ:FFWM) stake by 215,515 shares to 1.27 million valued at $17.27 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced First Bancorp N C (NASDAQ:FBNC) stake by 161,796 shares and now owns 794,337 shares. Cadence Bancorporation was reduced too.

Since July 10, 2019, it had 7 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $19,780 activity. Steil Jack E had bought 201 shares worth $2,597 on Wednesday, July 10. 108 Howard Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBMD) shares with value of $1,395 were bought by Schwabe Charles E.. Shares for $1,395 were bought by Jones Thomas Randy on Wednesday, July 10. The insider TURNER FRANK K JR bought $1,395. $4,897 worth of Howard Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBMD) was bought by Coffman George C. on Wednesday, July 10. Shares for $1,111 were bought by Poynot Steven. 541 shares were bought by Scully Mary Ann, worth $6,990.

More notable recent Howard Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBMD) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: "Howard Bancorp (HBMD) Q2 Earnings Lag Estimates – Nasdaq" on July 24, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: "Howard Bancorp (HBMD) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance" published on July 31, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: "Howard Bancorp (HBMD) Earnings Expected to Grow: Should You Buy? – Nasdaq" on July 18, 2019.

Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. operates as a developer, distributor, and administrator of cloud individual health and family insurance plans, and supplemental products in the United States. The company has market cap of $253.00 million. The firm offers short-term medical plans that cover individuals for up to 364 days with various deductible and copay levels; hospital indemnity plans, which provide daily cash benefit for hospital treatment and doctor office visits, as well as accidental injury and death or dismemberment benefits; and supplemental insurance products comprising pharmacy benefit cards, dental plans, vision plans, and cancer/critical illness plans, as well as deductible and gap protection plans, and life insurance policies. It has a 22.78 P/E ratio. It creates and structures individual health and family insurance plans, and supplemental products on behalf of insurance carriers and discount benefit providers; and market them to individuals through a network of distributors.

Since March 20, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $3.07 million activity. $239,254 worth of Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIIQ) shares were bought by GABOS PAUL G. $2.75M worth of Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIIQ) was bought by FICHTHORN JOHN on Wednesday, March 20. The insider AVERY PAUL E bought $89,061.

The stock increased 0.96% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $17.84. About 364,590 shares traded. Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIIQ) has declined 31.71% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.71% the S&P500.

More notable recent Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIIQ) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: "Should Value Investors Buy Health Insurance Innovations (HIIQ) Stock? – Nasdaq" on August 15, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: "Why Health Insurance Innovations, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:HIIQ) High P/E Ratio Isn't Necessarily A Bad Thing – Yahoo Finance" published on July 25, 2019