Mendon Capital Advisors Raised Holding in Independent Bk Group (IBTX) by $1.50 Million; Meredith (MDP) Holding Held by Act Ii Management Lp

Act Ii Management Lp increased its stake in Meredith Corp (MDP) by 200% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Act Ii Management Lp bought 20,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.44% with the market. The hedge fund held 30,000 shares of the newspapers and magazines company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.66M, up from 10,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Act Ii Management Lp who had been investing in Meredith Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.52 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.87% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $55.68. About 196,511 shares traded. Meredith Corporation (NYSE:MDP) has risen 15.14% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.71% the S&P500. Some Historical MDP News: 21/03/2018 – MEREDITH CORP – EXPECTS TO IMPROVE ADVERTISING AND CIRCULATION PERFORMANCE OF TIME INC PROPERTIES; 19/03/2018 – KRONOS WORLDWIDE SAYS EFFECTIVE MARCH 15, BOARD INCREASED SIZE OF BOARD TO NINE, ELECTED MEREDITH MENDES TO FILL NEWLY CREATED VACANCY – SEC FILING; 21/03/2018 – MEREDITH CORP – TO CONDUCT A PORTFOLIO REVIEW OF ALL ITS MEDIA ASSETS AND DIVEST THOSE NOT CORE TO ITS BUSINESS; 10/05/2018 – Meredith Corp Sees 4Q Local Media Group Revenue $190M-$195M; 21/03/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: Meredith Corp says it has finished its “portfolio review and decided to explore the sale of the TIME,; 21/03/2018 – Meredith: Has Decided to Exploree Sale of the TIME, Sports Illustrated, Fortune, and Money Brands; 24/04/2018 – MEREDITH CORP – ACQUISITION OF KPLR IS NOT EXPECTED TO HAVE A MATERIAL EFFECT ON MEREDITH’S FISCAL 2018 FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE; 09/05/2018 – New Sentences: New Sentences: From Meredith Goldstein’s `Can’t Help Myself’; 19/03/2018 – Meredith Corporation Partners With eMeals To Bring Curated Meal Plans To Millions Of Home Cooks; 20/03/2018 – New York Post: Meredith to lay off as many as 300 employees

Mendon Capital Advisors Corp increased its stake in Independent Bk Group Inc (IBTX) by 5.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp bought 29,385 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.06% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 594,026 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $30.47M, up from 564,641 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp who had been investing in Independent Bk Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.46B market cap company. The stock increased 0.99% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $56.36. About 117,864 shares traded. Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX) has declined 31.35% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.78% the S&P500. Some Historical IBTX News: 07/03/2018 Dir Fair Gifts 700 Of Independent Bank Group Inc; 22/05/2018 – INDEPENDENT BANK GROUP INC – AGGREGATE CONSIDERATION IS VALUED AT APPROXIMATELY $1.0 BLN; 23/05/2018 – OTC Markets Group Welcomes Citizens Independent Bancorp to OTCQX; 23/04/2018 – INDEPENDENT BANK GROUP 1Q NET INTEREST MARGIN 4%, EST. 3.89%; 22/05/2018 – Independent Bank to buy Guaranty Bancorp for about $1 bln; 22/05/2018 – INDEPENDENT BANK GROUP – EXPECTS DEAL TO BE ABOUT 4.7% DILUTIVE TO TANGIBLE BOOK VALUE PER SHARE AT CLOSING WITH AN EARNBACK PERIOD OF 3.1 YEARS; 23/04/2018 – INDEPENDENT BANK GROUP 1Q ADJ EPS $1.03, EST. $1.07; 22/05/2018 – INDEPENDENT BANK GROUP INC – DEAL FOR APPROXIMATELY $35.37 PER GBNK SHARE; 16/03/2018 – Independent Bank Group, Inc. Announces Private Sales by Hldrs; 22/05/2018 – INDEPENDENT BANK GROUP, TO BUY GUARANTY BANCORP

Mendon Capital Advisors Corp, which manages about $171.54M and $823.25M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (Put) (IWM) by 122,500 shares to 73,500 shares, valued at $11.25M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Community Bankers Tr Corp (NASDAQ:ESXB) by 55,742 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 62,980 shares, and cut its stake in First Horizon Natl Corp (Call) (NYSE:FHN).

Investors sentiment increased to 2.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.77, from 1.45 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 17 investors sold IBTX shares while 24 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 25.87 million shares or 30.26% more from 19.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lockheed Martin Inv reported 28,800 shares. Fj Cap Mgmt Lc holds 909,454 shares or 4.82% of its portfolio. Pennsylvania-based Glenmede Na has invested 0% in Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX). Ameriprise Fincl owns 4,224 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Secor Advsrs LP holds 0.21% or 20,179 shares in its portfolio. Doliver Limited Partnership holds 0.76% of its portfolio in Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX) for 36,813 shares. Vanguard Grp reported 0.01% stake. Ameritas invested 0.01% in Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX). Advisers Lc holds 36,180 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Stephens Ar reported 5,810 shares stake. First Manhattan reported 8,325 shares. Tiaa Cref Investment Mgmt Ltd Co holds 0% or 106,783 shares. Aperio Group Limited Liability reported 6,633 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can owns 5,764 shares. 294,066 were accumulated by Renaissance Techs Ltd Liability Corporation.

Since January 31, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $555,137 activity. 275 shares valued at $14,652 were bought by Harrison Alicia Kuhn on Wednesday, May 29. On Thursday, January 31 TAYLOR PAUL W sold $669,850 worth of Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX) or 12,667 shares.

More notable recent Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Independent Bank Elevates Barry Kromann and Marshall Boyd in Fort Worth – GlobeNewswire” on October 15, 2018, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Cadence Bancorporation (CADE) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 02, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Independent Bank Group Reports Fourth Quarter Financial Results – GlobeNewswire” on January 29, 2018. More interesting news about Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Independent Bank to Build New Corporate Campus at Craig Ranch – GlobeNewswire” published on July 27, 2017 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Independent Bank Celebrates the Opening of Denver Tech Center Branch – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: September 13, 2018.

More notable recent Meredith Corporation (NYSE:MDP) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Authentic Brands a leader in Sports Illustrated bidding – WSJ – Seeking Alpha” on April 25, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Meredith Corporation And Hearst Magazines Among First Publishers To Commit To Adopting IAB Tech Lab Data Transparency Label – PRNewswire” published on May 01, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Stocks To Watch: Tech Giants Step To The Plate – Seeking Alpha” on January 26, 2019. More interesting news about Meredith Corporation (NYSE:MDP) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Meredith Corporation Names Agnes B. Chapski Publisher Of InStyle – Yahoo Finance” published on April 29, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “It Might Be A Good Idea To Catch The Meredith Corp. Falling Knife – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 08, 2018.

Act Ii Management Lp, which manages about $484.22M and $120.42M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mdc Partners Inc (NASDAQ:MDCA) by 176,450 shares to 414,558 shares, valued at $933,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Gray Television Inc (NYSE:GTN) by 20,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 156,672 shares, and cut its stake in Chegg Inc (NYSE:CHGG).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.57 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.48, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 11 investors sold MDP shares while 58 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 74 raised stakes. 41.84 million shares or 2.56% less from 42.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Edmp Incorporated reported 34,319 shares or 1.85% of all its holdings. Gsa Cap Prtn Ltd Liability Partnership owns 0.04% invested in Meredith Corporation (NYSE:MDP) for 7,011 shares. Dupont Management Corp owns 21,586 shares. S&T Bancshares Pa reported 2.57% of its portfolio in Meredith Corporation (NYSE:MDP). Tealwood Asset Management accumulated 71,017 shares. Vanguard Gp has 3.87 million shares. Moreover, Bessemer Inc has 0% invested in Meredith Corporation (NYSE:MDP) for 346 shares. Mason Street Advisors accumulated 21,260 shares. National Bank Of America De has invested 0% in Meredith Corporation (NYSE:MDP). Comerica National Bank holds 33,497 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan holds 0.01% in Meredith Corporation (NYSE:MDP) or 14,300 shares. Moreover, Citadel Limited Liability Company has 0.01% invested in Meredith Corporation (NYSE:MDP) for 370,188 shares. J Goldman Com LP holds 0.2% or 64,886 shares in its portfolio. Boothbay Fund Management Ltd accumulated 5,811 shares. Rhumbline Advisers stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Meredith Corporation (NYSE:MDP).