Mendon Capital Advisors Position in First Bancshares Ms (FBMS) Raised by $1.66 Million as Valuation Rose; Rutabaga Capital Management Increased The Andersons (ANDE) Holding by $435,872

Mendon Capital Advisors Corp increased its stake in First Bancshares Inc Ms (FBMS) by 12.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp bought 55,406 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.20% . The hedge fund held 516,865 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.97M, up from 461,459 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp who had been investing in First Bancshares Inc Ms for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $536.77M market cap company. The stock increased 0.93% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $31.32. About 20,780 shares traded. The First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBMS) has declined 13.29% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.29% the S&P500.

Rutabaga Capital Management Llc increased its stake in The Andersons Inc (ANDE) by 3.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rutabaga Capital Management Llc bought 13,621 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.46% . The hedge fund held 364,347 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.74 million, up from 350,726 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management Llc who had been investing in The Andersons Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $729.26M market cap company. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $22.37. About 460,310 shares traded or 214.07% up from the average. The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE) has declined 21.78% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.78% the S&P500. Some Historical ANDE News: 12/03/2018 – Andersons Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 06/03/2018 – ICM, Inc. and The Andersons, Inc.Revolutionize the Ethanol Industry with ELEMENT; 11/05/2018 – The Andersons, Inc. Declares Cash Dividend for the Third Quarter; 06/03/2018 – ANDERSONS INC – ANDERSONS EXPECTS INVESTMENT IN PLANT TO BE ACCRETIVE WITHIN ONE YEAR OF START-UP; 14/03/2018 – Chmn Anderson Gifts 300 Of Andersons Inc; 07/03/2018 – ANDERSONS INC. ETHANOL HEAD IRMEN COMMENTS ON CONFERENCE CALL; 07/03/2018 – ANDERSONS SEES INVESTMENT ADDING TO EARNINGS IN 1 YR OF STARTUP; 25/05/2018 – Andersons Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 11/05/2018 – Andersons Declares Dividend of 16.5c; 07/03/2018 – ANDERSONS IS IN JOINT VENTURE TO BUILD $175M ETHANOL PLANT

Mendon Capital Advisors Corp, which manages about $171.54 million and $823.25M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Manning & Napier Inc (NYSE:MN) by 654,570 shares to 853,878 shares, valued at $1.79 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in First Bancorp N C (NASDAQ:FBNC) by 161,796 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 794,337 shares, and cut its stake in Community Bankers Tr Corp (NASDAQ:ESXB).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.76 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.55, from 1.21 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 5 investors sold FBMS shares while 16 reduced holdings. 9 funds opened positions while 28 raised stakes. 9.41 million shares or 7.58% more from 8.74 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. California Pub Employees Retirement has invested 0% in The First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBMS). Rhumbline Advisers stated it has 0% in The First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBMS). 21,369 were reported by Kennedy Cap Inc. Jpmorgan Chase Company holds 0% or 11,035 shares. Financial Bank Of America De has 0% invested in The First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBMS). Pinnacle Holding Ltd owns 0% invested in The First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBMS) for 52,816 shares. State Street, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 257,316 shares. Royal State Bank Of Canada has 1,000 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Banc Funds Com Ltd Liability Company invested in 509,778 shares or 1.18% of the stock. Ameritas Inv Prtn has 0% invested in The First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBMS) for 1,032 shares. Manufacturers Life The has invested 0.02% in The First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBMS). Forest Hill Llc holds 0.85% of its portfolio in The First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBMS) for 89,945 shares. Northern holds 0% or 146,178 shares in its portfolio. First Tru Limited Partnership has invested 0% in The First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBMS). Amer Gru Incorporated, a New York-based fund reported 7,898 shares.

Rutabaga Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.07 billion and $361.85 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Textainer Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:TGH) by 72,383 shares to 1.01 million shares, valued at $9.72 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN) by 110,875 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 288,279 shares, and cut its stake in Granite Construction Inc (NYSE:GVA).

