Mendon Capital Advisors Position In Bank Amer (BAC) Was Increased; Brighton Jones Has Upped Microsoft (MSFT) Stake by $3.24 Million as Stock Price Rose

Brighton Jones Llc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 4.53% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brighton Jones Llc bought 24,370 shares as the company's stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 561,914 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $75.25 million, up from 537,544 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brighton Jones Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.52% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $138.1. About 11.31 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500.

Mendon Capital Advisors Corp increased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (BAC) by 144.8% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp bought 118,300 shares as the company's stock rose 1.39% . The hedge fund held 200,000 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.80 million, up from 81,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp who had been investing in Bank Amer Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $272.55B market cap company. The stock increased 1.17% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $29.28. About 27.84M shares traded. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment is 0.99 in 2019 Q2. Its the same as in 2019Q1. It is without change, as 51 investors sold BAC shares while 568 reduced holdings. only 124 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 6.42 billion shares or 2.00% more from 6.30 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Greatmark Inv Ptnrs Inc reported 2.22% stake. Kistler owns 15,725 shares. Cna Financial Corp owns 325,173 shares. Spirit Of America Mngmt Corporation New York has 0.2% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Sigma Counselors owns 12,339 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Davidson Invest Advsr invested in 1.95% or 646,506 shares. Verition Fund Mgmt Lc holds 0.02% or 27,396 shares in its portfolio. Fairfield Bush And Co reported 28,999 shares. Mechanics Fincl Bank Tru Department reported 70,952 shares stake. Central Savings Bank And stated it has 0.54% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Beacon Capital Mgmt holds 3 shares. B Riley Wealth Management Incorporated holds 0.16% or 34,878 shares. 39,303 are owned by L And S Advsr. Rathbone Brothers Plc holds 0.17% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 188,030 shares. 8,305 are owned by Main Street Ltd Liability Co.

Mendon Capital Advisors Corp, which manages about $171.54M and $638.12 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pnc Finl Svcs Group Inc (Put) (NYSE:PNC) by 4,000 shares to 20,500 shares, valued at $2.81M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Citigroup Inc (Put) (NYSE:C) by 32,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 41,000 shares, and cut its stake in Byline Bancorp Inc.

Brighton Jones Llc, which manages about $2.52B and $857.94M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Russell Mid (IWR) by 12,100 shares to 200,063 shares, valued at $11.18M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Russell 2000 Etf (IWM) by 3,736 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 104,515 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Core Msci Eafe Etf (IEFA).