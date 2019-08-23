Mendon Capital Advisors Position in Iberiabank (IBKC) Trimmed by $3.55 Million; Cisco Systems (CSCO) Stake Increased by Abner Herrman & Brock Llc

Mendon Capital Advisors Corp decreased its stake in Iberiabank Corp (IBKC) by 38.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp sold 50,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.28% . The hedge fund held 80,000 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.74 million, down from 130,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp who had been investing in Iberiabank Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.56 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.52% or $2.47 during the last trading session, reaching $67.61. About 211,169 shares traded. IBERIABANK Corporation (NASDAQ:IBKC) has declined 5.85% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.85% the S&P500. Some Historical IBKC News: 18/05/2018 – IBERIABANK Corp Announces Branch Closures and Consolidations; 18/05/2018 – IBERIABANK: To Close or Consolidate 22 Branch Locations During 2Q and 3Q; 19/03/2018 IBERIABANK Names Dr. Monica R. Sylvain as Chief Diversity Officer; 19/04/2018 – IBERIABANK HAS 2020 GOAL OF CORE EPS GROWTH

Abner Herrman & Brock Llc increased its stake in Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO) by 65.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Abner Herrman & Brock Llc bought 122,870 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 310,464 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.76M, up from 187,594 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Abner Herrman & Brock Llc who had been investing in Cisco Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $199.53 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.26% or $1.57 during the last trading session, reaching $46.61. About 21.63M shares traded or 0.06% up from the average. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500.

Abner Herrman & Brock Llc, which manages about $1.13 billion and $648.39M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 27,924 shares to 88,496 shares, valued at $3.74M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 3,514 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 255,574 shares, and cut its stake in Boeing Co/The (NYSE:BA).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Juncture Wealth Strategies Lc has 0.7% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 16,688 shares. 9,517 were accumulated by Gsa Cap Ptnrs Ltd Liability Partnership. Fdx invested in 161,756 shares. Weiss Asset Mgmt Lp holds 3,949 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Advisory Networks Ltd Co, a Georgia-based fund reported 167,614 shares. Birinyi Associates Incorporated has invested 0.15% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Somerset Communication reported 120,675 shares or 3.43% of all its holdings. Kidder Stephen W invested in 0.31% or 14,150 shares. Planning Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp reported 0.78% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). 1St Source Bank invested 0.62% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Selway Asset Mngmt invested 4.51% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Lourd Capital Lc stated it has 15,997 shares. Sta Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability Com stated it has 4,609 shares. Factory Mutual Insur Co has invested 0.84% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Stralem & Communications Inc reported 137,540 shares stake.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $557,404 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.29, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 18 investors sold IBKC shares while 68 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 44.13 million shares or 1.80% less from 44.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Voya Invest Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 27,644 shares or 0% of the stock. Bailard accumulated 0.03% or 7,075 shares. Trexquant Investment Limited Partnership, Connecticut-based fund reported 7,595 shares. Glenmede Tru Co Na holds 0.21% of its portfolio in IBERIABANK Corporation (NASDAQ:IBKC) for 640,616 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department owns 6,997 shares. Palisade Management Lc Nj holds 289,239 shares or 0.67% of its portfolio. Avalon Advisors Ltd owns 38,886 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Los Angeles Mgmt And Equity Research, a California-based fund reported 12,115 shares. Captrust Finance Advsrs has invested 0% of its portfolio in IBERIABANK Corporation (NASDAQ:IBKC). Jacobs Levy Equity Mngmt invested 0.03% in IBERIABANK Corporation (NASDAQ:IBKC). Bb&T Corporation owns 3,733 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 885,117 were accumulated by Wells Fargo Co Mn. Mutual Of America Cap Management Ltd Llc has 68,559 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Hsbc Holding Public Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.01% or 92,225 shares in its portfolio. Inv Mngmt Of Virginia Llc has 139,085 shares.

Analysts await IBERIABANK Corporation (NASDAQ:IBKC) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $1.79 EPS, up 2.87% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.74 per share. IBKC’s profit will be $94.25 million for 9.44 P/E if the $1.79 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.87 actual EPS reported by IBERIABANK Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.28% negative EPS growth.

Since March 11, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $1.43 million activity. 13,000 IBERIABANK Corporation (NASDAQ:IBKC) shares with value of $972,530 were bought by KOERNER JOHN E III. The insider Maples Ricky E bought 1,000 shares worth $75,250.